Viatris Partnership With Direct Relief Delivers Much-Needed Medicines During Ukraine Crisis

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2023 / In 2022, Viatris worked with our longtime partner, Direct Relief, to provide essential medicines to people impacted by the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

"You stepped up in a major way - extraordinarily so. And I cannot thank you enough," says Direct Relief President and CEO, Thomas Tighe, of the partnership with Viatris.

Learn more about how this partnership made an impact during a time of critical need: https://newsroom.viatris.com/direct-relief-ukraine

