HILLSBORO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, announced financial results today for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Jim Anderson, president and CEO, said, "We grew revenue 28% for the full year 2022, with continued strong growth in our strategic segments of industrial and automotive, and communications and computing. We delivered 86% annual growth in net income on a GAAP basis and 64% on a non-GAAP basis. In December, we launched the Lattice Avant platform, which doubles our addressable market and creates new greenfield growth opportunities. As we begin 2023, while we're certainly not immune to any macro-economic challenges impacting the industry, the Company is well positioned in secular growth markets, with an expanding product portfolio, accelerating customer momentum and strong financial execution."

Sherri Luther, CFO, said, "In Q4 2022, revenue increased 24%, marking the eleventh consecutive quarter of sequential growth. We achieved record operating profit of 30.7% on a GAAP basis and 40.2% on a non-GAAP basis, while driving gross margin expansion of 520 basis points on a GAAP basis and 490 basis points on a non-GAAP basis compared to Q4 2021. We generated a record level of cash flow from operations, with a 42% increase compared to the prior year. In addition, since beginning our share repurchase program nine quarters ago, we have repurchased approximately 3.6 million shares, with 290,000 shares repurchased in Q4 2022."

Selected Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Comparisons (in thousands, except per share data)

GAAP Financial Results (unaudited) Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2021 Q/Q Y/Y FY 2022 FY 2021 FY/FY Revenue $ 175,960 $ 172,509 $ 141,795 2.0% 24.1% $ 660,356 $ 515,327 28.1% Gross Margin % 69.4% 68.8% 64.2% 60 bps 520 bps 68.5% 62.4% 610 bps R&D Expense % 19.8% 20.2% 21.3% (40) bps (150) bps 20.6% 21.4% (80) bps SG&A Expense % 18.4% 18.5% 20.2% (10) bps (180) bps 18.5% 20.5% (200) bps Operating Expenses $ 68,050 $ 69,930 $ 61,244 (2.7)% 11.1% $ 264,683 $ 220,859 19.8% Income from Operations $ 54,016 $ 48,802 $ 29,836 10.7% 81.0% $ 187,367 $ 100,816 85.9% Net Income $ 51,913 $ 46,359 $ 28,532 12.0% 81.9% $ 178,882 $ 95,922 86.5% Net Income per Share - Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.34 $ 0.21 $ 0.04 $ 0.17 $ 1.30 $ 0.70 $ 0.60 Net Income per Share - Diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.33 $ 0.20 $ 0.04 $ 0.17 $ 1.27 $ 0.67 $ 0.60

Non-GAAP* Financial Results (unaudited) Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2021 Q/Q Y/Y FY 2022 FY 2021 FY/FY Revenue $ 175,960 $ 172,509 $ 141,795 2.0% 24.1% $ 660,356 $ 515,327 28.1% Gross Margin % 70.0% 69.5% 65.1% 50 bps 490 bps 69.1% 63.2% 590 bps R&D Expense % 16.8% 17.1% 18.0% (30) bps (120) bps 17.4% 18.4% (100) bps SG&A Expense % 13.1% 12.6% 13.9% 50 bps (80) bps 13.0% 14.6% (160) bps Operating Expenses $ 52,469 $ 51,342 $ 45,752 2.2% 14.7% $ 200,997 $ 170,022 18.2% Income from Operations $ 70,653 $ 68,512 $ 46,609 3.1% 51.6% $ 255,363 $ 155,758 63.9% Net Income $ 68,367 $ 66,492 $ 45,345 2.8% 50.8% $ 246,679 $ 150,864 63.5% Net Income per Share - Basic $ 0.50 $ 0.48 $ 0.33 $ 0.02 $ 0.17 $ 1.80 $ 1.10 $ 0.70 Net Income per Share - Diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.48 $ 0.32 $ 0.01 $ 0.17 $ 1.75 $ 1.06 $ 0.69

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Highlights:

