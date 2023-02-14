DJ Amundi Index Global Agg 500M UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index Global Agg 500M UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 13-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 48.1447

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1305184

CODE: GAGG LN

ISIN: LU1437024729

