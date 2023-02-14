TUI AG: INTERIM REPORT Q1 2023 1 OCTOBER 2022 - -7

DJ TUI AG: INTERIM REPORT Q1 2023 1 OCTOBER 2022 - 31 DECEMBER 2022

TUI GROUP

Interim report Q1 2023

1 October 2022 - 31 DECEMBER 2022

This Interim Financial Report of the TUI Group was prepared for the reporting period from 1 October 2022 to 31 December 2022.

Interim Management Report

Summary

Q1 2023 underlying EBIT of EUR-153.0m delivering a strong improvement year-on-year (Q1 2022: EUR-273.6m) with an encouraging booking momentum across both Winter and Summer seasons.

-- 3.3m customers departed in the quarter, an increase of 1.0m customers versus the prior year and 93% of Q12019 customer levels on a like for like basis1. As a result, average load factor for the quarter was 85% (Q1 2022:Load factor 79%).

-- Group revenue of EUR3.8bn, was up EUR1.4bn on the prior year (Q1 2022: EUR2.4bn), reflecting the strength ofdemand and a return to a restriction free travel environment achieving levels above pre-pandemic levels (Q1 2019:EUR3.7bn).

-- Q1 Group underlying EBIT at EUR-153.0m, up by EUR120.6m and thereby close to half the prior year loss (Q1 2022: EUR-273.6m loss), with almost all segments contributing to the strong improvement.? Hotels & Resorts reported a third consecutive quarter above 2019 levels and was up year-on-year,supported by good operational performances across the hotels businesses. - The recovery in Cruises continues with the segment achieving a third positive quarter since the startof the pandemic. As a result, the business recorded a strong improvement against last year driven by highervolumes as well as improved occupancies with a full fleet back in operation. - In Markets & Airlines results were well ahead of last year supported by higher prices and volumeswith Central and Western Regions above 2019 levels.

-- Net debt of EUR-5.3bn as of 31 December 2022 was broadly in line with prior year (31 December 2021:EUR-5.1bn).

-- We re-confirm our expectations to increase underlying EBIT significantly for financial year 20232supported by an encouraging booking momentum.

-- 8.7m bookings3 have been taken across both the Winter and Summer seasons whereby Summer is, as usual, atan early booking stage.

-- The start into the new year has seen significant booking momentum with record booking days online in boththe UK and Germany. Volumes overall in the last four weeks are now above pre-pandemic levels at +5% for Winter 2022/23 and +10% for Summer 2023, with higher prices, underlining the popularity of our product offering and atestament to the importance of travel for our customers.

-- Our commitment is to be industry-leading in achieving net-zero emissions and we aim to achieve thistarget across our operations and supply chain by 2050 at the latest. Our 2030 Science based targets have beenvalidated by the SBTi for our Airline, Cruise and Hotel operations and are detailed below.

1 Excluding businesses sold and discontinued since 2019

^2 Based on constant currency. In view of the effects from the war in Ukraine, the assumption for underlying EBIT is subject to considerable

uncertainty. Amongst others, the greatest area of uncertainty will be the impact on consumer confidence, should there be further cost inflation

volatility and/or an escalation of the war in Ukraine.

3 Bookings up to 5 February 2023 relate to all customers whether risk or non-risk and includes amendments and voucher re-bookings.

Sustainability as opportunity

-- For TUI Group, sustainability covering all three areas of economic, environmental and socialsustainability is a fundamental management principle and a cornerstone of our strategy for continually enhancingthe value of our company. We firmly believe that sustainable development is critical to long-term economic success.Together with our many partners around the world, we are actively committed to shaping a more sustainable futurefor tourism.

-- We already operate some of the most efficient aircraft and cruise ships. Our commitment is to beindustry-leading in achieving net-zero emissions and we aim to achieve this target across our operations and supplychain by 2050 at the latest.

-- TUI has committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to reduce emissions in line with thelatest climate science by 2030 for airlines, cruises and hotels. The independent organisation has now checked andvalidated our reduction targets. It confirmed that they are in line with the latest climate science. Our targetsare: - Reduction of airline CO2e per revenue passenger kilometer by 24% by 20301. - Reduction of absolute CO2e from our own cruise operations by 27.5% by 20301. - Reduction of absolute CO2e from TUI Hotels & Resorts own operations by 46.2% by 20302.

1 Baseline 2019. Level of ambition well below 2Oc. CO2e = CO2 equivalents. Apart from carbon dioxide (CO2), they include the other five greenhouse gases impacting the climate as listed in the Kyoto Protocol: methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O), hydro-fluorocarbons (HFCs), perfluorocarbons (PFCs) and Sulphur hexafluoride (SF6).

2 Baseline 2019. Level of ambition 1.5Oc

TUI Group - financial highlights EUR million Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Var. % Var. % at constant currency Revenue 3,750.5 2,369.2 + 58.3 + 59.2 Underlying EBIT1 Hotels & Resorts 71.9 61.1 + 17.7 + 20.9 Cruises 0.2 - 31.7 n. a. + 100.0 TUI Musement - 13.0 - 12.7 - 1.9 + 3.9 Holiday Experiences 59.2 16.7 + 254.9 + 269.8 Northern Region - 122.0 - 171.7 + 29.0 + 24.7 Central Region - 28.3 - 55.0 + 48.6 + 46.0 Western Region - 43.7 - 32.4 - 35.0 - 40.2 Markets & Airlines - 193.9 - 259.0 + 25.1 + 21.1 All other segments - 18.3 - 31.3 + 41.6 + 41.5 TUI Group - 153.0 - 273.6 + 44.1 + 41.2 EBIT1 - 158.7 - 271.4 + 41.5 Underlying EBITDA 58.3 - 65.4 n. a. EBITDA2 58.0 - 55.5 n. a. Group loss - 231.8 - 386.5 + 40.0 Earnings per share EUR - 0.14 - 0.27 + 48.1 Net capex and investment 149.0 53.4 + 179.0 Equity ratio (31 Dec)3 % 0,7 2,5 - 1.8 Net debt (31 Dec) - 5,259.9 - 5,069.6 + 3.8 Employees (31 Dec) 49,979 43,162 + 15.8

Differences may occur due to rounding.

^1 We define the EBIT in underlying EBIT as earnings before interest, income taxes and result of the measurement of the Group's interest hedges. For further details please see page 17.

2 EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, goodwill impairment and amortisation and write-ups of other intangible assets, depreciation and write-ups of property, plant and equipment, investments and current assets.