• Revenue Growth: Q4 2022 revenue increased 24% year-over-year, marking the eleventh consecutive quarter of sequential growth. Revenue for the full year 2022 increased 28% compared to 2021. • Margin Expansion: Gross margin expanded 520 basis points on a GAAP basis and 490 basis points on a non-GAAP basis compared to Q4 2021. For the full year 2022, gross margin expanded 610 basis points on a GAAP basis and 590 basis points on a non-GAAP basis compared to 2021. • Successful Lattice Avant Launch: Lattice launched its newest power-efficient FPGA platform, Lattice Avant, significantly expanding its product portfolio, doubling the addressable market and creating new greenfield revenue growth opportunities. • Lattice Receives Multiple Industry Awards: For the third year in a row, Lattice received the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Award. Lattice won the 2022 SEAL Sustainability Award and was a 2023 BIG Innovation Awards winner for the Lattice Avant FPGA platform. • 2023 Analyst and Investor Day: Lattice Semiconductor expects to hold its 2023 Analyst and Investor Day on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Nasdaq's MarketSite in Times Square, New York City.

Business Outlook - First Quarter of 2023:

• Revenue for the first quarter of 2023 is expected to be between $175 million and $185 million. • Gross margin percentage for the first quarter of 2023 is expected to be 70% plus or minus 1% on a non-GAAP basis. • Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2023 are expected to be between $53 million and $55 million on a non-GAAP basis.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release makes reference to non-GAAP financial measures. With respect to the outlook for the first quarter of 2023, certain items that affect GAAP measurement of financial measures for gross margin percentage and total operating expenses is not accessible on a forward-looking basis because such items cannot be reasonably predicted without unreasonable efforts due to the unpredictability of the amounts and timing of events affecting the items we exclude from non-GAAP measures . Consequently, the Company is unable to provide a reasonable estimate of GAAP measurement for non-GAAP gross margin percentage or non-GAAP total operating expenses for first quarter guidance or a corresponding reconciliation to GAAP for the quarter. Additional information regarding the reasons the Company uses non-GAAP measures, a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, and other information relating to these measures are included below, following the GAAP financial information.

Investor Conference Call / Webcast Details:

Lattice Semiconductor will review the Company's financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2022, and business outlook on Monday, February 13 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in number for the live audio call is 1-877-407-3982 or 1-201-493-6780 with conference identification number 13735470. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations section of www.latticesemi.com. The Company's financial guidance will be limited to the comments on its public quarterly earnings call and the public business outlook statements contained in this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements Notice:

The foregoing paragraphs contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our market position in secular growth markets; the size of our addressable market, new greenfield growth opportunities; our product portfolio expansion; accelerating customer momentum; strong financial execution; and the statements under the heading "Business Outlook - First Quarter of 2023." Other forward-looking statements may be indicated by words such as "will," "could," "should," "would," "may," "expect," "plan," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "forecast," "future," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "propose," "potential," "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Estimates of future revenue are inherently uncertain due to such factors such as global economic conditions which may affect customer demand, pricing and inflationary pressures, competitive actions, and international trade disputes and sanctions. In addition, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the overall economy and, as a result of the foregoing, may negatively impact our operating results for future periods. Actual gross margin percentage and operating expenses could vary from the estimates on the basis of, among other things, changes in revenue levels, changes in product pricing and mix, changes in wafer, assembly, test and other costs, variations in manufacturing yields, the failure to sustain operational improvements, and the actual amount of compensation charges due to stock price changes. Actual results may differ materially from our expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to our overall business, including those described in Item 1A in Lattice's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be supplemented from time-to-time in Lattice's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are expressly incorporated herein by reference.

