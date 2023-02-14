DJ JSC Halyk Bank: BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 14 February 2023

Name of applicant: Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan Name of scheme: Offering of Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) Period of return: From: 31 March 2022 To: 30 September 2022 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 122,075,197 GDRs Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of 0 GDRs the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see -198,977 GDRs LR3.5.7G): Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 122,274,174 GDRs Mira Kasenova, Name of contact: Head, Financial Institutions and International Relations Division Telephone number of contact: +7 727 259 04 30

