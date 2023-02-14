

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norsk Hydro (NHY, NHYDY.PK, NHYDY.PK) reported that its fourth quarter net income dropped to 194 million Norwegian Kroner or 0.14 Kroner per share from last year's 8.53 billion Kroner or 3.47 Kroner per share.



The latest quarter results included a net foreign exchange gain of 356 million Kroner, a 2.54 billion Kroner unrealized loss on power and raw material contracts, and a 486 million Kroner unrealized loss on LME related contracts.



'Looking into 2023, we see a more unpredictable landscape, yet with a more positive outlook in terms of inflationary pressure and macroeconomic development than just few months ago. In the longer-term we expect demand for our greener offerings to outpace the general demand growth for aluminium,' said President and CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim.



Hydro's adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 7.18 billion Kroner, compared to 9.01 billion Kroner for the same quarter last year. Lower all-in metal and alumina prices, and higher raw material costs were partly offset by positive currency effects and a gain from the sale of excess power.



Total revenue and income for the fourth quarter declined to 45.26 billion Kroner from 47.85 billion Kroner last year.



The company said its board proposed to distribute 61.6 percent of 2022 adjusted net income to its shareholders, as a combination of 5.65 Kroner per share of cash dividends and 2 billion Kroner of share buybacks. The final shareholder distribution for 2022 is subject to approval by the Annual General Meeting on May 10, 2023.



