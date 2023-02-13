Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc-Meldung: Die nächste Kursverdopplung diese Woche?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QAME ISIN: US92556V1061 Ticker-Symbol: VIA 
Tradegate
13.02.23
15:05 Uhr
11,004 Euro
-0,088
-0,79 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
VIATRIS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIATRIS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,10211,15016:22
11,10011,14816:21
ACCESSWIRE
13.02.2023 | 16:02
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Viatris Partnership With Direct Relief Delivers Much-Needed Medicines During Ukraine Crisis

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2023 / In 2022, Viatris worked with our longtime partner, Direct Relief, to provide essential medicines to people impacted by the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

"You stepped up in a major way - extraordinarily so. And I cannot thank you enough," says Direct Relief President and CEO, Thomas Tighe, of the partnership with Viatris.

Learn more about how this partnership made an impact during a time of critical need: https://newsroom.viatris.com/direct-relief-ukraine

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Viatris on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Viatris
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/viatris
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Viatris

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739100/Viatris-Partnership-With-Direct-Relief-Delivers-Much-Needed-Medicines-During-Ukraine-Crisis

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.