Regulatory News:

M6 Group's (Paris:MMT) Supervisory Board met today to review the financial statements for fiscal year 2022, as approved by the Executive Board.

M6 Group has just published very positive results for 2022, which demonstrate its agility and strength despite a more difficult economic and competitive environment. This performance allows him to confidently address the important challenges ahead of him.

In a rapidly evolving market, the M6 Group intends to accelerate its efforts and investments to develop its activities in streaming, digitize its advertising activities and strengthen its content production. A strategic review is underway and will be detailed before the end of the first half of this year.

In order to continue this transformation, the Supervisory Board decided, during its meeting held today, to appoint a new Executive Board, the mandate of the current board expiring today.

This new board, appointed for a period of three years, will be chaired by Nicolas de Tavernost, in whom the Board's trust is renewed. It will also consist of

Karine Blouët , member in charge of public affairs

, member in charge of public affairs Guillaume Charles , member in charge of antennas and content

, member in charge of antennas and content Henri de Fontaines , member in charge of strategy, transformation and development

, member in charge of strategy, transformation and development David Larramendy, member in charge of commercial activities.

This continued evolution of the Group's management highlights a new generation of executives whose vision will be important for the Group's digital transformation.

This new Executive Board will be able to rely on the competence and experience of the members of the previous college, in whom the Supervisory Board renews its trust and who will report directly to the Chairman of the Executive Board

Thomas Valentin, becomes Advisor to the Chairman for linear and non-linear content, thus continuing his contribution to the Group's strategic development after 36 years as Managing Director of Antennas and Content, during which he built the power and complementarity of antennas, constantly innovating. The Supervisory Board would like to thank Thomas Valentin for his essential contribution to the construction of the Group and thanks him for having agreed to continue to bring his experience to the content teams

Jérôme Lefébure, is appointed Chief Financial and Support Officer, continuing the implementation of the Group's particularly effective management

Régis Ravanas, who has successfully continued the integration of radio and audio activities within the Group, will continue to manage the radio stations, music and entertainment activities. His main mission will be to continue to develop digital audio.

Elmar Heggen, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of M6 Group: I am delighted with the arrival of the three new members in this Executive Board, testifying to the wealth of the Group's teams. I am also delighted that we can continue to rely on the experience and know-how of Thomas Valentin, Jérôme Lefébure and Régis Ravanas. We place all our trust in the Group's management and welcome these excellent results for 2022, achieved despite a difficult context.

Nicolas de Tavernost, Chairman of the Executive Board of M6 Group: The evolution of our governance will allow us to accelerate the transformation of our activities by relying on the expertise, competence and dynamism of our team. I am delighted that Thomas Valentin, Jérôme Lefébure and Régis Ravanas are continuing the work effectively accomplished. I would especially like to thank Thomas Valentin for agreeing to continue to accompany the Group: the success of the last 36 years is also his own. Through our mutual trust, we will continue to help the next generation succeed in transforming our Group.»

__

Biographies

Karine Blouët

Graduated from Ecole Polytechnique and Ensae, administrator of INSEE, Karine Blouët was technical advisor to the Prime Minister's Office (2002-2004), after 9 years at the Ministry of Finance. From 2004 to 2006, she was then advisor in charge of the Financing and the Cinema and Audiovisual Industries in the Office of the Minister of Culture and Communication. Director of Institutional Relations since January 2007, she became, in January 2008, General Secretary of M6 Group, in charge of regulatory and legislative issues and relations with all public authorities and institutions, as well as the coordination of M6 Group on all relevant issues. She was also, from February 2010 to September 2012, President of Paris Première channel.

Henri de Fontaines

Graduated from HEC in 1998, Henri de Fontaines started as a consultant at AT Kearney. Two years later, he co-founded BuyFacilities.com as sales director, then became project manager at Toulouse Associés in 2001. In 2003, he joined the M6 group as Strategy project manager. Appointed general secretary of Studio 89 at the end of 2006, Henri de Fontaines became, in 2011, deputy general manager of M6 Publicité in charge of global strategies and creation. He was also appointed Managing Director of M6 Interactions in 2014. In 2015, Henri de Fontaines was appointed Group Director of Strategy and Development.

Guillaume Charles

Graduated from Centrale Supelec in 1999 and holder of an MBA from INSEAD in 2005, Guillaume Charles began his career in strategy consulting at Arthur D. Little before joining RTL Group in 2006 as Senior Strategy Executive. He joined the M6 ??Group in 2008 as Director of Strategy and Development, where he also took charge of distribution issues in 2012. In 2015, Guillaume Charles joined M6 Publicité, the advertising department of the M6 Group, as Deputy CEO in charge of marketing, studies and digital. He joined the Programs department in 2019 as Director General of M6 Programs. In February 2023, Guillaume Charles joined the M6 Group Management Board in charge of Antennas and Content.

David Larramendy

Graduated from Supelec and holder of an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, he started his career at Ernst Young before joining Mistergooddeal when it was created in 2000. He then worked in the London offices of Goldman Sachs before joining the M6 Group in 2008 as Head of Commerce of the Ventadis division, of which he became Chief Executive Officer in 2010. Appointed CEO of M6 Publicité and CEO of M6 Interactions in December 2014, David Larramendy became a member of the Management Board in February 2015.

Thomas Valentin

Graduated from Stanford University in Communication and holder of a master's degree in physics and a DEA in optics from the University of Paris, Thomas Valentin was, from 1981 to 1984, Director of the Communication Department of the Embassy of France in New York. From 1984 to 1987, he was Executive Assistant to IP France, responsible for the satellite file, macroeconomic analyses and the development of RTL-Télévision in France. In 1986 and 1987, he became responsible for preparing the CLT's application for a television channel in France. He joined M6 from the first days of the channel as Delegate for Fiction and International Relations until November 1989, then Director of the Fiction and Documentary Unit and Delegate for International Relations until December 1990, Deputy Director of Programmes and Director of Purchasing and Production in 1991. He was appointed Director of Programmes at M6 in March 1992 and then Deputy Chief Executive Officer in May 1996.He was Vice-President in charge of Programmes from June 2000 to January 2007, then Vice-President of the Management Board in charge of Antennas and Content.

Jérôme Lefébure

Graduated from the Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and a master's degree in business law, he began his career at Arthur Andersen (1988-1998), then at Atos Direct (Koba) as Administrative and Financial Director and Member of the Executive Board (1998-2003). In 2003, he joined the M6 Group as Chief Administrative and Financial Officer, then in 2010 became a member of the Management Board in charge of Finance and Support businesses (Administrative and Financial Department, General Services Department, Information Services Department).

Régis Ravanas

Graduated from the Purpan Engineering School and holder of an MBA from HEC, Régis Ravanas began his career in the music industry, at Warner Music then Polygram before joining the M6 Group from 1995 to 2008, where he notably served as Director General of M6 Interactions and Deputy Director General of Programs. In 2009, he joined the TF1 Group, where he held the position of Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Advertising and Diversification from 2016 to 2019. In July 2019, he returned to M6 as General Manager of Audio Activities. In July 2020, Régis Ravanas was appointed member of the Management Board in charge of Radio Antennas, Music and Shows.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005414/en/

Contacts:

M6 Group