Cantargia AB: Invitation to presentation of Cantargia's Year-end report of 2022 on February 23 at 3.00 p.m. CET

Cantargia AB will publish the company's Year-end report for January-December 2022 on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 08:30 a.m. CET.

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction to the report, Cantargia invites investors, analysts, and media to an audiocast with teleconference (in English) on February 23, at 3:00 p.m. CET, where Göran Forsberg, CEO, and Bengt Jöndell, CFO, will present Cantargia and comment on the Year-end report for January-December 2022, followed by a Q&A-session.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions. Webcast: https://ir.financialhearings.com/cantargia-q4-2022

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5009862

The webcast will also be available on demand on Cantargia's corporate website: http://www.cantargia.com.

For further information, please contact:

Göran Forsberg, CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60

E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10.00 CET on 14 February 2023.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. The main project, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically in combination with chemotherapy or immune therapy with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. Positive interim data from the combination with chemotherapy indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second development program, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com

