Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
London, February 14
[14.02.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.02.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|24,479,000.00
|EUR
|0
|213,726,333.89
|8.731
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|13.02.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|887,581.49
|88.0537
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|13.02.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|478,600.00
|EUR
|0
|48,085,787.01
|100.4718
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|13.02.23
|IE00BMDWWS85
|136,602.00
|USD
|0
|14,625,732.37
|107.0682
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|13.02.23
|IE00BN0T9H70
|61,689.00
|GBP
|0
|6,489,420.19
|105.1957
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|13.02.23
|IE00BKX90X67
|106,561.00
|EUR
|0
|10,963,323.08
|102.8831
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|13.02.23
|IE00BKX90W50
|41,929.00
|CHF
|0
|4,104,037.72
|97.8806
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|13.02.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|2,988,380.00
|USD
|11,620
|30,121,688.23
|10.0796
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|13.02.23
|IE000LJG9WK1
|10,000.00
|GBP
|0
|99,907.93
|9.99