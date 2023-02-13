Anzeige
Montag, 13.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc-Meldung: Die nächste Kursverdopplung diese Woche?
13.02.2023
ChallengerX Plc - Issue of Equity and Warrants

London, February 13

13 February 2023

ChallengerX plc

("ChallengerX" or the "Company")

Issue of Equity and Warrants

Equity Issue

ChallengerX plc (AQSE: CXS) is pleased to announce that it has raised a total of GBP 250,000 (gross) from Aalto Capital AB, through the issue of 55,555,556 new ordinary shares (the 'Placing Shares') under this equity issue.

Admission

Application has been made for the 55,555,556 Placing Shares to be admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange ('Admission'). Admission is expected to occur at 8:00am on or around 17th February 2023.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 343,140,556 ordinary shares of GBP 0.001 each, with each share carrying the right to one vote.

Issue of Warrants

The Company also announces that it has granted Aalto Capital AB a total of 55,555,556 warrants to subscribe for new ordinary shares of GBP 0.001 each ('Warrants'). The Warrants are exercisable at 0.45 pence per ordinary share, and for a period of 5 years from the date of issue.

Following the issue of the Warrants, the Company has a total of 58,431,406 warrants in issue.


TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:ChallengerX plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify) iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
NameAalto Capital AB
City and country of registered office (if applicable)Stockholm
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:13 February 2023
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):13 February 2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached16.19%016.19%55,555,556
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		Number of voting rightsix% of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1)		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(DTR5.1)		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
GB00BMD0WG0155,555,55616.19%
SUBTOTAL 8. A55,555,55616.19%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		% of voting rights
Warrants13/02/2028In next 5 years55,555,55613.93%
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		Physical or cash
Settlementxii		Number of voting rights% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv		X
Namexv% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Aalto Capital AB16.19%13.93%27.87%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completionUK
Date of completion13 February 2023

The directors of ChallengerX accept responsibility for this announcement.


For further information please contact:

ChallengerX plc
John May, Chairman
Stuart Adam, CFO		jmay@city-westminster.com
sjadam@city-westminster.com
First Sentinel
Corporate Adviser
Brian Stockbridge
Beatriz Iribarren
brian@first-sentinel.com
+44 7876 888 011