3 Equity divided by balance sheet total in %, variance is given in percentage points.

All change figures refer to the same period of the previous year, unless otherwise stated.

The present Interim Report for Q1 2023 is based on TUI Group's reporting structure set out in the Consolidated Financial Statements of TUI AG as at 30 September 2022. See TUI Group Annual Report 2022 from page 27.

Trading update - Encouraging booking momentum across both Winter 2022/23 and Summer 2023

Markets & Airlines

-- 8.7m bookings1 have been taken across Winter 2022/23 and Summer 2023 with an encouraging developmentacross both seasons.

-- The start into the new year has seen significant booking momentum with record booking days online in boththe UK and Germany. Volumes overall in the last four weeks are now above pre-pandemic at higher prices, underliningthe popularity of our product offering and a testament to the importance of travel for our customers. Based on thecurrent trend, capacity is expected to be close to pre-pandemic levels.

Winter 2022/23

-- To date 4.0m bookings have been taken at this stage of the Winter season with 85% of the programme soldwhich is broadly in line with Winter 2018/19 levels.

-- Winter 2022/23 bookings stand at 87% of Winter 2018/19 levels up against the 84% we published as part ofour FY22 full-year announcement on 14 December 2022, highlighting the positive booking development in recent weeksand the trend towards a higher share of short-term bookings with volumes ahead of Winter 2018/19 in the last fourweeks at +5%. Against Winter 2021/22, bookings are up strongly at +44%, supported by an improved tradingenvironment compared to last year.

-- Winter ASP is +29% higher against Winter 2018/19 slightly ahead of the +28% reported in December.Compared to prior year ASP is up +8% which will help to soften the impact from FX volatility and the current higherinflationary environment.

-- In UK bookings are trading in line with capacity assumptions with ASP at +25% versus Winter 2018/19.

-- The Canaries, Egypt, Mainland Spain, Cape Verde and Mexico form a key part of our offering for the Winterseason.

Summer 2023

-- Current indications for the Summer season are positive. Summer 2023 bookings of 4.7m are at an earlystage at 30% of the overall programme sold with the shorter-term booking trend continuing into Summer.

-- Bookings are up +20% year-on-year and at 89% of pre-pandemic levels.

-- Against Summer 2022, ASP for the Summer season is at +2% and excluding Summer 2022 re-bookingsrolled-forward from previous seasons which included booking incentives, at +6%, highlighting customers continuedwillingness to prioritise spend on travel and experiences. Against pre-pandemic levels ASP is up +24%.

-- Momentum has continued to build in the last four weeks with volumes up +50% versus Summer 2022 and abovepre-pandemic levels at +10%, supported by stronger prices at +12% year-on-year and +27% versus Summer 2019.

-- Spain, Greece and Turkey continue to be popular Summer destinations for our customers.

Holiday Experiences

-- Hotels & Resorts - Number of available bed nights for H12 is slightly ahead of prior year at +1%, with H2at +4% versus 2022. Booked occupancy is up year-on-year at +15%pts for H1 and +7%pts for H2 driven by Riu andRobinson hotels. Average daily rates are well ahead year-on-year for H1 and encouraging for H2, with Riu drivingthe strong performance. Key destinations in H1 are the Caribbean, the Canaries and Cape Verde with the Canaries,the Balearics, Greece and Turkey important destinations in H2.

-- Cruises - Our three brands are currently operating a full fleet of in total sixteen ships. As a result,available passenger cruise days are significantly up +37%3 year-on-year for H1 supported by the return to arestriction free travel environment, whilst H2 available passenger cruise days are slightly behind at -1% due tothe delivery of Mein Schiff Herz from TUI Cruises to Marella and subsequent refurbishment. Occupancy rates are up+40%pts. for H1 and +14%pts. for H2, developing, for many Cruises, close to the peaks last seen in 2019. 2023booked ticket rates for many cruises are above pre-pandemic levels.

-- TUI Musement - Our tours and activity business continues its expansion benefitting from our integratedmodel with a global product offering in cities as well as sun and beach locations, and growth of third-party salesthrough the TUI Musement platform. The transfer business, providing support to our guests in their destination, isexpected to develop in line with our Markets & Airlines volumes in 2023. Sales to date for our Experiencesbusiness, providing excursions, activities and tickets, are up 70%3 year-on-year for H1 and up mid-double digitpercent for H2. The growth in Experiences is driven by the restriction free travel environment, enlarged productoffering and our diversified distribution via TUI, B2C and B2B.

1 Bookings up to 5 February 2023 relate to all customers whether risk or non-risk and includes amendments and voucher re-bookings.

2 2023 trading data as of 5 February 2023 excluding Blue Diamond

3 2023 trading data as of 5 February 2023

Net debt

31 December 2022 net debt position of EUR-5.3bn was broadly in line with prior year (31 December 2021: EUR-5.1bn).

Strategic priorities

The TUI Group's strategy outlined in the Annual Report 20221 will be continued in the current financial year.

TUI's strategy aims to deliver growth in both Holiday Experiences and Markets & Airlines, embedded in one central customer ecosystem, underpinned by our sustainability agenda and our people. Our Holiday Experiences business strategy focuses on asset-right growth in differentiated content and expanding the customer base with multi-channel distribution. Having accelerated our strategic transformation of Markets & Airlines during the pandemic, and fully implemented our Global Realignment Programme, our business strategy is now focused on profitable growth. This will be achieved by offering more product choice, growing our customer ecosystem into untapped segments, and increasing customer value. This includes increasing the volume and proportion of dynamically sourced packages, as well as significantly increasing our component offer in accommodation only and flight only.

We also aim to further improve our cash position focusing on optimising working capital and cash from operations and maintaining disciplined capital expenditure supported by asset right growth. Besides this, we will continue reducing our debt and German government exposure with the aim to return to a solid and healthy balance sheet and improve our credit rating. On 13 December 2022, TUI has concluded an agreement with the German Economic Stabilization Fund ("WSF") on the repayment of stabilisation measures2.

FY23 Assumptions3 - Based on the encouraging booking momentum across both seasons with Summer at an early stage, we confirm our expectations for FY23 that underlying EBIT will increase significantly.

Mid-term ambitions - We have a clear strategy to accelerate profitable market growth. Our mid-term 2025/26 ambitions are for underlying EBIT to significantly build on EUR1.2bn4 and also have a target to return to a gross leverage ratio5 of well below 3.0x.

