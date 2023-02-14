The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 14.02.2023Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 14.02.2023Aktien1 IT0005527616 Eurogroup Laminations S.p.A.2 IT0005531261 Gentili Mosconi S.p.A.3 CA37149M1059 Generative AI Solutions Corp.4 US37229T5092 Genius Brands International Inc.5 US62459N1054 Movella Holdings Inc.Anleihen/Fons1 AU3SG0002751 South Australian Government Financing Authority2 AT0000A32RV8 Erste Group Bank AG3 US45828Q2B29 Inter-American Investment Corp.4 XS2586873379 Julius Baer Gruppe AG5 DE000LB3MRA6 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg6 NO0012828187 Borr Drilling Ltd.7 XS2587104444 IM Group S.A.S.8 US96122QAA13 Westpac New Zealand Ltd.9 DE000CZ43ZT5 Commerzbank AG10 DE000CB95S35 Commerzbank AG11 AT0000A32H89 Hypo Vorarlberg Bank AG12 DE000A30V6G2 Kreissparkasse Ludwigsburg13 IE00BK5TW727 Baillie Gifford Worldwide Long Term Global Growth Fund14 LU0026741578 GAM Multistock Swiss Equity A15 LI0274481113 Quantex Global Value Fund R