Project: DVTC
Listing date: 13th February
Key words: Utility, Initial Listing, ERC20
Official Website: https://daviewtalk.io/
About:
Daview Talk builds its own solution to provide a next-generation blockchain portal review platform, the company wants to open the lock chain review and e-commerce market ecosystem. In order to improve the problems of existing review platforms, an objective, transparent and secure blockchain is introduced to the platform, and the key token is DVTC. It was developed to participate in the platform ecosystem by utilizing Daview Talk. Platform users utilize DVTC to provide various services and enable users to utilize them, and to provide next-generation blocks through better environments and policies. The company wants to establish themselves as a platform. Daview Talk will continue to expand the direction of providing various services and business areas in the future. Daview Talk plans to expand business areas, such as partnerships and collaborations with various related companies and platforms.
Project: WV
Listing date: 14th February
Key words: Others, Initial Listing, ERC20
Official Website: https://www.wiven.io/
About:
The Wiven-based blockchain verification system uses its own Proof of Usage, a consensus algorithm that combines the concept of social mining with Proof of Authority, which is mainly used in blockchain. The core of authority proof, which is the basis of proof of use of the WIVEN network, is the certainty of the identity of the verifier. This cannot be an easy process, nor can it be easily abandoned. This must be able to filter out malicious candidates, and all verifiers must go through the same procedure to ensure the integrity and reliability of the system. Through this, travel that requires movement between countries can benefit from the distributed characteristics of the blockchain. Blockchain allows users to build an infrastructure that does not have an integrated data store, and these systems can better respond to hardware malfunctions or malicious attacks, making them available to users with confidence.
Project: BP
Listing date: 14th February
Key words: Others, Initial Listing, KLAY
Official Website: https://bpcoin.org
About:
BodyProfile Coin is Blockchain Healthcare Platform. The platform advocates an ecosystem that is different from the existing healthcare tokens. The platform has the resources to build an offline coin ecosystem through GYM and photo studios of about 50 chains in Korea. Ultimately, the goal is to circulate fees incurred between health examination centers and hospitals into BP coins.
Project: ENT
Listing date: 16th February
Key words: Utility, Initial Listing, ERC20
Official Website: https://entropynetwork.io/
About:
Entropy, a fast, secure, decentralized community blockchain network that will create true ownership and transactions of digital assets.
Project: CGU
Listing date: 16th February
Key words: Others, Listed on Pancake,bitrue,probit,timx, BEP20
Official Website: https://cgu.io
About:
Crypto Global United (CGU) is a platform that brings people from developing countries together to build a new virtual economy. Users can play for purpose, access learning tools and have the opportunity to turn skills into income in the decentralized economy.
Summary of Last Week's Listings - 06th February 2022 to 13th February 2023
Name: BOTTO
Weekly gain: 40%
Official Website: https://www.botto.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/botto/usdt
Name: ARIA
Weekly gain: 19000%
Official Website: https://ariacoin.info
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/aria/usdt
Name: RDNT
Weekly gain: 58%
Official Website: https://app.radiant.capital/#/markets
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/rdnt/usdt
Name: LGC
Weekly gain: 42%
Official Website: https://livegreencoin.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/lgc/usdt
Name: FIS
Weekly gain: 10%
Official Website: https://www.stafi.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/fis/usdt
Name: PSI
Weekly gain: 66%
Official Website: https://trident.game/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/psi/usdt
Name: CORE
Weekly gain: 9700%
Official Website: https://www.coredao.org/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/core/usdt
Name: MTVT
Official Website: ttps://metaverser.me/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/mtvt/usdt
Name: FIEF
Official Website: https://www.fief.gg/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/fief/usdt
Name: RIA
Official Website: https://calvaria.io
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ria/usdt