1 Details on our strategy see TUI Group Annual Report 2022 from page 23.

2 Details on our repayment agreement see page in this Report.

3 Based on constant currency. In view of the effects from the war in Ukraine, the assumption for underlying EBIT is subject to considerable

uncertainty. Amongst others, the greatest area of uncertainty will be the impact on consumer confidence, should there be further cost inflation

volatility and/or an escalation of the war in Ukraine.

4 FY19 underlying EBIT of EUR893m including EUR293m Boeing Max cost impact.

5 Defined as as gross debt (Financial liabilities incl. lease liabilities and net pension obligation) divided by Reported EBITDA; pre impact of

potential capital increase.

Report on changes in expected development

We re-confirm our expectation set out in the Annual Report 2022 for a significant improvement in TUI Group's underlying EBIT in financial year 20231 compared with 2022.

We continue to consider the remaining assumptions for the financial year 2023 made in the Annual Report 2022 also to be valid2. See also TUI Group Annual Report 2022 from page 52 onwards.

1 Based on constant currency

2 Pre impact of a potential capital increase

Consolidated earnings

Revenue EUR million Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Var. % Hotels & Resorts 210.9 198.3 + 6.3 Cruises 115.2 34.2 + 237.3 TUI Musement 141.4 66.3 + 113.3 Holiday Experiences 467.5 298.8 + 56.5 Northern Region 1,343.1 652.2 + 105.9 Central Region 1,351.1 985.1 + 37.1 Western Region 534.9 416.1 + 28.6 Markets & Airlines 3,229.1 2,053.4 + 57.3 All other segments 53.8 17.0 + 217.1 TUI Group 3,750.5 2,369.2 + 58.3 TUI Group (at constant currency) 3,772.1 2,369.2 + 59.2 Underlying EBIT EUR million Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Var. % Hotels & Resorts 71.9 61.1 + 17.7 Cruises 0.2 - 31.7 n. a. TUI Musement - 13.0 - 12.7 - 1.9 Holiday Experiences 59.2 16.7 + 254.9 Northern Region - 122.0 - 171.7 + 29.0 Central Region - 28.3 - 55.0 + 48.6 Western Region - 43.7 - 32.4 - 35.0 Markets & Airlines - 193.9 - 259.0 + 25.1 All other segments - 18.3 - 31.3 + 41.6 TUI Group - 153.0 - 273.6 + 44.1 EBIT EUR million Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Var. % Hotels & Resorts 71.3 82.4 - 13.5 Cruises 0.2 - 31.7 n. a. TUI Musement - 13.4 - 14.6 + 8.3 Holiday Experiences 58.1 36.1 + 61.0 Northern Region - 125.7 - 175.6 + 28.4 Central Region - 28.2 - 64.0 + 56.0 Western Region - 42.6 - 33.2 - 28.4 Markets & Airlines - 196.5 - 272.8 + 28.0 All other segments - 20.2 - 34.7 + 41.7 TUI Group - 158.7 - 271.4 + 41.5

Segmental performance

Holiday Experiences EUR million Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Var. % Revenue 467.5 298.8 + 56.5 Underlying EBIT 59.2 16.7 + 254.9 Underlying EBIT at constant currency 61.7 16.7 + 269.8 Hotels & Resorts EUR million Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Var. % Total revenue1 384.7 282.8 + 36.0 Revenue 210.9 198.3 + 6.3 Underlying EBIT 71.9 61.1 + 17.7 Underlying EBIT at constant currency 73.9 61.1 + 20.9 Available bed nights2 ('000) 8,548 8,595 - 0.5 Riu 3,224 3,431 - 6.0 Robinson 825 729 + 13.1 Blue Diamond 1,363 1,323 + 3.0 Occupancy3 (%, variance in % points) 75 64 + 11 Riu 86 69 + 17 Robinson 69 63 + 6 Blue Diamond 84 74 + 10

Average daily rate4 (EUR) 86 72 + 19.8 Riu 77 66 + 17.6 Robinson 101 101 - Blue Diamond 151 119 + 27.3 Revenue includes fully consolidated companies, all other KPIs incl. companies measured at equity 1 Total revenue includes intra-Group revenue 2 Number of hotel days open multiplied by beds available (Group owned and leased hotels) 3 Occupied beds divided by available beds (Group owned and leased hotels) 4 Board and lodging revenue divided by occupied bed nights (Group owned and leased hotels)

Q1 2023 total revenue grew to EUR384.7m, an improvement of EUR101.9m year-on-year (Q1 2022: EUR282.8m) reflecting the restriction free travel environment across our multiple destinations, versus the prior year. The segment reported a Q1 underlying EBIT profit of EUR71.9m as a result, improving by EUR10.8m year-on-year (Q1 2022: EUR61.1m). Results were supported by good operational performances across the hotels businesses with higher occupancies and rates in a stronger trading environment leading to higher results especially in the Caribbean, Cape Verde and Turkey.

Our hotel portfolio is well-diversified in terms of product offer, destination mix and ownership models, and has benefits from multi-channel and multi-source market distribution via Markets & Airlines, direct to the customer, and third parties such as Online Travel Agents (OTAs).

We operated 8.5m available bednights (capacity) in the quarter, slightly down on 1% in Q1 2022 due to a number of hotel renovations.

The overall occupancy rate for the segment increased 11%pts year-on-year to 75%, driven in particular by the Caribbean and Spanish destinations. Our hotels across the Caribbean delivered average occupancy rates of 87%, with Mexico being our most popular destination achieving 94% average occupancy in the first quarter. Our hotels in the Canaries also saw high demand during this winter period, achieving average occupancy of 82%. Other popular destinations in the quarter were Turkey, Egypt and Cape Verde.

Q1 2023 average daily rate in Hotels & Resorts increased overall by 20% year-on-year to EUR86 with rates in particular in the Caribbean higher. Riu's average daily rate increased 18% to EUR77 (Q1 2022: EUR66) and Blue Diamond average daily rate increased 27% to EUR151 (Q1 2022: EUR119). Robinson achieved an average rate of EUR101, in line with prior year (Q1 2022: EUR101).

