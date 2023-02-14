DJ Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C) (CNEG LN) Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 14-Feb-2023 / 09:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 13-Feb-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 34.83
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5965589
CODE: CNEG LN
ISIN: LU2343997487
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU2343997487 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNEG LN Sequence No.: 222996 EQS News ID: 1559153 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1559153&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
February 14, 2023 03:27 ET (08:27 GMT)