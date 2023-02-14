HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE - HE) (HEI) today reported full year 2022 consolidated net income for common stock of $241.1 million and EPS of $2.20 compared to $246.2 million and EPS of $2.25 for 2021. Net income for 2021 reflected bank earnings that were elevated by pandemic recovery-related items, including a net benefit from the release of COVID-related reserves, and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fee income. For the fourth quarter of 2022, consolidated net income for common stock was $57.3 million and EPS was $0.52 compared to $54.5 million and EPS of $0.50 for the fourth quarter of 2021.
"Our strong results for the year reflect the strategic benefit of our combination of companies," said Scott Seu, HEI president and CEO. "The utility delivered good results, growing net income despite challenges from multiple different macroeconomic pressures, while continuing to significantly advance our clean energy transition and support customers experiencing financial difficulties.
"Our bank results reflect strong execution by our team, solid credit quality and a healthy Hawaii economy. Excluding unique pandemic recovery-related items that benefited the bank's 2021 net income, we saw meaningful growth in earnings year over year. We also saw the strongest loan growth in recent memory, reflecting great work by the ASB team and the resilience of Hawaii's consumers and businesses. We continued to see positive credit trends despite the inflationary environment, and rising interest rates benefited net interest margin and profitability," said Seu.
HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC COMPANY EARNINGS1
Full Year Results:
Hawaiian Electric Company's (Hawaiian Electric) full-year net income was $188.9 million, compared to $177.6 million in 2021, with the increase primarily driven by the following after-tax items:
- $28 million higher net revenues from Public Utilities Commission approved regulatory mechanisms. This included $25 million from the annual revenue adjustment (ARA) mechanism, and $3 million from recovery under the major project interim recovery (MPIR) mechanism;
- $4 million higher other fee revenue;
- $1 million higher allowance for funds used during construction (AFUDC); and
- $1 million due to the reset of heat rate requirements leading to lower penalties for fuel efficiency at our Hawaii Island utility.
These items were partially offset by the following after-tax items:
- $13 million higher operation and maintenance expenses, driven by increased generating station maintenance, higher bad debt expense and increased transmission and distribution preventative and corrective maintenance;
- $4 million from higher depreciation expense due to increasing investments to integrate more renewable energy and improve customer reliability and system efficiency;
- $3 million higher interest expense due to higher rates and borrowings, which, among other things, helped support the interest-free payment plan program for customers facing financial hardship; and
- $2 million in net tax adjustments due to tax credit benefits recognized in the third quarter of 2021.
Fourth Quarter Results:
Hawaiian Electric's net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $48.6 million, compared to $42.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, with the variance primarily driven by the following after-tax items: $6 million higher ARA and MPIR revenues and $1 million higher AFUDC. These items were partially offset by higher depreciation, higher interest expense and worse fuel efficiency due to the operating demands of the system to ensure reliability during the quarter.
AMERICAN SAVINGS BANK EARNINGS
Full Year Results:
American Savings Bank's (ASB) full year 2022 net income was $80.0 million, compared to $101.2 million in 2021. Net income for 2021 reflected a net benefit of $25.8 million from the release of COVID-related reserves, compared to an expense totaling $2.0 million in 2022 (pre-tax). Net income for 2021 also included $14.3 million in PPP fee income, compared to $2.9 million in PPP fee income in 2022 (pre-tax).
Net interest income was $252.6 million in 2022 compared to $237.2 million in 2021. The increase in net interest income for the year was primarily due to higher yields on loans and investment securities, strong loan growth across the entire portfolio and higher balances of investment securities. Noninterest income for 2022 was $57.0 million compared to $64.7 million in 2021. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to lower mortgage banking income, lower bank-owned life insurance (BOLI) income and lower fees from other financial services, partially offset by higher fee income on deposit liabilities, gains on sales of real estate and fee income on other financial products.
Strong loan growth during the year required additional credit loss reserves, but those additional reserves were partially offset by provision releases due to favorable credit trends. The provision for credit losses for 2022 was $2.0 million compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $25.8 million in 2021.
Noninterest expense for 2022 was $205.3 million compared to $197.2 million in 2021. The increase in noninterest expense was driven by a pension accounting change that resulted in lower pension expense in 2021, and higher occupancy costs in 2022 primarily from the write-off of leases related to branch closures.
