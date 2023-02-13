Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Eniro Group AB ges observationsstatus / Eniro Group AB receives observation status (10/23)

Den 12 september 2022 offentliggjorde Eniro Group AB ("Eniro" eller "Bolaget") att en extra bolagsstämma i Eniro beslutat om omvandling av Bolagets preferensaktier av serie A till stamaktier av serie A, samt inlösen av Bolagets preferensaktier av serie B. Idag, den 13 februari 2023, mottog Nasdaq Stockholm AB med hänvisning till det ovanstående en ansökan om avnotering av Bolagets preferensaktier av serie A och B. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents aktier ges observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. Mot ovanstående bakgrund beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att preferensaktierna av serie A (ENRO PREF A, ISIN-kod SE0014957320, orderboks-ID 204228) och preferensaktierna av serie B (ENRO PREF B, ISIN-kod SE0016278071, orderboks-ID 88768) i Eniro Group AB ska ges observationsstatus. On September 12, 2022, Eniro Group AB ("Eniro" or the "Company") disclosed that an extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders had decided on a conversion of the Company's preference shares of series A to ordinary shares of series A, and redemption of the Company's preference shares of series B. Today, February 13, 2023, and with reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB received an application to delist the Company's preference shares of series A and B. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's shares may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the preference shares of series A (ENRO PREF A, ISIN code SE0014957320, order book ID 204228) and preference shares of series B (ENRO PREF B, ISIN code SE0016278071, order book ID 88768) in Eniro Group AB shall receive observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.