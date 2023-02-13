Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc-Meldung: Die nächste Kursverdopplung diese Woche?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0KEQF ISIN: US4103451021 Ticker-Symbol: HN9 
Tradegate
13.02.23
17:22 Uhr
5,374 Euro
+0,126
+2,40 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
HANESBRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HANESBRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,3465,37519:03
5,3465,37518:56
ACCESSWIRE
13.02.2023 | 17:50
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HanesBrands Reaches Solar Energy Milestones

Originally published on HBISustains.com

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2023 / Advancing energy efficiency practices at our facilities is critical to HanesBrands' sustainability strategy. We have set an ambitious goal of manufacturing with 100% renewable electricity by 2030.

Our Dos Rios plant in the Dominican Republic recently began operating on 100% renewable solar energy supplied through a Solar Power Purchase Agreement (SPPA) with a local solar park. This SPPA represents the largest solar electric agreement to date for HanesBrands and will supply 100% of the electrical needs for the facility for the next ten years. The manufacturing facility produces around 2 million pounds of fabric per week, making it our largest fabric plant in the Central American and Caribbean region.

"We've reached this goal through our extraordinary collaborations," said Senior Manager of Manufacturing and Support, Randall Garcia. "We worked hard to create strategic alliances with power generators in the Dominican Republic, and we are so proud to be producing with 100% clean energy."

In addition to the Dos Rios achievement, HanesBrands has completed the installation of company-owned solar panels at our Choloma and Villanueva parks in Honduras. The roof-mounted panels provide 50% renewable energy to power the manufacturing of bras, sportswear, T-shirts, screen-printed and embroidered clothing.

When coupled with the installation of company-owned solar panels in Honduras, the projects will combine to eliminate almost 33,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide each year. That's equivalent to taking 7,099 gas-powered cars off the road annually.

"This project is protecting the planet and saving money for the company to reinvest in our ambitious sustainability goals," said HBI Maintenance Manager Carlos Damas. "This installation is projected to pay for itself in just over three years, but the environmental savings are immediate."

HanesBrands owns and runs nearly 70% of our manufacturing, which puts us in a unique position to make meaningful change. These projects deliver on our promise to protect our planet through sustainable manufacturing and are an important step in our purpose to create a more comfortable world for everybody.

HanesBrands, Monday, February 13, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from HanesBrands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: HanesBrands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/hanesbrands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: HanesBrands

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739119/HanesBrands-Reaches-Solar-Energy-Milestones

Diese Gold-Aktie müssen Sie sich ansehen!
Macht es Sinn jetzt noch auf Gold zu setzen? Ein klares Ja! Am besten mit einem Wert, der noch richtig viel Potential verspricht. Börsenprofi Marcel Torney hat den neuen Gold-Aktien-Kracher für Sie analysiert.
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.