Further economic and market disruptions from COVID-19 may increase or change the severity of our other risks reported in Item 1A in Lattice's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Lattice believes these and other risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. New risk factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for Lattice's management to predict all risk factors. You should not unduly rely on forward-looking statements because actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statement applies only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Included within this press release and the accompanying tables and notes are certain non-GAAP financial measures that supplement the Company's consolidated financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, including non-GAAP gross margin, gross margin percentage, R&D expense, SG&A expense, operating expenses, income from operations, other (expense) income, net, income tax expense, net income, net income per share - basic, and net income per share - diluted. The non-GAAP measures presented exclude charges and adjustments primarily related to stock-based compensation and related tax effects, litigation expense outside the ordinary course of business, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring plans and other charges, and the estimated tax effect of these items. These charges and adjustments are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities of the Company. The Company describes these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciles them to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the tables and notes attached to this press release.

The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional and useful way of viewing aspects of our performance that, when viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results, provide a more comprehensive understanding of the various factors and trends affecting our ongoing financial performance and operating results than GAAP measures alone. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures for strategic and business decision-making, internal budgeting, forecasting, and resource allocation processes and believes that investors should have access to similar data.

These non-GAAP measures are included solely for informational and comparative purposes and are not meant as a substitute for GAAP and should be considered together with the consolidated financial information located in the tables attached to this press release.

About Lattice Semiconductor Corporation:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, October 1, January 1, December 31, January 1, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 Revenue $ 175,960 $ 172,509 $ 141,795 $ 660,356 $ 515,327 Cost of sales 53,894 53,777 50,715 208,306 193,652 Gross margin 122,066 118,732 91,080 452,050 321,675 Operating expenses: Research and development 34,779 34,820 30,229 135,767 110,518 Selling, general, and administrative 32,355 31,926 28,646 122,076 105,617 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 870 869 804 3,778 2,613 Restructuring 46 2,315 394 2,551 940 Acquisition related charges - - 1,171 511 1,171 Total operating expenses 68,050 69,930 61,244 264,683 220,859 Income from operations 54,016 48,802 29,836 187,367 100,816 Interest expense (1,280 ) (1,267 ) (657 ) (4,146 ) (2,738 ) Other (expense) income, net (24 ) (820 ) (68 ) (1,109 ) (452 ) Income before income taxes 52,712 46,715 29,111 182,112 97,626 Income tax expense (benefit) 799 356 579 3,230 1,704 Net income $ 51,913 $ 46,359 $ 28,532 $ 178,882 $ 95,922 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.34 $ 0.21 $ 1.30 $ 0.70 Diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.33 $ 0.20 $ 1.27 $ 0.67 Shares used in per share calculations: Basic 137,095 137,267 137,048 137,321 136,619 Diluted 139,631 139,935 141,587 140,667 142,143

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) December 31, January 1, 2022 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 145,722 $ 131,570 Accounts receivable, net 94,018 79,859 Inventories, net 110,375 67,594 Other current assets 29,052 22,328 Total current assets 379,167 301,351 Property and equipment, net 47,614 38,094 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,590 23,818 Intangible assets, net 25,070 29,782 Goodwill 315,358 315,358 Other long-term assets 13,914 18,091 $ 798,713 $ 726,494 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 42,036 $ 34,597 Accrued expenses 48,467 26,444 Accrued payroll obligations 36,870 27,967 Current portion of long-term debt - 17,173 Total current liabilities 127,373 106,181 Long-term debt, net of current portion 128,752 140,760 Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 13,618 19,248 Other long-term liabilities 41,807 48,672 Total liabilities 311,550 314,861 Stockholders' equity 487,163 411,633 $ 798,713 $ 726,494

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Year Ended December 31, January 1, 2022 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 178,882 $ 95,922 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 55,530 46,475 Depreciation and amortization 29,323 24,429 Other non-cash adjustments 8,303 6,348 Net changes in assets and liabilities (33,232 ) (5,452 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 238,806 167,722 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for business acquisition, net of cash acquired - (68,099 ) Capital expenditures (23,338 ) (9,835 ) Other investing activities (11,594 ) (11,862 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (34,932 ) (89,796 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt, net of issuance costs 148,597 - Repayment of long-term debt (178,750 ) (13,125 ) Repurchase of common stock (110,132 ) (70,124 ) Net cash flows related to stock compensation exercises (47,787 ) (45,364 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (188,072 ) (128,613 ) Effect of exchange rate change on cash (1,650 ) (75 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 14,152 (50,762 ) Beginning cash and cash equivalents 131,570 182,332 Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 145,722 $ 131,570 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information and non-cash investing and financing activities: Interest paid $ 3,973 $ 2,313 Income taxes paid, net of refunds $ 4,621 $ 3,304

