DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company*

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* 14-Feb-2023 / 09:43 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0007392078

Issuer Name

RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Dartmoor Investment Trust Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

Exeter

Country of registered office (if applicable)

UK

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office JIM Nominees Limited

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

10-Feb-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

13-Feb-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 10.004228 0.000000 10.004228 609258 or reached Position of previous 9.670478 0.000000 9.670478 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB0007392078 609258 10.004228 Sub Total 8.A 609258 10.004228%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Dartmoor Nicholas Investment 10.004228 10.004228% Howard Lewis Trust Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

As well as being the ultimate controlling person under section 9 above, Nicholas Howard Lewis is an indirect holder of 151,978 ordinary shares in the issuer (2.4955%), the voting rights of which are held by Platform Securities LLP on his behalf, and hence he controls the voting rights over 761,236 such shares (12.4998%) in total.

12. Date of Completion

13-Feb-2023

13. Place Of Completion

Exeter, England

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: HOL TIDM: RIII LEI Code: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 Sequence No.: 223090 EQS News ID: 1559393 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1559393&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 14, 2023 04:44 ET (09:44 GMT)