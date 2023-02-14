Rogue Baron Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

For Immediate Release

14 February 2023

ROGUE BARON PLC

("Rogue Baron" or "The Company")

Director Dealing

Rogue Baron PLC (AQSE: SHNJ), announces that Charlie Wood, Non-Executive Director of the Company, purchased 600,000 ordinary shares in the Company at an aggregate price of 0.846 pence per ordinary share on 13 February 2023. Following this purchase, Charlie Wood holds 600,000 ordinary shares in his own name (representing 0.67% of the issued share capital) and 1,100,000 ordinary shares via Orana Corporate LLP (of which he is a Partner and 25% shareholder) (representing 1.22% of the issued share capital).

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

The Company

Ryan Dolder

rdolder@roguebaron.com

AQSE Corporate Adviser:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

AQSE Corporate Broker:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Lucy Williams +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.