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Supplemental Historical Financial Information (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, October 1, January 1, December 31, January 1, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 Balance Sheet Information A/R Days Revenue Outstanding (DSO) 49 53 51 Inventory Days (DIO) 187 159 122 Revenue% (by Geography) Asia 65 % 72 % 71 % 71 % 74 % Americas 19 % 13 % 19 % 15 % 16 % Europe (incl. Africa) 16 % 15 % 10 % 14 % 10 % Revenue% (by End Market) Communications and Computing 40 % 41 % 43 % 42 % 42 % Industrial and Automotive 51 % 50 % 42 % 48 % 44 % Consumer 6 % 6 % 9 % 7 % 10 % Licensing and Services 3 % 3 % 6 % 3 % 4 % Revenue% (by Channel) Distribution 89 % 90 % 86 % 89 % 87 % Direct 11 % 10 % 14 % 11 % 13 %

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, October 1, January 1, December 31, January 1, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 Gross Margin Reconciliation GAAP Gross margin $ 122,066 $ 118,732 $ 91,080 $ 452,050 $ 321,675 Stock-based compensation - gross margin (1) 1,056 1,122 1,281 4,310 4,105 Non-GAAP Gross margin $ 123,122 $ 119,854 $ 92,361 $ 456,360 $ 325,780

Gross Margin % Reconciliation GAAP Gross margin % 69.4 % 68.8 % 64.2 % 68.5 % 62.4 % Cumulative effect of non-GAAP Gross Margin adjustments 0.6 % 0.7 % 0.9 % 0.6 % 0.8 % Non-GAAP Gross margin % 70.0 % 69.5 % 65.1 % 69.1 % 63.2 %

Research and Development Expense % (R&D Expense %) Reconciliation GAAP R&D Expense % 19.8 % 20.2 % 21.3 % 20.6 % 21.4 % Stock-based compensation - R&D (1) (3.0 )% (3.1 )% (3.3 )% (3.2 )% (3.0 )% Non-GAAP R&D Expense % 16.8 % 17.1 % 18.0 % 17.4 % 18.4 %

Selling, General, and Administrative Expense % (SG&A Expense %) Reconciliation GAAP SG&A Expense % 18.4 % 18.5 % 20.2 % 18.5 % 20.5 % Stock-based compensation - SG&A (1) (4.7 )% (4.9 )% (6.3 )% (5.1 )% (5.9 )% Litigation expense (2) (0.6 )% (1.0 )% - % (0.4 )% - % Non-GAAP SG&A Expense % 13.1 % 12.6 % 13.9 % 13.0 % 14.6 %

Operating Expenses Reconciliation GAAP Operating expenses $ 68,050 $ 69,930 $ 61,244 $ 264,683 $ 220,859 Stock-based compensation - operations (1) (13,584 ) (13,758 ) (13,658 ) (54,119 ) (46,113 ) Litigation expense (2) (1,081 ) (1,646 ) - (2,727 ) - Amortization of acquired intangible assets (870 ) (869 ) (804 ) (3,778 ) (2,613 ) Restructuring and other charges (3) (46 ) (2,315 ) (1,030 ) (3,062 ) (2,111 ) Non-GAAP Operating expenses $ 52,469 $ 51,342 $ 45,752 $ 200,997 $ 170,022

