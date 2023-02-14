IIT Madras Research Park and US-based First Solar have agreed to cooperate on a range of R&D activities, including the localization of thin-film solar and other next-generation PV technologies in India.From pv magazine India IIT Madras Research Park (IITMRP), India's first university-based research park, has signed an agreement with US-based manufacturer First Solar to work on the application of thin-film PV technology in India. The two organizations will cooperate on a range of R&D activities, including the localization of thin-film solar and other next-generation PV technology supply chains ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...