Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of preference shares in Eniro Group AB from Nasdaq Stockholm (11/23)

Eniro Group AB has applied for its preference shares of series A and B to be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the preference shares in Eniro Group AB from Nasdaq Stockholm. Short name: ENRO PREF A ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014957320 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 204228 ---------------------------- The last day of trading in the preference shares of series A will be February 24, 2023. Short name: ENRO PREF B ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016278071 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 88768 ---------------------------- The last day of trading in the preference shares of series B will be February 16, 2023. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.