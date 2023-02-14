DJ Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (USAU LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Feb-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 13-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 365.0359

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2784908

CODE: USAU LN

ISIN: FR0010296061

ISIN: FR0010296061 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USAU LN

