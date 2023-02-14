Hambro Perks Acquisition Company Ltd - Update on Escrow Account Balance

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION. THIS IS AN ANNOUNCEMENT AND NOT AN OFFER TO SELL OR AN INVITATION TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR ANY SECURITIES NOR A CIRCULAR OR PROSPECTUS OR EQUIVALENT DOCUMENT AND INVESTORS OR PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS SHOULD NOT MAKE INVESTMENT DECISIONS ON THE BASIS OF ITS CONTENTS.

HAMBRO PERKS ACQUISITION COMPANY LIMITED

("HPAC" or the "Company")

14 February 2023

Update on Escrow Account Balance

Ahead of the Extraordinary General Meeting in connection with the extension of the Business Combination Deadline, due to be held on 28 February 2023, Hambro Perks Acquisition Company Limited (LSE: HPA1) would like to update shareholders on the expected Escrow Account cash balance.

The amount in the Escrow Account available to Public Shareholders is anticipated to be £10.44 per Public Share (comprising £10.00 per Public Share representing the amount subscribed for by Public Shareholders together with Public Shareholders' net pro rata entitlement to the Escrow Account Overfunding and accrued interest, expected to be £0.44 per Public Share).

The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of HPAC is Peter Soliman, Company Secretary.

About HPAC:

Hambro Perks Acquisition Company is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated as a non-cellular company limited by shares under the laws of the Island of Guernsey with number 69093 and for the purpose of acquiring a majority (or otherwise controlling) stake in a company or operating business through a merger, capital stock exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganisation or similar transaction.