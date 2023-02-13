During the Fujairah Mountain Shooting Championship closing ceremony, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, emphasized the importance of the championship in attracting key professional competitors from around the world and promoting the country's sports sector to global levels.

His Highness reaffirmed the unwavering support of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, towards various sports and his commitment to hosting and organizing world-class championships in the emirate to serve the country's goal of establishing itself as a leading destination for sports.

At the closing ceremony, Colonel Saif Al Zahmi, Director of the championship, expressed his gratitude to His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah for his patronage and for providing the necessary resources that led to the successful organization of the event.

His Highness awarded the top-scoring winners in various categories, honored the sponsors and contributors who played a vital role in the championship's success, and commended the championship's outstanding organization and the efforts of the organizing committees, recognizing the Fujairah Mountain Shooting Championship's global success and positive impact on sports and community.

The ceremony also featured a video showcasing the competition, accompanying activities, and participants' feedback from start to finish.

Mathieu Delmas of France won the open category, while Madison Sharpe of the United States won the women's category. Young American shooter Joseph Fanizzi took first place in the junior category, while Italian competitor Alessandro Gaetani took first place in the men's category.

The closing ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Fujairah Amiri Diwan, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of H.H. Crown Prince of Fujairah, and His Excellency Salem Al Zahmi, Advisor to the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah, along with a large audience.