Cruises EUR million Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Var. % Revenue1 115.2 34.2 + 237.3 Underlying EBIT 0.2 - 31.7 n. a. Underlying EBIT at constant currency - 0.0 - 31.7 + 100.0 Available passenger cruise days2 ('000) Mein Schiff 1,623 1,300 + 24.8 Hapag-Lloyd Cruises 148 148 - Marella Cruises 607 378 + 60.7 Occupancy3 (%, variance in % points) Mein Schiff 88 53 + 35 Hapag-Lloyd Cruises 65 50 + 15 Marella Cruises 91 48 + 43 Average daily rate (EUR) Mein Schiff4 139 155 - 10.4 Hapag-Lloyd Cruises4 669 624 + 7.1 Marella Cruises5 (in GBP) 157 142 + 10.7 1 No revenue is carried for Mein Schiff and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises as the joint venture TUI Cruises is consolidated at equity 2 Number of operating days multiplied by berths available on the operated ships. This key figure has changed compared to previous periods. 3 Achieved passenger cruise days divided by available passenger cruise days 4 Ticket revenue divided by achieved passenger cruise days 5 Revenue (stay on ship inclusive of transfers, flights and hotels due to the integrated nature of Marella Cruises) divided by achieved passenger cruise days

The Cruises segment comprises the joint venture TUI Cruises in Germany, which operates cruise ships under the brands Mein Schiff and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella Cruises in UK. The segment operated a full fleet of 16 ships in the first quarter (Q1 2022: 14 ships operated due to a more restrictive travel environment).

Q1 2023 Cruises revenue, reflecting Marella Cruises solely (TUI Cruises is accounted for using the equity method) grew to EUR115.2m, an improvement of EUR81.1m year-on-year (Q1 2022: EUR34.2m). As a result, Q1 2023 underlying EBIT for the segment (including the equity result of TUI Cruises) was EUR0.2m, an improvement of EUR31.9m (Q1 2022: EUR-31.7m loss) with both TUI Cruises and Marella contributing to the positive development and highlight the continued improvement across all brands supported by higher volumes as well as improved occupancies. This is the third consecutive positive quarter for our Cruises business with TUI Cruises achieving Q1 2023 EAT (earnings after tax) at EUR8m.

Mein Schiff - Mein Schiff operated their full fleet of seven ships against six ships in the previous year, offering itineraries to the Canaries, the Caribbean and around the world with Asian itineraries resuming in the quarter for the first time since the pandemic. Occupancy of the operated fleet in Q1 2023 was 88% as a result (Q1 2022: 53%) demonstrating the strong demand for our German language, premium all-inclusive product. At EUR139, the average daily rate was close to pre-pandemic levels (Q1 2019: 149EUR) but -10% lower versus prior year (Q1 2022: EUR155) due to a higher mix of premium cabins with overall lower occupancies and capacity in the prior year.

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises - Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, our luxury and expeditions brand, operated itineraries around the world as well as voyages to Antarctica with, as in Q1 2022, their full fleet of five ships in Q1 2023. Q1 average daily rate was EUR669, well above pre-pandemic levels (Q1 2019: EUR591), an increase of 7% on prior year (Q1 2022: EUR624). Q1 occupancy of the fleet was 65% (Q1 2022: 50%), underlining the increased demand for these cruises.

Marella Cruises - With all four ships in operation against three in Q1 2022, our UK cruise brand, offered itineraries to the Caribbean and the Canaries. The business achieved an average daily rate of GBP157 up 10.7 % (Q1 2022: GBP142) and above the pre-pandemic level of GBP137 with occupancy at 91%, versus a previous Q1 of 48% supported by an improved trading environment.

TUI Musement EUR million Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Var. % Total revenue1 206.0 100.2 + 105.7 Revenue 141.4 66.3 + 113.3 Underlying EBIT - 13.0 - 12.7 - 1.9 Underlying EBIT at constant currency - 12.2 - 12.7 + 3.9 1 Total revenue includes intra-Group revenue

In TUI Musement, our tours and activity business, Q1 2023 revenue of EUR141.4m, was up EUR75.1m year-on-year (Q1 2022: EUR66.3m) highlighting the growth in this area, with an underlying EBIT loss of EUR-13.0m in line with prior year (Q1 2022: EUR-12.7m loss), due to investment in particular in the B2C distribution channel. We continued to accelerate and enhance our digital transformation at TUI Musement to drive the customer experience throughout all channels, providing support and expertise in resort both in person and through our dedicated TUI App.

TUI Musement provided 5.0m transfers to guests in their destinations against 3.3m in the same quarter last year in line with the recovery to a more normalised trading environment across our global destinations. In addition, 1.7m experiences were sold, up 0.7m year-on-year (Q1 2022: 1.1m).

Markets & Airlines EUR million Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Var. % Revenue 3,229.1 2,053.4 + 57.3 Underlying EBIT - 193.9 - 259.0 + 25.1 Underlying EBIT at constant currency - 204.3 - 259.0 + 21.1 Direct distribution mix1 75 75 - (in %, variance in % points) Online mix2 52 52 - (in %, variance in % points) Customers ('000) 3,293 2,255 + 46.0 1 Share of sales via own channels (retail and online) 2 Share of online sales

Q1 2023 revenue of EUR3,229.1m, was up EUR1,175.7m year-on-year (Q1 2022: EUR2,053.4m). Q1 underlying EBIT was the usual seasonal loss for the sector of EUR-193.9m which however was an improvement of EUR65.1m year-on-year (Q1 2022: EUR-259.0m loss). The results were supported by higher prices and also reflect a restriction free trading environment year-on-year with good demand for our wide and varied product offering. The overall market continued to be influenced by uncertainties resulting in inflationary pressures especially on energy as well as exchange rate volatility. As a consequence, short-term bookings continued to make up a higher proportion of overall bookings. Traditional short- and medium haul destinations such as the Canaries and Egypt were again popular destinations for our customers, with long-haul destinations such as Mexico and the Dominican Republic also in demand.

A total of 3,293k customers departed in Q1 2023, an increase of 1,038k customers versus Q1 2022. Capacity operated was 86% of Q1 2019 levels, with an average load factor achieved of 85% for Q1 2023 (Q1 2019: 83%).

Northern Region EUR million Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Var. % Revenue 1,343.1 652.2 + 105.9 Underlying EBIT - 122.0 - 171.7 + 29.0 Underlying EBIT at constant currency - 129.3 - 171.7 + 24.7 Direct distribution mix1 93 94 - 1 (in %, variance in % points) Online mix2 68 73 - 5 (in %, variance in % points) Customers ('000) 1,208 665 + 81.8 1 Share of sales via own channels (retail and online) 2 Share of online sales

Northern Region reported Q1 2023 revenue of EUR1,343.1m, which was up EUR690.9m year-on-year (Q1 2022: EUR652.2m). Q1 underlying EBIT loss for the region of EUR-122.0m decreased by EUR49.7m year-on-year (Q1 2022:

EUR-171.7m loss) with both the UK and Nordic results higher supported by a return to a more normalised operating environment. This was offset to an extent by disruption costs due to winter storm Elliot in North America impacting the key winter business in Canada.

