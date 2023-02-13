New Braunfels, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2023) - Nomad Internet announces a groundbreaking new product - the Nomad Air Travel Bag. Featuring a built-in "7-day" battery backup and unlimited WiFi internet, this bag allows users to go off-grid and remain connected with high-speed internet wherever they are.

The leading wireless internet service provider of America's rural areas, Nomad Internet, says it has designed the Nomad Air Travel Bag to meet the needs of modern adventurers and off-grid explorers. The bag comes with a fast-charging solar panel, a built-in GPS tracker, and an easy on/off switch that can be seen from anywhere.

"We could not be more excited to introduce the Nomad Air Travel Bag," said Jessica Garza, Co-founder of Nomad Internet. "For anyone who loves adventure and exploring the outdoors, this bag will take them even further. With its fast-charging solar panel, unlimited wifi internet and the ability to go completely off-grid, this bag is the perfect companion for any outdoor enthusiast."

The Nomad Air Travel Bag will be available pre-built on the Nomad Internet website, or customers can follow an easy guide to build their own.

"We wanted to equip everyone with the ability to explore," said Garza. "Whether you're a weekend camper, an adrenaline junkie or just need a reliable internet connection for work, the Nomad Air Travel Bag is perfect for any situation."

For more information about the Nomad Air Travel Bag, please visit https://www.nomadinternet.com/.

About Nomad Internet:

Nomad Internet is a Wireless Internet Service Provider (WISP) that delivers high-broadband internet service to rural and underserved areas. Its mission is to connect the unconnected around the country, providing access to essential communication services for all people - no matter where they are located. It is dedicated to providing fast, reliable and affordable internet access.

