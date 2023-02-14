

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, science and technology company Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2023.



For fiscal 2023, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $6.40 to $6.80 per share on revenues between $14.7 billion and $15.1 billion.



On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.81 per share on revenues of $15.02 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



On Friday, the Leidos Board of Directors declared that Leidos will pay a cash dividend of $0.36 per share on March 31, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2023.



