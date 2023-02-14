

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Cabinet Office said on Tuesday.



That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.6 percent following the downwardly revised 0.3 percent contraction in the third quarter (originally -0.2 percent).



On an annualized basis, GDP added 0.6 percent - again missing forecasts for an increase of 2.0 percent following the downwardly revised 1.0 percent decline in the three months prior (originally -0.8 percent).



Capital expenditure was down 0.5 percent on quarter, missing forecasts for a fall of 0.2 percent, while private consumption matched expectations with an increase of 0.5 percent on quarter.