As of December 31, 2022 and compared to December 31, 2021:
- Total earning assets were $9.1 billion, up 7.2%;
- Total loans were $6.0 billion, up 15%; and
- Total deposits were $8.2 billion, a decrease of 0.03%.
The average cost of funds was 0.16% for the full year 2022, 10 basis points higher than the prior year.
ASB's return on average equity for the full year 2022 was 14.1% compared to 13.8% in 2021. Return on average assets for the full year was 0.86% in 2022 compared to 1.15% in 2021.
Fourth Quarter Results:
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $17.9 million, compared to $22.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Results for the fourth quarter of 2022 included a provision for credit losses (expense) of $2.7 million compared to a negative provision for credit losses (benefit) of $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
For the fourth quarter of 2022, return on average equity was 15.7%, compared to 12.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Return on average assets was 0.76% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 0.97% in the same quarter last year. Please refer to ASB's news release issued on January 30, 2023 for additional information on ASB.
HOLDING AND OTHER COMPANIES
The holding and other companies' net loss was $27.8 million in 2022 compared to $32.7 million in 2021. The lower net loss for the year was primarily due to a $6.2 million after-tax gain on sale of an equity-method investment at Pacific Current and lower compensation expense, partially offset by higher interest expense. The fourth quarter net loss of $9.2 million was $0.5 million lower than the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower executive compensation expense, partially offset by higher interest expense.
BOARD INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
On February 10, 2023, HEI announced that the Board of Directors increased the quarterly cash dividend from $0.35 to $0.36 per share, payable on March 10, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 23, 2023 (ex-dividend date is February 22, 2023). This quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $1.44 per share. Dividends have been paid on an uninterrupted basis since 1901. At the indicated annual dividend rate and based on the closing price per share on February 10, 2023 of $42.41, HEI's dividend yield is 3.4%.
ABOUT HEI
The HEI family of companies provides the energy and financial services that empower much of the economic and community activity of Hawaii. HEI's electric utility, Hawaiian Electric, supplies power to approximately 95% of Hawaii's population and is undertaking an ambitious effort to decarbonize its operations and the broader state economy. Its banking subsidiary, ASB, is one of Hawaii's largest financial institutions, providing a wide array of banking and other financial services and working to advance economic growth, affordability and financial fitness. HEI also helps advance Hawaii's sustainability goals through investments by its non-regulated subsidiary, Pacific Current. For more information, visit www.hei.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release may contain "forward-looking statements," which include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and usually include words such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "predicts," "estimates" or similar expressions. In addition, any statements concerning future financial performance, ongoing business strategies or prospects or possible future actions are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and the accuracy of assumptions concerning HEI and its subsidiaries, the performance of the industries in which they do business and economic, political and market factors, among other things. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.
Forward-looking statements in this release should be read in conjunction with the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" discussions (which are incorporated by reference herein) set forth in HEI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and HEI's other periodic reports that discuss important factors that could cause HEI's results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the report, presentation or filing in which they are made. Except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, HEI, Hawaiian Electric, ASB and their subsidiaries undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
_______________________
1 Note: Utility amounts indicated as after-tax in this earnings release are based upon adjusting items using a current year composite statutory tax rate of 25.75%.