Income from Operations Reconciliation GAAP Income from operations $ 54,016 $ 48,802 $ 29,836 $ 187,367 $ 100,816 Stock-based compensation - gross margin (1) 1,056 1,122 1,281 4,310 4,105 Stock-based compensation - operations (1) 13,584 13,758 13,658 54,119 46,113 Litigation expense (2) 1,081 1,646 - 2,727 - Amortization of acquired intangible assets 870 869 804 3,778 2,613 Restructuring and other charges (3) 46 2,315 1,030 3,062 2,111 Non-GAAP Income from operations $ 70,653 $ 68,512 $ 46,609 $ 255,363 $ 155,758

Income from Operations % Reconciliation GAAP Income from operations % 30.7 % 28.3 % 21.0 % 28.4 % 19.6 % Cumulative effect of non-GAAP Gross Margin and Operating adjustments 9.5 % 11.4 % 11.9 % 10.3 % 10.6 % Non-GAAP Income from operations % 40.2 % 39.7 % 32.9 % 38.7 % 30.2 %

(1) The non-GAAP adjustments for Stock-based compensation include related tax expenses. (2) Legal expenses associated with the defense of claims that are outside the ordinary course of business that were brought against the Company by Steven A.W. De Jaray, Perienne De Jaray and Darrell R. Oswalde. (3) Other charges includes Acquisition related charges in 2021 YTD of $1.2 million.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, October 1, January 1, December 31, January 1, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 Other (Expense) Income Reconciliation GAAP Other (expense) income, net $ (24 ) $ (820 ) $ (68 ) $ (1,109 ) $ (452 ) Loss on re-financing of long-term debt 4 735 - 739 - Non-GAAP Other (expense) income, net $ (20 ) $ (85 ) $ (68 ) $ (370 ) $ (452 )

Income Tax Expense (Benefit) Reconciliation GAAP Income tax expense (benefit) $ 799 $ 356 $ 579 $ 3,230 $ 1,704 Estimated tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (4) 187 312 (40 ) 938 - Non-GAAP Income tax expense (benefit) $ 986 $ 668 $ 539 $ 4,168 $ 1,704

Net Income Reconciliation GAAP Net income $ 51,913 $ 46,359 $ 28,532 $ 178,882 $ 95,922 Stock-based compensation - gross margin (1) 1,056 1,122 1,281 4,310 4,105 Stock-based compensation - operations (1) 13,584 13,758 13,658 54,119 46,113 Litigation expense (2) 1,081 1,646 - 2,727 - Amortization of acquired intangible assets 870 869 804 3,778 2,613 Restructuring and other charges (3) 46 2,315 1,030 3,062 2,111 Loss on re-financing of long-term debt 4 735 - 739 - Estimated tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (4) (187 ) (312 ) 40 (938 ) - Non-GAAP Net income $ 68,367 $ 66,492 $ 45,345 $ 246,679 $ 150,864

Net Income Per Share Reconciliation GAAP Net income per share - basic $ 0.38 $ 0.34 $ 0.21 $ 1.30 $ 0.70 Cumulative effect of Non-GAAP adjustments 0.12 0.14 0.12 0.50 0.40 Non-GAAP Net income per share - basic $ 0.50 $ 0.48 $ 0.33 $ 1.80 $ 1.10 GAAP Net income per share - diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.33 $ 0.20 $ 1.27 $ 0.67 Cumulative effect of Non-GAAP adjustments 0.12 0.15 0.12 0.48 0.39 Non-GAAP Net income per share - diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.48 $ 0.32 $ 1.75 $ 1.06 Shares used in per share calculations: Basic 137,095 137,267 137,048 137,321 136,619 Diluted 139,631 139,935 141,587 140,667 142,143

(1) The non-GAAP adjustments for Stock-based compensation include related tax expenses. (2) Legal expenses associated with the defense of claims that are outside the ordinary course of business that were brought against the Company by Steven A.W. De Jaray, Perienne De Jaray and Darrell R. Oswalde. (3) Other charges includes Acquisition related charges in 2021 YTD of $1.2 million. (4) We calculate non-GAAP tax expense by applying our tax provision model to year-to-date and projected income after adjusting for non-GAAP items. The difference between calculated values for GAAP and non-GAAP tax expense has been included as the "Estimated tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments."

