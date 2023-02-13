FnF Research: At 5.30% CAGR, Global Organic Acids Market Size, Trends & Share to Surpass USD 14,971.57 Million by 2028: Industry Demand, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts and Factors

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Facts and Factors study, The global organic acids market size was worth USD 10,982.40 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 14,971.57 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.30% over the forecast period.





Report Link With All Related Graphs & Charts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/organic-acids-market

Organic Acids Market: Overview

Organic acid is an organic compound with weak acidic properties. It can be produced through molasses, and agro-industrial residues, such as soybean, sugarcane, wheat bran, citric pulp, and fruit peels. It includes some commonly used carboxyl, formic, lactic, and malic acid. Food manufacturers widely use them as antioxidants and preservatives, inactivating or inhibiting the growth of bad microorganisms and foodborne pathogens. Organic acids are highly beneficial in treating oil, gas, and metallic ions. It improves environmental hygiene by avoiding microbial and fungal deterioration of animal feed. Due to these factors, the global organic acid market demand is expected to increase during the forecast period. However, changing prices of raw materials such as corn, maze, and other high investments are expected to hamper the growth of the organic acid market during the forecast period. At the same time, the high concentration of acetic acid in animal feed can harm animals, plants, and aquatic life. These are the major challenge faced by the organic acids market during the forecast period.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/organic-acids-market

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global organic acids market value is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.30 percent over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the global organic acids market was valued at around USD 10,982.40 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 14,971.57 million by 2028.

in 2021 and is projected to reach by 2028. Organic acids improve environmental hygiene by avoiding microbial and fungal deterioration of animal feed is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

By type, the acetic acid segment dominated the market in 2021.

By application, the food and beverage category dominated the market in 2021.

The Asia Pacific dominated the organic acids market in 2021.

Facts and Factors published the latest report titled "Organic Acids Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Acetic Acid, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Formic Acid, Propionic Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Gluconic Acid, Fumaric Acid, Malic Acid, and Others Acid), By Application (Food & Beverages, Feed, Pharmaceuticals, and Industrial), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 - 2028" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Global Organic Acids Market: Growth Drivers

·The use of organic acid in different applications is driving the market growth.

The various applications of organic acids comprise food, beverages, and personal care products, which have attained significant attention in the past few years. The major organic acids, lactic acid, acetic acid, and fumaric acid, are used in making plastic, textiles, tanning, papers, metals, perfumes, herbal insecticides, colors, dyes, and lubricants in food & beverages applications and by cosmetic manufacturers. The increased demand for skin care products will aid the global organic acids market during the forecast period.

Global Organic Acids Market: Restraints

Fluctuation of raw materials prices is hampering the market growth.

The fluctuating prices of raw materials are a major restrain to hamper the market's growth because the price of raw materials is essential, influencing the production cost of organic acids. In the past few years, organic acid prices have been explosive. Increase in the production cost significantly due to the high cost of raw material, transport, and energy, further increased the prices of organic acids. Thus, this impacts the production of organic acids and hampers the global organic acids market growth during the forecast period.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/organic-acids-market

Global Organic Acids Market: Opportunities

The liberality of regulated policies for organic acid provides the growth opportunity.

Organic acids such as citric acid, lactic acid, and formic acid are harmful to food additives as deemed by various food safety administrative. CODEX Alimentarius is used for various listed food and beverage products under the good manufacturing practices in the preamble of the codex. Thus, these factors are expected to offer various opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

Global Organic Acids Market: Segmentation

The global organic acids market has been segmented into type, application, and region..

Based on type, the organic acids market is categorized into acetic acid, lactic acid, citric acid, formic acid, propionic acid, ascorbic acid, gluconic acid, fumaric acid, malic acid, and other acids. Among these, acetic acids dominated the segment in 2021 due to various uses, ranging from food and beverage to textile and construction. Most of the acetic acid produced is used to create vinyl acetate monomer (VAM), a crucial ingredient in manufacturing numerous building supplies, including paints and adhesives.

