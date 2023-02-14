Rogue Baron Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
14 February 2023
ROGUE BARON PLC
("Rogue Baron" or "The Company")
Director Dealing
Rogue Baron PLC (AQSE: SHNJ), announces that Charlie Wood, Non-Executive Director of the Company, purchased 600,000 ordinary shares in the Company at an aggregate price of 0.846 pence per ordinary share on 13 February 2023. Following this purchase, Charlie Wood holds 600,000 ordinary shares in his own name (representing 0.67% of the issued share capital) and 1,100,000 ordinary shares via Orana Corporate LLP (of which he is a Partner and 25% shareholder) (representing 1.22% of the issued share capital).
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Charlie Wood
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Rogue Baron Plc
|b)
|LEI
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Rogue Baron Plc
Identification code (ISIN) for Rogue Baron Plc ordinary shares: GB00BKPJXC41
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|13 February 2023
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AQSE Growth Market