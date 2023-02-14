Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.02.2023
Nach Ad-hoc-Meldung: Die nächste Kursverdopplung diese Woche?
WKN: A0LF36 ISIN: US46627J3023 Ticker-Symbol: H4L1 
Dow Jones News
JSC Halyk Bank: BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

DJ JSC Halyk Bank: BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN 14-Feb-2023 / 05:23 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory RS. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 14 February 2023 

Name of applicant:                                   Joint Stock Company Halyk 
                                            Savings Bank of Kazakhstan 
Name of scheme:                                    Offering of Global Depository 
                                            Receipts (GDRs) 
Period of return:                      From:           31 March 2022       To: 
                                              30 September 2022 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:         122,075,197 GDRs 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of  0 GDRs 
the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see     -198,977 GDRs 
LR3.5.7G): 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:       122,274,174 GDRs 
               Mira Kasenova, 
Name of contact: 
               Head, Financial Institutions and International Relations Division 
Telephone number of contact: +7 727 259 04 30

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US46627J3023 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      HSBK 
Sequence No.:  222817 
News ID:    1558751 
 
End of Announcement EquityStory RS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1558751&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 14, 2023 00:23 ET (05:23 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
