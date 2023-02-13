At 11% CAGR, Global Infrastructure System Market Size, Trends & Share to Surpass USD 5.9 Trillion by 2028: Industry Demand, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global Infrastructure market accounted for USD 3.1 Trillion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 5.9 Trillion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of around 11% between 2021 and 2028.
Report Link with All Related Graphs & Charts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/infrastructure-market
Infrastructure Market: Overview
Infrastructure is the facilities and systems that support the sustainable functionality of households and firms. Increased impetus to develop infrastructure in various country is attracting both domestic and international players. The private sector is emerging as a key player across various infrastructure segments, ranging from roads and communications to power and airports. In order to boost the construction of buildings in India, the Government of India has decided to come up with a single window clearance facility to accord speedy approval of construction projects.
Development of highways would be undertaken, including the development of 2,500 km access control highways, 9,000 km of economic corridors, 2,000 km of coastal and land port roads, and 2,000 km of strategic highways. FASTag mechanism encourages greater commercialization of highways, enabling the NHAI to raise more resources. It was proposed to monetize at least 12 lots of highway bundles of over 6,000 km before 2024.
Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/infrastructure-market
Our Free Sample Report Includes:
- 2023 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis
- COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included
- 120 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)
- Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request
- 2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends
- Includes an Updated List of tables & figures
- Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis
- Zion Market Research methodology
Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Infrastructure Market Reports:
- As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global Infrastructure market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 11% over the forecast period (2022-2028)
- In terms of revenue, the global Infrastructure market size was valued at around USD 3.1 Trillion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 5.9 Trillion, by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate
Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Infrastructure Market by Application (Residential/Non-Residential Construction, Energy and Utilities Infrastructure, Transport Infrastructure, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2028" into their research database.
Industry Dynamics:
Infrastructure Market: Growth Drivers
Tremendous growth in Infrastructure industry is mainly due to rapidly growing manufacturing sectors and developing services, growing consumer demand and government commitments to recover the economic conditions of rural population and revive the agricultural sector.
Infrastructure sector is well poised to take a big leap, and it presents several investment opportunities for foreign investors from across the world. Infrastructure development reflects the health of the economy of any nation, as infrastructure is directly proportional to the growth and development. Being a rapidly growing nation, India has always given higher importance to the infrastructure sector, and it has received considerable attention from the government as well as private players.
Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/infrastructure-market
Global Infrastructure Market: Segmentation
Residential/Non-Residential Construction is the largest segment in the infrastructure. Transport infrastructure sector emerged as one of the prominent segments of infrastructure market with 24.58% share of the overall market in 2020. Transport infrastructure includes road, railway, inland water transport, sea and coastal transport and air transport infrastructure.
Get More Insight before Buying@: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/infrastructure-market
List of Key Players in Infrastructure Market:
- Larsen & Toubro
- Gammon India
- Reliance Infrastructure
- Bechtel Group Inc.
- China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC)
- Fluor Corporation
- AECOM
- CH2M Hill
- Bouygues Construction
- Vinci S.A.
- Hochtief AG
- ACS Group
- Skanska AB
Key questions answered in this report:
- What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Infrastructure Market?
- What are the key driving factors propelling the Infrastructure Market forward?
- What are the most important companies in the Infrastructure Market Industry?
- What segments does the Infrastructure Market cover?
- How can I receive a free copy of the Infrastructure Market sample report and company profiles?
Report Scope:
Report Attribute
Details
Market size value in 2021
USD 3.1 Billion
Revenue forecast in 2028
USD 5.9 Billion
Growth Rate
CAGR of almost 11 % 2022-2028
Base Year
2020
Historic Years
2016 - 2021
Forecast Years
2022 - 2028
Segments Covered
By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use
Forecast Units
Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)
Quantitative Units
Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028
Regions Covered
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World
Countries Covered
U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others
Companies Covered
Larsen & Toubro, Gammon India, Reliance Infrastructure, Bechtel Group, Inc., China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), Fluor Corporation, AECOM, CH2M Hill, Bouygues Construction, Vinci S.A., Hochtief AG, ACS Group, Skanska AB, etc.
Report Coverage
Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.
Customization Scope
Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.
https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/249
Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/infrastructure-market
Regional Dominance:
Regionally, Asia Pacific has been leading the worldwide Infrastructure market and is anticipated to continue on the dominant position in the years to come. Infrastructure spending is closely aligned with GDP growth; annual average global growth is projected to stand at 3.0% in 2016-2020. This comes following a quieter 2011-2015, when global economic growth averaged 2.2%.
Global Infrastructure Market is segmented as follows:
Infrastructure Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)
- Residential/Non-Residential Construction
- Energy And Utilities Infrastructure
- Transport Infrastructure
- Others
Infrastructure Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Press Release for Infrastructure Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/indian-infrastructure-market
Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research
- Lithium Titanate Batteries Market : The Global Lithium Titanate Batteries Market size was worth around USD 60.07 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 179.22 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 14.64% between 2022 and 2030.
- Dried seaweed Market: The global Dried seaweed Market size was worth around USD 14000 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 28000 million by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 9.10% between 2022 and 2030.
- Industrial Roller Chain Drives Market : The global Industrial Roller Chain Drives Market size was worth around USD 2.85 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 4.48 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 3.7% between 2022 and 2030.
- Solid Masterbatches Market: The global solid masterbatches market size was worth around USD 11.5 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 16.15 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 4.56% between 2022 and 2028.
- Metal Magnesium Market: The global metal magnesium market size was worth around USD 4.3 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 6.45 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.45% between 2022 and 2028.
Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Heavy Industry Industry
Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
About Us
Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, and company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us-after all-if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.
Contact Us:
Zion Market Research
244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202
New York, 10001, United States
Tel: +1 (844) 845-5245
USA/Canada Toll-Free No. +1 (855) 465-4651
Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com
Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/at-11-cagr-global-infrastructure-system-market-size-trends--share-to-surpass-usd-5-9-trillion-by-2028-industry-demand-value-analysis--forecast-report-by-zion-market-research-301745237.html