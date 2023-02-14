Anzeige
WKN: A2PBSB ISIN: SE0012141687 
14.02.23
08:07 Uhr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.02.2023 | 09:06
63 Leser
SkiStar AB: SkiStar appoints Martin Almgren as new CFO

SkiStar AB (publ) appoints Martin Almgren as new CFO, effective from 23 May 2023. Martin Almgren will be a member of the group management from said date.

Martin Almgren most recently served as business area manager within Medtech at AddLife AB. Previously, he had the position as CFO at AddLife AB, during the years 2015-2021. He also has experience from work as group controller at Addtech AB, from various controller positions within Nefab as well as from work as an auditor. He was born in 1976 and holds a Master of Business Administration.

Stefan Sjöstrand, CEO of SkiStar:
"I am pleased to be able to welcome Martin Almgren to SkiStar for the position as CFO. He has broad experience in both economics and finance from companies in a listed environment. In addition, Martin is an experienced and appreciated leader."

Martin Almgren, appointed CFO of SkiStar:
"SkiStar is a company that is undergoing an exciting transformation from the lift company SkiStar to a company working with sustainable mountain tourism all year round. I am really looking forward to being able to contribute to the company's business to deliver memorable mountain experiences to the guests in the future."

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 14 February 2023, 09.00 a.m. CET.

Further information can be reached from:

Stefan Sjöstrand, CEO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.
Anders Örnulf, CFO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.

SkiStar in brief

SkiStar AB (publ) is listed on the Mid Cap list of the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. The Group owns and operates mountain resorts in Sälen, Vemdalen, Åre and Stockholm (Hammarbybacken) in Sweden and in Hemsedal and Trysil in Norway. Operations are divided into three segments: Operation of Mountain Resorts, Property Development & Exploitation and Operation of Hotels. As the leading holiday tour operator for Scandinavia, SkiStar's business concept is to create memorable mountain experiences, develop sustainable destinations, offer accommodation, activities, products and services of the highest quality with our guests in focus. For further information, please visit www.skistar.com/en/corporate.


