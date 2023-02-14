ABSolar, the Brazilian solar association, says that the PV sector has attracted BRL 125 billion ($24.2 billion) in new investments since 2012 and has generated more than 750,200 jobs.From pv magazine Brazil Brazil has surpassed 25 GW of installed solar capacity, equivalent to 11.6% of the country's electricity mix. The utility-scale PV sector accounts for 7.8 GW and distributed generation for 17.2 GW. Since July 2022, PV in Brazil has grown by an average of 1 GW per month, according to ABSolar. The country had a cumulative capacity of 16.4 GW in July, 17.5 GW in August, 18.6 GW in September, ...

