

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' economy returned to expansion in the fourth quarter after contracting in the previous quarter, largely led by a favourable trade balance and increased household consumption, preliminary data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



Gross domestic product advanced 0.6 percent sequentially in the December quarter, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in the third quarter, which was the first contraction since early 2021.



Economists were looking for a 0.1 percent fall for the final quarter of 2022.



During the fourth quarter, the trade balance and household consumption contributed most to growth, the agency said.



On the expenditure-side, household consumption grew 0.9 percent, and government consumption was 0.4 percent higher compared to the third quarter.



The trade balance also made a positive contribution in the fourth quarter, as exports climbed 2.4 percent, and imports rose at a comparatively slower pace of 2.2 percent.



In 2022, the economy expanded 4.5 percent compared to a 4.9 percent growth in 2021. The overall increase was mainly due to higher household consumption and the increase in the trade balance.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Diese Gold-Aktie müssen Sie sich ansehen! Macht es Sinn jetzt noch auf Gold zu setzen? Ein klares Ja! Am besten mit einem Wert, der noch richtig viel Potential verspricht. Börsenprofi Marcel Torney hat den neuen Gold-Aktien-Kracher für Sie analysiert.