Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
London, February 10
[13.02.2023]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.02.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|17,906,832.00
|USD
|0
|134,593,863.72
|7.5163
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.02.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|9,917,560.00
|EUR
|0
|72,866,756.14
|7.3472
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.02.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|6,003,151.00
|GBP
|0
|61,057,162.41
|10.1709
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.02.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|1,835,506.00
|GBP
|0
|18,459,507.87
|10.0569
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.02.23
|IE000HKX6U62
|764,510.00
|SEK
|0
|95,859,911.82
|125.3874