Q1 2023 customer volumes increase to 1,208k versus 665k customers in Q1 2022 underlining the market recovery. Online distribution continues to be strong at 68%, which was down 5%pts against prior year (Q1 2022: 73%) but slightly ahead of pre-pandemic levels (Q1 2019: 67%). The comparison against last year is however limited due to lower volumes and longer retail shop closures due to the COVID-19 restrictions last year. Direct distribution was at 93% broadly in line with prior year (Q1 2022: 94%) and at pre-pandemic levels (Q1 2019: 93%).

Central Region EUR million Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Var. % Revenue 1,351.1 985.1 + 37.1 Underlying EBIT - 28.3 - 55.0 + 48.6 Underlying EBIT at constant currency - 29.7 - 55.0 + 46.0 Direct distribution mix1 54 56 - 2 (in %, variance in % points) Online mix2 28 30 - 2 (in %, variance in % points) Customers ('000) 1,222 917 + 33.2 1 Share of sales via own channels (retail and online) 2 Share of online sales

Q1 revenue of EUR1,351.1m, was up EUR365.9m year-on-year (Q1 2022: EUR985.1m) with a significant improvement in the underlying EBIT loss for the region of EUR-28.3m, almost halving the prior year losses (Q1 2022: EUR-55.0m loss) and returning to above pre-pandemic levels (Q1 2019: EUR-37,1m). The significant improvement was driven in particular by a strong operational performance in the key source market and a return to a more normalised trading environment.

Customer volume increased by 33.2% to 1,222k versus prior year (previous year 917k) in line with the easing of travel restrictions due to COVID-19. Online distribution for Central Region reached 28%, down 2%pts against prior year whereby comparison is limited due to lower volumes and longer retail shop closures due to the COVID-19 restrictions last year. Against pre-pandemic levels, online distribution was up by 7%pts (Q1 2019: 21%) emphasising the significant development of our online offering in this region in line with consumer demand for this channel. Direct distribution was down 2%pts to 54% against Q1 2022 of 56% but slightly ahead versus pre-pandemic levels (Q1 2019: 49%).

Western Region EUR million Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Var. % Revenue 534.9 416.1 + 28.6 Underlying EBIT - 43.7 - 32.4 - 35.0 Underlying EBIT at constant currency - 45.4 - 32.4 - 40.2 Direct distribution mix1 79 82 - 3 (in %, variance in % points) Online mix2 62 63 - 1 (in %, variance in % points) Customers ('000) 863 673 + 28.2 1 Share of sales via own channels (retail and online) 2 Share of online sales

In Western Region Q1 2023 revenue of EUR534.9m, was up EUR118.9m year-on-year (Q1 2022: EUR416.1m). Q1 underlying EBIT loss of EUR-43.7m, decreased by EUR-11.3m year-on-year (Q1 2022: EUR-32.4m loss). Despite improving volumes in the region year-on-year, results in the Netherlands were impacted by a softer trading environment post summer flight disruptions in Schiphol.

Customer volumes increased by 28.2% to 863k guests year-on-year (Q1 2022: 673k). Online distribution for region stood at 62%, 1%pt below prior year but up 3%pts versus pre-pandemic levels (Q1 2019: 59%). Direct distribution was down 3%pts to 79% versus last year (Q1 2022: 82%) but up 3%pts against pre-pandemic levels (Q1 2019: 76%).

All other segments EUR million Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Var. % Revenue 53.8 17.0 + 217.1 Underlying EBIT - 18.3 - 31.3 + 41.6 Underlying EBIT at constant currency) - 18.3 - 31.3 + 41.5

Q1 2023 underlying EBIT loss of EUR-18.3m, improved EUR13.0m year-on-year (Q1 2022: EUR-31.3m loss) supported by cost savings across the segment.

Financial position and net assets

Cash Flow / Net capex and investments / Net debt

In the first three months of financial year 2023, TUI Group's business volume was significantly higher than in Q1 2022 which was still impacted by measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. TUI Group's results generally also reflect the significant seasonal swing in tourism between the winter and summer travel months. In addition to seasonality, the winter season of the previous year was also negatively affected by the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic.

TUI Group's operating cash outflow in Q1 2023 of EUR1,670.9m increased by EUR706.3m compared to previous year, due to an increase in supplier payments as a result of higher business volumes in the previous Summer, in addition to slightly lower December bookings received in Q1 2023.

Net debt position as at 31 December 2022 of EUR-5.3bn was close to previous year level (31 December 2021: EUR-5.1bn).

Net debt EUR million 31 Dec 2022 31 Dec 2021 Var. % Financial debt 3,951.8 3,576.6 + 10.5 Lease liabilities 2,935.8 3,260.2 - 10.0 Cash and cash equivalents 1,542.7 1,649.3 - 6.5 Short-term interest-bearing investments 85.0 117.8 - 27.8 Net debt -5,259.9 -5,069.6 + 3.8 Net capex and investments EUR million Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Var. % Cash gross capex Hotels & Resorts 71.4 22.0 + 224.5 Cruises 28.0 21.5 + 30.2 TUI Musement 4.0 3.5 + 14.3 Holiday Experiences 103.4 47.0 + 120.0 Northern Region 5.7 4.9 + 16.3 Central Region 1.8 0.5 + 260.0 Western Region 4.2 1.2 + 250.0 Markets & Airlines* 33.1 10.3 + 221.4 All other segments 33.0 25.6 + 28.9 TUI Group 169.5 82.9 + 104.5 Net pre delivery payments on aircraft 59.0 - 46.4 n. a. Financial investments 0.3 - n. a. Divestments - 79.8 16.9 n. a. Net capex and investments 149.0 53.4 + 179.0

* Including EUR21.4m for Q1 2023 (Q1 2023: EUR3.7m) cash gross capex of the aircraft leasing companies, which are allocated to Markets & Airlines as a whole, but not to the individual segments Northern Region, Central Region and Western Region.

Cash gross capex in Q1 2023 was 104.5% higher year-on-year. This increase was mainly due to higher investments in Hotels & Resorts and the airline sector. Net capex and investments of EUR149.0m increased by EUR95.6m year-on-year. The divestments include an inflow of EUR71m from the sale of the stakes in RIU Hotels S.A. in financial year 2021.