Based on application, the market is segmented into food & beverages, feed, pharmaceuticals, and industrial. In 2021, the food and beverage segment dominated the market. The developing food & beverages industries and an increase in the production of soft drinks & food products are the factors likely to drive segmental growth during the forecast period.

Get More Insight before Buying@: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/organic-acids-market

List of Key Players in Organic Acids Market:

Cargill

BASF SE

the Dow Chemical Company

Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co. Ltd

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Eastman Chemical Company

Myriant Corporation

Corbion N.V.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for ORGANIC ACIDS Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the ORGANIC ACIDS Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the ORGANIC ACIDS Market Industry?

What segments does the ORGANIC ACIDS Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the ORGANIC ACIDS Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 10,982.40 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 14,971.57 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 5.30 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Type, Application, and Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Cargill, BASF SE, the Dow Chemical Company, Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co. Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Myriant Corporation, Corbion N.V., Koninklijke DSM N.V., and others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/organic-acids-market

Free Brochure: https://www.fnfresearch.com/ask-to-analyst/organic-acids-market

Recent Developments

July 2019 : Royal DSM, a science-based company in nutrition, health, and sustainable living, announced the Upgradation of ascorbic acid.

Regional Dominance:

The Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2021.

The Asia Pacific dominated the global organic acids market in 2021 due to the rising demand for organic acids from the petrochemical, textile, food & beverage, and construction industries-which is mostly driven by the demand for acetic acid-the consumption of these substances is particularly high in this region. For example, the Indian textile industry, valued at about USD 150 billion, is predicted to reach USD 250 billion by 2019. (IBEF). According to the China Energy Group, Chinese exports of clothes and textiles account for 40% of all global exports. Similar to the construction industry's wealth, the Global Building Performance Network reports that only around 75% of the buildings predicted to exist in India in 2030 have been constructed. Because of this, the organic acids market is anticipated to increase.

Global ORGANIC ACIDS Market is segmented as follows:

Organic Acids Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Acetic acid

Lactic acid

Citric acid

Formic acid

Propionic acid

Ascorbic acid

Gluconic acid

Fumaric acid

Malic acid

Other acids

Organic Acids Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Food and beverages

Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial

Organic Acids Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release for Organic Acids Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/news/global-organic-acids-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts and Factors

Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market Report : According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global reverse osmosis (RO) membrane market size was worth around USD 3.35 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 8 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 10% between 2022 and 2030.

According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global reverse osmosis (RO) membrane market size was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 10% between 2022 and 2030. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Report : According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global polyethylene terephthalate (PET) market size was worth around USD 37.25 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 41 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 10% between 2022 and 2030.

According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global polyethylene terephthalate (PET) market size was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 10% between 2022 and 2030. Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market Report : According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global polyether ether ketone (PEEK) market size was worth around USD 0.8 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 1.3 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 6.83% between 2022 and 2030.

According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global polyether ether ketone (PEEK) market size was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 6.83% between 2022 and 2030. Nano Silica Market Report : According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global nano silica market size was worth around USD 4.65 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 8.65 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 6.51% between 2022 and 2030.

According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global nano silica market size was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 6.51% between 2022 and 2030. Methyl Methacrylate Market Report: According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global methyl methacrylate market size was worth around USD 14 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 30 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 8.21% between 2022 and 2030.

Browse through Facts and Factors's coverage of the Global Chemical & Materials Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Facts and Factors is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, and company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us-after all-if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Facts and Factors

Tel: +1 347 690-0211

USA/Canada Toll-Free No. +44 2032 894158

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Website: https://www.fnfresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981423/FnF_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/at-5-30-cagr-global-organic-acids-market-size-trends--share-to-surpass-usd-14-971-57-million-by-2028-industry-demand-value-analysis--forecast-report-by-facts-and-factors-301745146.html