Regulatory News:
Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB):
Period from February 3 to 10, 2023
(Share repurchase program approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 25, 2022)
Transaction Details: Publicis Groupe SA
Name of the Issuer
Identity Code of the
ISIN
Intermediary Name
Identify Code of
Currency
Publicis Groupe SA
2138004KW8BV57III342
FR0000130577
Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG
CGET
EUR
Total number of shares purchased according to trading venues:
Name of the Issuer
Day of the
Identity code of
Total number of
Daily weighted
Gross
Venue
Publicis Groupe SA
03/02/2023
FR0000130577
85,000
73.3391
6,233,823.50
XPAR
Publicis Groupe SA
03/02/2023
FR0000130577
CBOE EU
Publicis Groupe SA
03/02/2023
FR0000130577
TURQUOISE EUROPE
Publicis Groupe SA
06/02/2023
FR0000130577
85,000
73.6135
6,257,147.50
XPAR
Publicis Groupe SA
06/02/2023
FR0000130577
CBOE EU
Publicis Groupe SA
06/02/2023
FR0000130577
TURQUOISE EUROPE
Publicis Groupe SA
07/02/2023
FR0000130577
85,000
73.0922
6,212,837.00
XPAR
Publicis Groupe SA
07/02/2023
FR0000130577
CBOE EU
Publicis Groupe SA
07/02/2023
FR0000130577
TURQUOISE EUROPE
Publicis Groupe SA
08/02/2023
FR0000130577
79,000
73.9764
5,844,135.60
XPAR
Publicis Groupe SA
08/02/2023
FR0000130577
CBOE EU
Publicis Groupe SA
08/02/2023
FR0000130577
TURQUOISE EUROPE
Publicis Groupe SA
09/02/2023
FR0000130577
79,188
75.0898
5,946,211.08
XPAR
Publicis Groupe SA
09/02/2023
FR0000130577
CBOE EU
Publicis Groupe SA
09/02/2023
FR0000130577
TURQUOISE EUROPE
Publicis Groupe SA
10/02/2023
FR0000130577
86,937
73.8054
6,416,420.06
XPAR
Publicis Groupe SA
10/02/2023
FR0000130577
CBOE EU
Publicis Groupe SA
10/02/2023
FR0000130577
TURQUOISE EUROPE
rounded at four
Total:
500,125.00
73.8027
36,910,574.74
A detailed presentation of this information is available on the Publicis Groupe's website:
(https://www.publicisgroupe.com/en/investors/investors-analysts/regulatory-information)
About Publicis Groupe The Power of One
Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 97,000 professionals.
www.publicisgroupe.comTwitterFacebookLinkedInYouTube Viva la Difference!
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005555/en/
Contacts:
Publicis Groupe
Amy Hadfield
Corporate Communications
+ 33 (0)1 44 43 70 75
amy.hadfield@publicisgroupe.com
Alessandra Girolami
Investor Relations
+ 33 (0)1 44 43 77 88
alessandra.girolami@publicisgroupe.com
Lionel Benchimol
Investor Relations
+ 33 (0)1 44 43 70 27
lionel.benchimol@publicisgroupe.com
Lorène Fleury
Investor Relations
+ 33 (0)1 44 43 57 24
lorene.fleury@publicisgroupe.com