Assets and liabilities EUR million 31 Dec 2022 30 Sep 2022 Var. % Non-current assets 11,091.9 11,351.7 - 2.3 Current assets 3,481.8 3,903.8 - 10.8 Total assets 14,573.7 15,255.5 - 4.5 Equity 101.6 645.7 - 84.3 Provisions 1,870.2 1,897.4 - 1.4 Financial liabilities 3,951.8 2,051.3 + 92.6 Other liabilities 8,650.1 10,661.0 - 18.9 Total equity, liabilities and provisions 14,573.7 15,255.5 - 4.5

Comments on the consolidated income statement

In the first three months of financial year 2023, TUI Group's business volume was significantly higher than in Q1 2022 which was still impacted by measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. TUI Group's results generally also reflect the significant seasonal swing in tourism between the winter and summer travel months. In addition to seasonality, the winter season of the previous year was also negatively affected by the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic.

In Q1 2023, consolidated revenue increased by EUR1.4bn year-on-year to EUR3.8bn.

Unaudited condensed consolidated Income Statement of TUI AG for the period from1 Oct 2022 to 31 Dec 2022 EUR million Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Var. % Revenue 3,750.5 2,369.2 +58.3 Cost of sales 3,661.4 2,472.4 +48.1 Gross profit / loss 89.2 - 103.2 n. a. Administrative expenses 242.6 201.7 +20.3 Other income 6.0 26.2 - 77.1 Other expenses 5.8 0.9 +544.4 Impairment (+) / Reversal of impairment (-) of financial assets 0.8 - 4.3 n. a. Financial income 18.4 20.8 - 11.5 Financial expense 132.5 147.8 - 10.4 Share of result of investments accounted for using the equity method - 4.4 - 2.3 - 91.3 Earnings before income taxes - 272.6 - 404.5 +32.6 Income taxes (expense (+), income (-)) - 40.8 - 17.9 - 127.9 Group loss - 231.8 - 386.5 +40.0 Group loss attributable to shareholders of TUI AG - 256.1 - 384.3 +33.4 Group profit / loss attributable to non-controlling interest 24.3 - 2.3 n. a.

Alternative performance measures

The Group's main financial KPI is underlying EBIT. We define the EBIT in underlying EBIT as earnings before interest, income taxes and expenses for the measurement of the Group's interest hedges. EBIT by definition includes goodwill impairments.

One-off items carried here include adjustments for income and expense items that reflect amounts and frequencies of occurrence rendering an evaluation of the operating profitability of the segments and the Group more difficult or causing distortions. These items include gains on disposal of financial investments, significant gains and losses from the sale of assets as well as significant restructuring and integration expenses. Any effects from purchase price allocations, ancillary acquisition costs and conditional purchase price payments are adjusted. Also, any goodwill impairments are adjusted in the reconciliation to underlying EBIT.

Reconciliation to underlying EBIT EUR million Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Var. % Earnings before income taxes - 272.6 - 404.5 +32.6 plus: Net interest expenses (excluding expense / income from measurement of interest 110.5 131.6 - 16.0 hedges) plus: (Income) expense from measurement of interest hedges 3.4 1.5 +126.7 EBIT - 158.7 - 271.4 +41.5 Adjustments: less: Separately disclosed items - 0.7 - 9.3 plus: Expense from purchase price allocation 6.4 7.1 Underlying EBIT - 153.0 - 273.6 +44.1

The TUI Group's operating loss adjusted for special items decreased by EUR120.6m to EUR-153.0m in Q1 2023.

-- For further details on the separately disclosed items see page 44 in the Notes of this Interim Report.

Key figures of income statement EUR million Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Var. % EBITDAR 57.8 - 51.5 n. a. Operating rental expenses 0.2 - 4.0 n. a. EBITDA 58.0 - 55.5 n. a. Depreciation/amortisation less reversals of depreciation* - 216.7 - 215.9 - 0.4 EBIT - 158.7 - 271.4 + 41.5 Income/Expense from the measurement of interest hedges 3.4 1.5 + 126.7 Net interest expense (excluding expense/income from measurement of interest hedges) 110.5 131.6 - 16.0 EBT - 272.6 - 404.5 + 32.6 * on property, plant and equipment, intangible assets, right of use assets and other assets

Other segment indicators

Underlying EBITDA EUR million Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Var. % Hotels & Resorts 122.0 107.0 + 14.0 Cruises 17.9 - 15.0 n. a. TUI Musement - 7.0 - 6.8 - 2.8 Holiday Experiences 132.9 85.1 + 56.1 Northern Region - 43.2 - 96.5 + 55.2 Central Region - 3.0 - 27.1 + 88.8 Western Region - 7.2 3.0 n. a. Markets & Airlines - 53.4 - 120.6 + 55.7 All other segments - 21.3 - 30.0 + 29.0 TUI Group 58.3 - 65.4 n. a. EBITDA EUR million Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Var. % Hotels & Resorts 121.4 128.3 - 5.4 Cruises 17.9 - 15.0 n. a. TUI Musement - 5.7 - 7.0 + 18.6 Holiday Experiences 133.6 106.3 + 25.7 Northern Region - 44.1 - 97.1 + 54.6 Central Region - 2.9 - 34.6 + 91.7 Western Region - 5.4 3.0 n. a. Markets & Airlines - 52.4 - 128.6 + 59.3 All other segments - 23.3 - 33.2 + 29.9 TUI Group 58.0 - 55.5 n. a. Employees 31 Dec 2022 31 Dec 2021 Var. % Hotels & Resorts 19,179 15,456 + 24.1 Cruises* 75 56 + 33.9 TUI Musement 6,718 4,687 + 43.3 Holiday Experiences 25,972 20,199 + 28.6 Northern Region 9,444 8,668 + 9.0 Central Region 7,033 7,344 - 4.2 Western Region 5,004 4,609 + 8.6 Markets & Airlines 21,481 20,621 + 4.2 All other segments 2,526 2,342 + 7.9 Total 49,979 43,162 + 15.8 * Excludes TUI Cruises (JV) employees. Cruises employees are primarily hired by external crew management agencies.

Corporate Governance

Composition of the Boards

In Q1 2023 the composition of the Boards of TUI AG changed as follows:

Executive Board

As of 30 September 2022 Friedrich Joussen has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of TUI AG. Sebastian Ebel, previously Chief Financial Officer, took over as CEO as of 1 October 2022. Also effective 1 October 2022 the Supervisory Board appointed Mathias Kiep, previously Group Director Controlling, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations as the new CFO. Both new appointments have a contract term of three years.

