TUI AG: INTERIM REPORT Q1 2023 1 OCTOBER 2022 - 31 DECEMBER 2022

TUI GROUP

Interim report Q1 2023

1 October 2022 - 31 DECEMBER 2022

Content

Interim Management Report

Summary

Report on changes in expected development

Consolidated earnings

Segmental performance

Financial position and net assets

Comments on the consolidated income statement

Alternative performance measures

Other segment indicators

Corporate Governance

Risk and Opportunity Report

Unaudited condensed consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Notes

General

Accounting principles

Group of consolidated companies

Acquisitions - Divestments

Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated Income Statement

Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Responsibility Statement

Review Report

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

Financial calendar

Contacts

This Interim Financial Report of the TUI Group was prepared for the reporting period from 1 October 2022 to 31 December 2022.

Interim Management Report

Summary

Q1 2023 underlying EBIT of EUR-153.0m delivering a strong improvement year-on-year (Q1 2022: EUR-273.6m) with an encouraging booking momentum across both Winter and Summer seasons.

-- 3.3m customers departed in the quarter, an increase of 1.0m customers versus the prior year and 93% of Q12019 customer levels on a like for like basis1. As a result, average load factor for the quarter was 85% (Q1 2022:Load factor 79%).

-- Group revenue of EUR3.8bn, was up EUR1.4bn on the prior year (Q1 2022: EUR2.4bn), reflecting the strength ofdemand and a return to a restriction free travel environment achieving levels above pre-pandemic levels (Q1 2019:EUR3.7bn).

-- Q1 Group underlying EBIT at EUR-153.0m, up by EUR120.6m and thereby close to half the prior year loss (Q1 2022: EUR-273.6m loss), with almost all segments contributing to the strong improvement.? Hotels & Resorts reported a third consecutive quarter above 2019 levels and was up year-on-year,supported by good operational performances across the hotels businesses. ? The recovery in Cruises continues with the segment achieving a third positive quarter since the startof the pandemic. As a result, the business recorded a strong improvement against last year driven by highervolumes as well as improved occupancies with a full fleet back in operation. ? In Markets & Airlines results were well ahead of last year supported by higher prices and volumeswith Central and Western Regions above 2019 levels.

-- Net debt of EUR-5.3bn as of 31 December 2022 was broadly in line with prior year (31 December 2021:EUR-5.1bn).

-- We re-confirm our expectations to increase underlying EBIT significantly for financial year 20232supported by an encouraging booking momentum.

-- 8.7m bookings3 have been taken across both the Winter and Summer seasons whereby Summer is, as usual, atan early booking stage.

-- The start into the new year has seen significant booking momentum with record booking days online in boththe UK and Germany. Volumes overall in the last four weeks are now above pre-pandemic levels at +5% for Winter 2022/23 and +10% for Summer 2023, with higher prices, underlining the popularity of our product offering and atestament to the importance of travel for our customers.

-- Our commitment is to be industry-leading in achieving net-zero emissions and we aim to achieve thistarget across our operations and supply chain by 2050 at the latest. Our 2030 Science based targets have beenvalidated by the SBTi for our Airline, Cruise and Hotel operations and are detailed below.

1 Excluding businesses sold and discontinued since 2019

^2 Based on constant currency. In view of the effects from the war in Ukraine, the assumption for underlying EBIT is subject to considerable

uncertainty. Amongst others, the greatest area of uncertainty will be the impact on consumer confidence, should there be further cost inflation

volatility and/or an escalation of the war in Ukraine.

3 Bookings up to 5 February 2023 relate to all customers whether risk or non-risk and includes amendments and voucher re-bookings.

Sustainability as opportunity

-- For TUI Group, sustainability covering all three areas of economic, environmental and socialsustainability is a fundamental management principle and a cornerstone of our strategy for continually enhancingthe value of our company. We firmly believe that sustainable development is critical to long-term economic success.Together with our many partners around the world, we are actively committed to shaping a more sustainable futurefor tourism.

-- We already operate some of the most efficient aircraft and cruise ships. Our commitment is to beindustry-leading in achieving net-zero emissions and we aim to achieve this target across our operations and supplychain by 2050 at the latest.

