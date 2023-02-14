DJ VK's Board of Directors approves potential re-domiciliation to the Russian Federation

14 February, 2023

VK COMPANY LIMITED

VK's Board of Directors approves potential re-domiciliation to the Russian Federation

VK Company Limited (LSE, MOEX: VKCO) ("VK" or "the Company") announces that on 13 February 2023 the Board of Directors of VK ("the Board") approved an opportunity for the Company to effect a change of domicile ("re-domiciliation") from the British Virgin Islands ("BVI") to the Russian Federation ("Russia"), subject to the Company's ability to meet all the applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

In the current environment, with the vast majority of assets now based and generating revenue in Russia, and Russian shareholder base having increased, re-domiciliation is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. Moving away from offshore jurisdictions is also considered to be among the best practices for listed companies.

The re-domiciliation would result in VK becoming an International Public Company under the Russian law. VK will be able to continue operating as a legal entity in Russia, and the re-domiciliation serves to support the company's operational efficiency.

VK intends to maintain its public company status and will make regular updates on the progress of re-domiciliation.

VK is one of the largest technology companies in Russia. Its products help millions of people with their day-to-day needs online. More than 90% of the Russian internet audience use VK services, which enables people to keep in touch, play video games, master new skills, listen to music, watch and create video content, buy and offer goods and services, fulfill wide range of other needs.