Frank Rosenberger, Member of the Board of Management responsible for IT and Future Markets, left TUI Group on 31 October 2022.

Supervisory Board

There were no changes in the composition of the Supervisory Board in Q1 2023.

The current, complete composition of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board is published on our website, where it is permanently accessible to the public.

Risk and Opportunity Report

Successful management of existing and emerging risks is critical to the long-term success of our business and to the achievement of our strategic objectives.

We aggregate the risks into principal risks, were senior management is deciding its risk appetite upon. Full details of our risk governance framework and principal risks can be found in the Annual Report 2022.

- Details see Risk Report in our Annual Report 2022, from page 34

External events, namely the COVID 19-pandemic, the impact on input cost due the Ukraine war, and supply chain disruptions impact the principal risks. The impact is higher if a combination of principal risks is affected.

Although the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on economic activity has diminished, the global geopolitical and economic environment remains challenging.

The booking dynamics in our most important markets have so far remained largely unaffected by Russia's war of aggression on Ukraine. However, the intensified general price increase , especially due to rising energy costs, may lead to a reduction in the private budget available for travel services, thus lowering purchasing power and resulting in declining customer demand. In addition, the war is affecting our input cost volatility risk: Fuel and other services we source in US-Dollars and the jet-fuel or bunker price itself have a significant impact on our cost structure. Whereas we seek to minimize these effects through hedging, the lines with bank for doing so, continue to be tight, hence any unhedged position may create unwanted impacts on our earnings. This particularly affects the results of the Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region and Cruises segments.

Our operation is dependent on a complex chain of supply of goods and services. In some areas, suppliers cannot easily be interchanged, leading to a reliance on these key suppliers. The strong industry recovery immediately after the COVID-19 pandemic, compounded by a tight labour market, has led to significant operational issues particularly in the European airline operations. Although TUI as well as the service suppliers have placed numerous measures to increase the resilience, there remains the risk that the peak summer operation may still be impacted by disruptions causing additional cost or an adverse impact on our bookings.

From the Executive Board's perspective, despite the existing risks, TUI Group currently has and will continue to have sufficient funds, resulting from both borrowings and operating cash flows, to meet its payment obligations and to ensure the going concern of the company accordingly in the foreseeable future. In this context, the Executive Board assumes that the credit lines expiring in summer 2024 will be refinanced. Therefore, as at 31 December 2022, the Executive Board does not identify any material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern.

In its assessment, the Executive Board assumes that booking behaviour in the financial year 2023 will largely correspond to the pre-pandemic level. The Executive Board assumes that travel behaviour will not be affected by further long-term closures and lockdowns or by the impact of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

The Executive Board does not consider the remaining risk with regard to a further pandemic / war-related change in booking behaviour to be a threat to the company's existence. Nevertheless, the TUI Group's performance might be impaired by the following factors. The intensified general price increase of recent months could continue, in particular due to rising energy costs, and lead to a significant reduction in the private budget available for travel services, thus lowering purchasing power and resulting in declining customer demand. In addition, a permanent increase in fuel costs as well as other services, especially those we purchase in US dollars, could lead to an increase in our input costs. Further burdens could result from continued or increased flight disruptions. If these risks were to materialise, compliance with the financial covenants as at 31 March 2023 and 30 September 2023 could be jeopardised. The Executive Board considers the simultaneous occurrence of these risks to be very unlikely and therefore assumes that the financial targets (covenants) will be met.

Unaudited condensed consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Unaudited condensed consolidated Income Statement of TUI AG for the period from1 Oct 2022 to 31 Dec 2022 EUR million Notes Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Revenue (1) 3,750.5 2,369.2 Cost of sales (2) 3,661.4 2,472.4 Gross profit / loss 89.2 - 103.2 Administrative expenses (2) 242.6 201.7 Other income (3) 6.0 26.2 Other expenses (4) 5.8 0.9 Impairment (+) / Reversal of impairment (-) of financial assets (19) 0.8 - 4.3 Financial income (5) 18.4 20.8 Financial expense (5) 132.5 147.8 Share of result of investments accounted for using the equity method (6) - 4.4 - 2.3 Earnings before income taxes - 272.6 - 404.5 Income taxes (expense (+), income (-)) (7) - 40.8 - 17.9 Group loss - 231.8 - 386.5 Group loss attributable to shareholders of TUI AG - 256.1 - 384.3 Group profit / loss attributable to non-controlling interest (8) 24.3 - 2.3 Earnings per share EUR Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Basic and diluted loss / earnings per share - 0.14 - 0.27 Unaudited condensed consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income of TUI AG for the period from1 Oct 2022 to 31 Dec 2022 EUR million Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Group loss - 231.8 - 386.5 Remeasurements of defined benefit obligations and related fund assets - 123.7 72.6 Fair value profit / loss on investments in equity instruments designated as at FVTOCI 1.1 - 0.3 Income tax related to items that will not be reclassified (expense (-), income (+)) 30.9 - 18.1 Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss - 91.7 54.2 Foreign exchange differences - 101.3 3.7 Foreign exchange differences outside profit or loss - 101.3 3.7 Cash flow hedges - 136.3 - 3.9 Changes in the fair value - 116.3 - 2.5 Reclassification - 20.0 - 1.4 Other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using the equity method that may be - 1.0 2.8 reclassified Changes in the measurement outside profit or loss - 1.0 2.8 Income tax related to items that may be reclassified (expense (-), income (+)) 34.7 0.6 Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss - 203.8 3.2 Other comprehensive income - 295.6 57.4 Total comprehensive income - 527.3 - 329.1 attributable to shareholders of TUI AG - 530.8 - 331.9 attributable to non-controlling interest 3.5 2.8 Unaudited condensed consolidated Statement of Financial Position of TUI AG as at 31 Dec 2022 EUR million Notes 31 Dec 2022 30 Sep 2022 Assets Goodwill (9) 2,952.0 2,970.6 Other intangible assets 515.9 507.6 Property, plant and equipment (10) 3,414.7 3,400.9 Right-of-use assets (11) 2,741.2 2,971.5 Investments in joint ventures and associates 745.2 785.4 Trade and other receivables (12), (19) 156.0 131.6 Derivative financial instruments (19) 3.3 26.6 Other financial assets (19) 11.5 10.6 Touristic payments on account 133.0 138.0 Other non-financial assets 124.8 169.7 Income tax assets 17.2 17.2 Deferred tax assets 277.0 222.0 Non-current assets 11,091.9 11,351.7 Inventories 56.6 56.1 Trade and other receivables (12), (19) 897.4 1,011.8 Derivative financial instruments (19) 90.7 232.5 Other financial assets (19) 85.0 85.8 Touristic payments on account 616.3 619.6 Other non-financial assets 134.5 135.4 Income tax assets 27.5 23.1 Cash and cash equivalents (19) 1,542.7 1,736.9 Assets held for sale (13) 31.0 2.7 Current assets 3,481.8 3,903.8

