Dienstag, 14.02.2023
Die Nase vorne! Gewinnt Cybeats dieses Rennen und holt den Titel?
WKN: A3DHD8 ISIN: SE0017768716 Ticker-Symbol: BWJ1 
Tradegate
14.02.23
10:57 Uhr
39,470 Euro
+0,460
+1,18 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
GlobeNewswire
14.02.2023 | 11:46
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to split redemption in Boliden (25/23)

The following information is based on the press release from Boliden AB
(Boliden) published on February 14, 2023 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of Boliden has proposed that the Annual General Meeting
(AGM) scheduled for April 25, 2023, approves an extra distribution of SEK 11.50
per share to be paid out through a split redemption procedure. The scheduled
Ex-date is May 9, 2023. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ
Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and
gross return forwards/futures in Boliden (BOLI). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1117907