-- TUI has committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to reduce emissions in line with thelatest climate science by 2030 for airlines, cruises and hotels. The independent organisation has now checked andvalidated our reduction targets. It confirmed that they are in line with the latest climate science. Our targetsare: ? Reduction of airline CO2e per revenue passenger kilometer by 24% by 20301. ? Reduction of absolute CO2e from our own cruise operations by 27.5% by 20301. ? Reduction of absolute CO2e from TUI Hotels & Resorts own operations by 46.2% by 20302.

1 Baseline 2019. Level of ambition well below 2Oc. CO2e = CO2 equivalents. Apart from carbon dioxide (CO2), they include the other five greenhouse gases impacting the climate as listed in the Kyoto Protocol: methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O), hydro-fluorocarbons (HFCs), perfluorocarbons (PFCs) and Sulphur hexafluoride (SF6).

2 Baseline 2019. Level of ambition 1.5Oc

TUI Group - financial highlights EUR million Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Var. % Var. % at constant currency Revenue 3,750.5 2,369.2 + 58.3 + 59.2 Underlying EBIT1 Hotels & Resorts 71.9 61.1 + 17.7 + 20.9 Cruises 0.2 - 31.7 n. a. + 100.0 TUI Musement - 13.0 - 12.7 - 1.9 + 3.9 Holiday Experiences 59.2 16.7 + 254.9 + 269.8 Northern Region - 122.0 - 171.7 + 29.0 + 24.7 Central Region - 28.3 - 55.0 + 48.6 + 46.0 Western Region - 43.7 - 32.4 - 35.0 - 40.2 Markets & Airlines - 193.9 - 259.0 + 25.1 + 21.1 All other segments - 18.3 - 31.3 + 41.6 + 41.5 TUI Group - 153.0 - 273.6 + 44.1 + 41.2 EBIT1 - 158.7 - 271.4 + 41.5 Underlying EBITDA 58.3 - 65.4 n. a. EBITDA2 58.0 - 55.5 n. a. Group loss - 231.8 - 386.5 + 40.0 Earnings per share EUR - 0.14 - 0.27 + 48.1 Net capex and investment 149.0 53.4 + 179.0 Equity ratio (31 Dec)3 % 0,7 2,5 - 1.8 Net debt (31 Dec) - 5,259.9 - 5,069.6 + 3.8 Employees (31 Dec) 49,979 43,162 + 15.8

Differences may occur due to rounding.

^1 We define the EBIT in underlying EBIT as earnings before interest, income taxes and result of the measurement of the Group's interest hedges. For further details please see page 17.

2 EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, goodwill impairment and amortisation and write-ups of other intangible assets, depreciation and write-ups of property, plant and equipment, investments and current assets.

3 Equity divided by balance sheet total in %, variance is given in percentage points.

All change figures refer to the same period of the previous year, unless otherwise stated.

The present Interim Report for Q1 2023 is based on TUI Group's reporting structure set out in the Consolidated Financial Statements of TUI AG as at 30 September 2022. See TUI Group Annual Report 2022 from page 27.

Trading update - Encouraging booking momentum across both Winter 2022/23 and Summer 2023

Markets & Airlines

-- 8.7m bookings1 have been taken across Winter 2022/23 and Summer 2023 with an encouraging developmentacross both seasons.

-- The start into the new year has seen significant booking momentum with record booking days online in boththe UK and Germany. Volumes overall in the last four weeks are now above pre-pandemic at higher prices, underliningthe popularity of our product offering and a testament to the importance of travel for our customers. Based on thecurrent trend, capacity is expected to be close to pre-pandemic levels.

Winter 2022/23

-- To date 4.0m bookings have been taken at this stage of the Winter season with 85% of the programme soldwhich is broadly in line with Winter 2018/19 levels.

-- Winter 2022/23 bookings stand at 87% of Winter 2018/19 levels up against the 84% we published as part ofour FY22 full-year announcement on 14 December 2022, highlighting the positive booking development in recent weeksand the trend towards a higher share of short-term bookings with volumes ahead of Winter 2018/19 in the last fourweeks at +5%. Against Winter 2021/22, bookings are up strongly at +44%, supported by an improved tradingenvironment compared to last year.

-- Winter ASP is +29% higher against Winter 2018/19 slightly ahead of the +28% reported in December.Compared to prior year ASP is up +8% which will help to soften the impact from FX volatility and the current higherinflationary environment.

