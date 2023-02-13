Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 6 to February 10, 2023:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market (MIC Code)
06/02/2023
390,653
56.062775
21,901,091.24
XPAR
06/02/2023
150,000
56.090339
8,413,550.85
CEUX
06/02/2023
25,000
56.086070
1,402,151.75
TQEX
06/02/2023
10,000
56.101378
561,013.78
AQEU
0702/2023
385,576
56.976332
21,968,706.19
XPAR
0702/2023
150,000
56.964357
8,544,653.55
CEUX
0702/2023
25,000
56.966998
1,424,174.95
TQEX
0702/2023
10,000
56.956196
569,561.96
AQEU
08/02/2023
385,164
56.827828
21,888,033.54
XPAR
08/02/2023
150,000
56.824782
8,523,717.30
CEUX
08/02/2023
25,000
56.838932
1,420,973.30
TQEX
08/02/2023
10,000
56.847877
568,478.77
AQEU
09/02/2023
384,911
57.497385
22,131,375.96
XPAR
09/02/2023
150,000
57.492173
8,623,825.95
CEUX
09/02/2023
25,000
57.497366
1,437,434.15
TQEX
09/02/2023
10,000
57.504758
575,047.58
AQEU
10/02/2023
299,344
59.051762
17,676,790.64
XPAR
10/02/2023
110,000
59.036470
6,494,011.70
CEUX
10/02/2023
15,000
58.979032
884,685.48
TQEX
10/02/2023
10,000
59.025841
590,258.41
AQEU
Total
2,720,648
57.192087
155,599,537.05
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
