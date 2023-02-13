Anzeige
WKN: A2JMSQ ISIN: SE0011256312 
Frankfurt
13.02.23
17:29 Uhr
0,043 Euro
-0,003
-6,51 %
GlobeNewswire
13.02.2023 | 17:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of preference shares in Eniro Group AB from Nasdaq Stockholm (11/23)

Eniro Group AB has applied for its preference shares of series A and B to be
delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
preference shares in Eniro Group AB from Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Short name:   ENRO PREF A 
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0014957320
----------------------------
Order book ID: 204228   
----------------------------

The last day of trading in the preference shares of series A will be February
24, 2023. 



Short name:   ENRO PREF B 
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0016278071
----------------------------
Order book ID: 88768    
----------------------------

The last day of trading in the preference shares of series B will be February
16, 2023. 



For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
