At 11% CAGR, Global Infrastructure System Market Size, Trends & Share to Surpass USD 5.9 Trillion by 2028: Industry Demand, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global Infrastructure market accounted for USD 3.1 Trillion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 5.9 Trillion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of around 11% between 2021 and 2028.







Infrastructure Market: Overview

Infrastructure is the facilities and systems that support the sustainable functionality of households and firms. Increased impetus to develop infrastructure in various country is attracting both domestic and international players. The private sector is emerging as a key player across various infrastructure segments, ranging from roads and communications to power and airports. In order to boost the construction of buildings in India, the Government of India has decided to come up with a single window clearance facility to accord speedy approval of construction projects.

Development of highways would be undertaken, including the development of 2,500 km access control highways, 9,000 km of economic corridors, 2,000 km of coastal and land port roads, and 2,000 km of strategic highways. FASTag mechanism encourages greater commercialization of highways, enabling the NHAI to raise more resources. It was proposed to monetize at least 12 lots of highway bundles of over 6,000 km before 2024.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Infrastructure Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global Infrastructure market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 11% over the forecast period (2022-2028)

In terms of revenue, the global Infrastructure market size was valued at around USD 3.1 Trillion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 5.9 Trillion , by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Infrastructure Market by Application (Residential/Non-Residential Construction, Energy and Utilities Infrastructure, Transport Infrastructure, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2028" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Infrastructure Market: Growth Drivers

Tremendous growth in Infrastructure industry is mainly due to rapidly growing manufacturing sectors and developing services, growing consumer demand and government commitments to recover the economic conditions of rural population and revive the agricultural sector.

Infrastructure sector is well poised to take a big leap, and it presents several investment opportunities for foreign investors from across the world. Infrastructure development reflects the health of the economy of any nation, as infrastructure is directly proportional to the growth and development. Being a rapidly growing nation, India has always given higher importance to the infrastructure sector, and it has received considerable attention from the government as well as private players.

Global Infrastructure Market: Segmentation

Residential/Non-Residential Construction is the largest segment in the infrastructure. Transport infrastructure sector emerged as one of the prominent segments of infrastructure market with 24.58% share of the overall market in 2020. Transport infrastructure includes road, railway, inland water transport, sea and coastal transport and air transport infrastructure.

List of Key Players in Infrastructure Market:

Larsen & Toubro

Gammon India

Reliance Infrastructure

Bechtel Group Inc.

China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC)

Fluor Corporation

AECOM

CH2M Hill

Bouygues Construction

Vinci S.A.

Hochtief AG

ACS Group

Skanska AB

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Infrastructure Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Infrastructure Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Infrastructure Market Industry?

What segments does the Infrastructure Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Infrastructure Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 3.1 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 5.9 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 11 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Larsen & Toubro, Gammon India, Reliance Infrastructure, Bechtel Group, Inc., China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), Fluor Corporation, AECOM, CH2M Hill, Bouygues Construction, Vinci S.A., Hochtief AG, ACS Group, Skanska AB, etc. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/249



Regional Dominance:

Regionally, Asia Pacific has been leading the worldwide Infrastructure market and is anticipated to continue on the dominant position in the years to come. Infrastructure spending is closely aligned with GDP growth; annual average global growth is projected to stand at 3.0% in 2016-2020. This comes following a quieter 2011-2015, when global economic growth averaged 2.2%.

Global Infrastructure Market is segmented as follows:

Infrastructure Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Residential/Non-Residential Construction

Energy And Utilities Infrastructure

Transport Infrastructure

Others

Infrastructure Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

