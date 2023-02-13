Regulatory News:

Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB):

Period from February 3 to 10, 2023

(Share repurchase program approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 25, 2022)

Transaction Details: Publicis Groupe SA

Name of the Issuer Identity Code of the

Issuer ISIN Intermediary Name Identify Code of

the Intermediary Currency Publicis Groupe SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 FR0000130577 Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG CGET EUR

Total number of shares purchased according to trading venues:

Name of the Issuer Day of the

transaction Identity code of

the financial

instrument Total number of

shares purchased Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

Gross

Consideration Venue Publicis Groupe SA 03/02/2023 FR0000130577 85,000 73.3391 6,233,823.50 XPAR Publicis Groupe SA 03/02/2023 FR0000130577 CBOE EU Publicis Groupe SA 03/02/2023 FR0000130577 TURQUOISE EUROPE Publicis Groupe SA 06/02/2023 FR0000130577 85,000 73.6135 6,257,147.50 XPAR Publicis Groupe SA 06/02/2023 FR0000130577 CBOE EU Publicis Groupe SA 06/02/2023 FR0000130577 TURQUOISE EUROPE Publicis Groupe SA 07/02/2023 FR0000130577 85,000 73.0922 6,212,837.00 XPAR Publicis Groupe SA 07/02/2023 FR0000130577 CBOE EU Publicis Groupe SA 07/02/2023 FR0000130577 TURQUOISE EUROPE Publicis Groupe SA 08/02/2023 FR0000130577 79,000 73.9764 5,844,135.60 XPAR Publicis Groupe SA 08/02/2023 FR0000130577 CBOE EU Publicis Groupe SA 08/02/2023 FR0000130577 TURQUOISE EUROPE Publicis Groupe SA 09/02/2023 FR0000130577 79,188 75.0898 5,946,211.08 XPAR Publicis Groupe SA 09/02/2023 FR0000130577 CBOE EU Publicis Groupe SA 09/02/2023 FR0000130577 TURQUOISE EUROPE Publicis Groupe SA 10/02/2023 FR0000130577 86,937 73.8054 6,416,420.06 XPAR Publicis Groupe SA 10/02/2023 FR0000130577 CBOE EU Publicis Groupe SA 10/02/2023 FR0000130577 TURQUOISE EUROPE rounded at four

decimal places Total: 500,125.00 73.8027 36,910,574.74

A detailed presentation of this information is available on the Publicis Groupe's website:

(https://www.publicisgroupe.com/en/investors/investors-analysts/regulatory-information)

