14.02.2023 | 08:06
Rogue Baron Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, February 13

For Immediate Release

14 February 2023

ROGUE BARON PLC

("Rogue Baron" or "The Company")

Director Dealing

Rogue Baron PLC (AQSE: SHNJ), announces that Charlie Wood, Non-Executive Director of the Company, purchased 600,000 ordinary shares in the Company at an aggregate price of 0.846 pence per ordinary share on 13 February 2023. Following this purchase, Charlie Wood holds 600,000 ordinary shares in his own name (representing 0.67% of the issued share capital) and 1,100,000 ordinary shares via Orana Corporate LLP (of which he is a Partner and 25% shareholder) (representing 1.22% of the issued share capital).

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

The Company

Ryan Dolder

rdolder@roguebaron.com

AQSE Corporate Adviser:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

AQSE Corporate Broker:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Lucy Williams +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameCharlie Wood
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name Rogue Baron Plc
b)LEI
2138009XFT53PKLIH113
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Rogue Baron Plc

Identification code (ISIN) for Rogue Baron Plc ordinary shares: GB00BKPJXC41
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
0.846p600,000 shares
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction13 February 2023
f)Place of the transactionAQSE Growth Market
© 2023 PR Newswire
