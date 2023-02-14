EQS-News: IuteCredit Finance S.à.r.l. / Key word(s): Annual Results/Conference

IuteCredit reports unaudited 12M 2022 results on 21 February 2023 - Invitation to earnings webcast/call on 22 February 2023



14.02.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





IuteCredit reports unaudited 12M 2022 results on 21 February 2023

Invitation to earnings webcast/call on 22 February 2023



Tallinn, Estonia, 14 February 2023. IuteCredit Europe ("ICE"), a leading European personal finance group, cordially invites investors and analysts to an earnings webcast/call with the Management Board on 22 February 2023, 10.00 CET, following the publication of its unaudited 12M 2022 results on 21 February 2023.



Earnings Call:

CEO Tarmo Sild and CFO Kristel Kurvits will comment on the unaudited results by means of a webcast presentation. The webcast/call will be held in English.

Please register in time to participate in the webcast/call at:

IuteCredit Europe - Earnings Call 12M 2022.

The corresponding presentation will also be available on the Company's website prior to the earnings webcast/call.



Contact:

Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Email: investor@iutecredit.com

Phone: +372 622 9177



About IuteCredit:

Iute Group is a fintech company established in 2008 in Estonia. The Group specializes in consumer finance, payment services, banking, and insurance products. It serves customers in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Moldova, and North Macedonia. Iute Group finances its loan portfolios with equity, deposits, and secured bonds on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Baltic Main List.

www.iutecredit.com

14.02.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

