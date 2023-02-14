Georgia's new procurement exercise is part of a 300 MW tender to deploy renewables throughout the former Soviet republic.Georgia's Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development has launched a tender for the deployment of 300 MW of renewables capacity. The authorities plan to allocate 150 MW of hydropower capacity, 70 MW of wind power, 70 MW of PV capacity, and 10 MW of other renewable energy sources. The Georgian government approved the auction scheme for renewable energy with Resolution N.556 in early December. However, the nation has only had limited success with solar energy deployment ...

