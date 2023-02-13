Jersey City, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2023) - Educational project The CEO.News has officially launched in the US, offering innovations in business education as its professional development platform is now available to American digital agencies. This puts the company into the international market, as it is based in the Ukraine, and has expanded to several other countries as well as the US.





The CEO.News is a microlearning platform that provides busy professionals with a convenient way to stay up-to-date on the latest industry trends and learn from top leaders in just 40 minutes a month. The program materials are delivered directly to participants' inboxes, allowing them to study at their own pace and get the most value out of the information shared.

With its novel approach to learning, The CEO.News provides a flexible and accessible solution for those wishing to continuously develop their skills and knowledge. By offering concise and relevant training materials, participants have the opportunity to gain new insights and stay ahead in their careers.

CEO and founder Sasha Garcia says that The CEO.News provides a unique opportunity for professionals to learn from top leaders in their industry, gaining valuable insights and tips that can help drive their success. "We have a commitment to delivering high-quality content and a user-friendly platform," she says. "We strive to offer a quality resource for professionals who want to invest in their personal and professional growth."

Her team, she adds, feels that the simple, efficient delivery system and unconventional structure will appeal to the company's new US clients. "The main idea around the newsletter is to base the learning around real-life case studies," she says. "We've used studies from around the world, but as we adapt to our new base in the US, we're offering case studies about American companies as well."

Garcia mentions that the US companies featured in The CEO.News newsletters have much to offer when it comes to business education. "The first newsletter of the month describes a problem that a particular business wants to solve," she says. "So first, users get acquainted with the case study and perform independent reflection to determine their own solution to the problem, based on their own experience. Then 2 weeks later, the user receives a second newsletter that includes the solution to the problem as it was implemented in the real world. This way, users get the opportunity to flex their problem-solving skills and also, engage their analytical abilities when reviewing proven results."

The twice-monthly system, she feels, will appeal to the company's new US customers, as each newsletter is designed for direct and efficient integration of new information. "The challenge of any educational product is to attract attention from users and to encourage them to retain it, despite the massive flow of daily information that everyone receives in the current day and age," Garcia says. "Holding a user's interest is a complex balance that many businesses struggle with."

The team at The CEO.News is excited about the company's expansion to the US. Originally based in the Ukraine, The CEO.News feels that relocating to the US will offer greater visibility and flexibility when it comes to growing the company and expanding its reach.

"We studied the market and felt that the US was ready to absorb microlearning," Garcia states. "These programs are designed to cut straight to high-value training pieces that teach flexibility, observational skills, and strategic thinking at record speeds. The CEO.News materials are prepared to the highest standard of innovative professional development materials in an efficient manner."

Her team is also optimistic about incorporating case studies about US companies into The CEO.News training materials. "America is a rich landscape of corporations that have solved problems with creative strategies," says Garcia. "We are very pleased to describe the stories of these companies and how their history, strategy, defeats, and victories have shaped them. We study everything: open-source information, marketing and recruiting strategies, management structure, corporate culture, reputation in the market, and partners. We interview employees, managers, founders, and C-level executives, with the goal of discovering exactly how they achieved extraordinary results, including how they think, and the successes and failures that they met along their journeys."

She adds that her team at The CEO.News puts an average of 83 hours of intensive work to create each case study, which include a detailed analysis of the company, communication with its key leaders, and finally, structuring the methodological materials. As a result, users receive training that they can immediately apply to their own professional challenges.

While the program's structure provides proven solutions to each case study, the goal is not to encourage a "copy and paste" mentality for its users. The CEO.News program teaches users to learn both by observation and by practicing their own creative and strategic thinking as they consider the complex problems presented in the materials. In this way, the newsletter prepares users to apply their learnings to the problems they are facing in their own companies in real time. The methodological materials are adapted so that it is suitable for users working at businesses of any size.

Entering the international market was key to her company's growth, Garcia states. "We have a very large vision, something that can only be conceived by making our services available internationally," she says. "We want to change the way business professionals learn and grow - it's a big project, and we feel that companies all around the world can benefit from our training style."

The CEO.News is an educational newsletter designed to help businesses grow fast and effectively. The subscription-based service is delivered twice monthly and serves as a resource for management and business leaders.

