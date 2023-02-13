Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2023) - Personas Social Incorporated (TSXV: PRSN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") has revoked the cease trade order it issued on May 6, 2022 against the Company for the Company's failure to file its annual audited financial statements, annual management's discussion and analysis and certification of annual filings for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the "Required Filings"). The Required Filings have been filed by the Company on SEDAR on August 2, 2022 and August 5, 2022 and the Company's subsequent and required unaudited interim financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and certification of interim filings for the period ended June 30, 2022 were filed by the Company on SEDAR on September 8, 2022. The Company has been informed that the revocation order issued by the OSC may be automatically reciprocated in the other applicable Canadian jurisdictions where similar cease trade orders were issued.

TSX Venture Exchange has also issued a Reinstatement of Trading. Trading of the company's stock will resume on the TSX Venture Exchange on February 14th 2023.

About Personas

Personas Social Incorporated is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of offering live video conferencing technology, live streaming, social media products and services for use by consumers and businesses, with a focus on mobile (iOS and Android) products. It focuses on providing social commerce-enabled products which allow for a monetizable user experience to all users, consumers and businesses alike. The company accomplishes this by offering products which are complete with enterprise-grade e-commerce infrastructure including multi-currency, multi-lingual, turnkey mobile commerce suites for users.

