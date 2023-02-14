

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale prices increased at the slowest pace in twenty-one months in January, Destatis reported Tuesday.



The wholesale price index rose 10.6 percent year-on-year in December, slower than the 12.8 percent rise in November.



This was the slowest rate since April 2021, when prices had grown 9.7 percent. Nonetheless, wholesale price inflation continued to remain in double-digits.



The highest annual price growth occurred in the category of food, beverage and tobacco, rising 16.2 percent. Prices for solid fuel and mineral oil products surged 13.1 percent.



Month-on-month, wholesale prices increased 0.2 percent, reversing a 1.6 percent fall in December. This was the first rise in four months.