Total assets 14,573.7 15,255.5 Unaudited condensed consolidated Statement of Financial Position of TUI AG as at 31 Dec 2022 EUR million Notes 31 Dec 2022 30 Sep 2022 Equity and liabilities Subscribed capital 1,785.2 1,785.2 Capital reserves 6,085.9 6,085.9 Revenue reserves - 8,980.3 - 8,432.7 Silent participation 420.0 420.0 Equity before non-controlling interest - 689.2 - 141.6 Non-controlling interest 790.8 787.3 Equity (18) 101.6 645.7 Pension provisions and similar obligations (14) 622.9 568.2 Other provisions 801.8 755.0 Non-current provisions 1,424.6 1,323.2 Financial liabilities (15), (19) 3,660.2 1,731.4 Lease liabilities (16) 2,270.5 2,508.7 Derivative financial instruments (19) 0.2 3.2 Other financial liabilities (17), (19) 2.6 2.8 Other non-financial liabilities 256.8 165.2 Income tax liabilities 10.6 11.1 Deferred tax liabilities 52.2 121.2 Non-current liabilities 6,253.1 4,543.8 Non-current provisions and liabilities 7,677.7 5,867.0 Pension provisions and similar obligations (14) 32.5 33.1 Other provisions 413.0 541.0 Current provisions 445.5 574.2 Financial liabilities (15), (19) 291.6 319.9 Lease liabilities (16) 665.4 698.8 Trade payables (19) 2,003.3 3,316.5 Derivative financial instruments (19) 110.8 57.5 Other financial liabilities (17), (19) 122.9 174.6 Touristic advance payments received 2,627.3 2,998.9 Other non-financial liabilities 460.2 519.9 Income tax liabilities 67.3 82.3 Current liabilities 6,348.8 8,168.6 Current provisions and liabilities 6,794.4 8,742.7 Total equity, liabilities and provisions 14,573.7 15,255.5 Unaudited condensed consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity of TUI AG for the period from1 Oct 2022 to 31 Dec 2022 Subscribed Capital Revenue Silent Equity before Non-controlling EUR million capital reserves reserves participation non-controlling interest Total interest Balance as at 1 Oct 1,099.4 5,249.6 - 1,091.0 - 1,085.8 667.3 - 418.4 2021 8,525.7 Share-based payment - - 0.2 - 0.2 - 0.2 schemes Capital increase 523.5 583.0 - - 1,106.5 - 1,106.5 Group loss for the - - - 384.3 - - 384.3 - 2.3 - 386.6 year Foreign exchange - - - 1.2 - - 1.2 5.0 3.8 differences Financial assets at - - - 0.3 - - 0.3 - - 0.3 FVTOCI Cash flow hedges - - - 3.9 - - 3.9 - - 3.9 Remeasurements of defined benefit - - 72.6 - 72.6 - 72.6 obligations and related fund assets Other comprehensive income of investments - - 2.8 - 2.8 - 2.8 accounted for using the equity method Taxes attributable to other comprehensive - - - 17.5 - - 17.5 - - 17.5 income Other comprehensive - - 52.5 - 52.5 5.0 57.5 income Total comprehensive - - - 331.8 - - 331.8 2.7 - 329.1 income Balance as at 31 Dec 1,622.9 5,832.5 - 1,091.0 - 310.8 669.9 359.1 2021 8,857.3 Balance as at 1 Oct 1,785.2 6,085.9 - 420.0 - 141.6 787.3 645.7 2022 8,432.7 Coupon on silent - - - 16.8 - - 16.8 - - 16.8 participation Group profit/loss for - - - 256.1 - - 256.1 24.3 - 231.8 the year Foreign exchange - - - 80.4 - - 80.4 - 20.9 - 101.3 differences Financial assets at - - 1.1 - 1.1 - 1.1 FVTOCI Cash flow hedges - - - 136.3 - - 136.3 - - 136.3 Remeasurements of defined benefit - - - 123.7 - - 123.7 - - 123.7 obligations and related fund assets Other comprehensive income of investments - - - 1.0 - - 1.0 - - 1.0 accounted for using the equity method Taxes attributable to other comprehensive - - 65.6 - 65.6 - 65.6 income Other comprehensive - - - 274.7 - - 274.7 - 20.9 - 295.6 income Total comprehensive - - - 530.8 - - 530.8 3.4 - 527.4 income Balance as at 31 Dec 1,785.2 6,085.9 - 420.0 - 689.2 790.7 101.6 2022 8,980.3 Unaudited condensed consolidated Cash Flow Statement of TUI AG for the period from1 Oct 2022 to 31 Dec 2022 EUR million Notes Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Group loss - 231.8 - 386.5 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment (+) / write-backs (-) 216.7 216.0 Other non-cash expenses (+) / income (-) 12.7 9.8 Interest expenses 129.5 138.8 Dividends from joint ventures and associates 2.2 0.1 Profit (-) / loss (+) from disposals of non-current assets - 4.0 - 24.5 Increase (-) / decrease (+) in inventories - 1.1 0.2 Increase (-) / decrease (+) in receivables and other assets 310.2 - 87.7 Increase (+) / decrease (-) in provisions - 120.6 - 53.2 Increase (+) / decrease (-) in liabilities (excl. financial liabilities) - 1,984.6 - 777.3 Cash inflow / cash outflow from operating activities (22) - 1,670.9 - 964.6 Payments received from disposals of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 9.9 58.5 Payments received/made from disposals of consolidated companies - 0.7 - 2.2 (less disposals of cash and cash equivalents due to divestments) Payments received/made from disposals of other non-current assets 72.8 - 23.6 Payments made for investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets - 228.6 - 85.8 Payments made for investments in other non-current assets - 0.9 - Cash inflow / cash outflow from investing activities (22) - 147.6 - 53.2 Payments received from capital increase by issuing new shares - 1,106.5 Coupon on silent participation (dividends) - 16.8 - Payments received from the raising of financial liabilities 1,984.3 284.8 Payments made for redemption of loans and financial liabilities - 47.7 - 77.9 Payments made for principal of lease liabilities - 162.8 - 141.8

