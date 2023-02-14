

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - ThyssenKrupp AG (TYEKF.PK), a German industrial engineering and steel company, reported Tuesday that its first-quarter net income attributable of 75 million euros declined from last year's 106 million euros.



Earnings per share came to 0.12 euro, down from 0.17 euro a year ago. At 254 million euros, adjusted EBIT was also below the prior-year level of 378 million euros.



Meanwhile, sales matched the prior-year level at 9 billion euros.



Order intake of 9.2 billion euros also was down from 10.4 billion euros in the prior-year period.



Further, the company confirmed its fiscal 2023 outlook. thyssenkrupp still expects net income to at least break even, and adjusted EBIT to decrease to a value in the mid to high three-digit million euro range, compared to prior year's 2.1 billion euros.