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HEI) and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA
(Unaudited)
Three months ended December 31
Years ended December 31
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues
Electric utility
$
924,951
$
693,394
$
3,408,587
$
2,539,636
Bank
89,218
75,799
321,068
306,398
Other
4,944
1,079
12,330
4,345
Total revenues
1,019,113
770,272
3,741,985
2,850,379
Expenses
Electric utility
849,558
625,826
3,109,396
2,260,078
Bank
66,753
47,755
219,550
178,195
Other
9,788
7,828
31,966
26,040
Total expenses
926,099
681,409
3,360,912
2,464,313
Operating income (loss)
Electric utility
75,393
67,568
299,191
279,558
Bank
22,465
28,044
101,518
128,203
Other
(4,844
)
(6,749
)
(19,636
)
(21,695
)
Total operating income
93,014
88,863
381,073
386,066
Retirement defined benefits credit-other than service costs
883
1,139
4,411
5,848
Interest expense, net-other than on deposit liabilities and other bank borrowings
(27,462
)
(23,833
)
(103,402
)
(94,363
)
Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction
1,015
864
3,416
3,250
Allowance for equity funds used during construction
3,143
2,539
10,574
9,534
Gain on sales of investment securities, net and equity-method investment
-
-
8,123
528
Income before income taxes
70,593
69,572
304,195
310,863
Income taxes
12,772
14,578
61,167
62,807
Net income
57,821
54,994
243,028
248,056
Preferred stock dividends of subsidiaries
473
473
1,890
1,890
Net income for common stock
$
57,348
$
54,521
$
241,138
$
246,166
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.52
$
0.50
$
2.20
$
2.25
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.52
$
0.50
$
2.20
$
2.25
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.35
$
0.34
$
1.40
$
1.36
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding
109,471
109,311
109,434
109,282
Weighted-average shares assuming dilution
109,774
109,565
109,778
109,580
Net income (loss) for common stock by segment
Electric utility
$
48,621
$
42,041
$
188,929
$
177,642
Bank
17,897
22,129
79,989
101,234
Other
(9,170
)
(9,649
)
(27,780
)
(32,710
)
Net income for common stock
$
57,348
$
54,521
$
241,138
$
246,166
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to HEI
$
74,864
$
42,101
$
(42,357
)
$
194,897
Return on average common equity (%) (twelve months ended)
10.5
10.4
This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC.
Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. (Hawaiian Electric) and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA
(Unaudited)
Three months ended December 31
Years ended December 31
($ in thousands, except per barrel amounts)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues
$ 924,951
$ 693,394
$ 3,408,587
$ 2,539,636
Expenses
Fuel oil
391,071
197,104
1,265,614
644,349
Purchased power
186,757
179,974
793,584
670,494
Other operation and maintenance
126,342
126,232
497,601
475,412
Depreciation
59,503
57,347
235,424
229,469
Taxes, other than income taxes
85,885
65,169
317,173
240,354
Total expenses
849,558
625,826
3,109,396
2,260,078
Operating income
75,393
67,568
299,191
279,558
Allowance for equity funds used during construction
3,143
2,539
10,574
9,534
Retirement defined benefits credit-other than service costs
959
972
3,835
3,890
Interest expense and other charges, net
(19,681)
(18,321)
(76,416)
(72,447)
Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction
1,015
864
3,416
3,250
Income before income taxes
60,829
53,622
240,600
223,785
Income taxes
11,709
11,082
49,676
44,148
Net income
49,120
42,540
190,924
179,637
Preferred stock dividends of subsidiaries
229
229
915
915
Net income attributable to Hawaiian Electric
48,891
42,311
190,009
178,722
Preferred stock dividends of Hawaiian Electric
270
270
1,080
1,080
Net income for common stock
$ 48,621
$ 42,041
$ 188,929
$ 177,642
Comprehensive income attributable to Hawaiian Electric
$ 54,552
$ 41,505
$ 195,070
$ 177,281
OTHER ELECTRIC UTILITY INFORMATION
Kilowatthour sales (millions)
Hawaiian Electric
1,603
1,592
6,212
6,170
Hawaii Electric Light
269
270
1,053
1,044
Maui Electric
282
273
1,089
1,047
2,154
2,135
8,354
8,261
Average fuel oil cost per barrel
$ 152.05
$ 94.78
$ 141.49
$ 80.06
Return on average common equity (%) (twelve months ended)1
8.2
8.1
1 Simple average.
This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in Hawaiian Electric filings with the SEC.
American Savings Bank, F.S.B.
STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Years ended December 31
(in thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
Interest and dividend income
Interest and fees on loans
$
60,331
$
53,365
$
48,384
$
207,830
$
198,802
Interest and dividends on investment securities
14,315
15,052
11,755
58,044
43,464
Total interest and dividend income
74,646
68,417
60,139
265,874
242,266
Interest expense
Interest on deposit liabilities
3,755
1,704
1,062
7,327
4,981
Interest on other borrowings
4,775
1,055
4
5,974
59
Total interest expense
8,530
2,759
1,066
13,301
5,040
Net interest income
66,116
65,658
59,073
252,573
237,226
Provision for credit losses
2,729
(186
)
(3,458
)
2,037
(25,825
)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
63,387
65,844
62,531
250,536
263,051
Noninterest income
Fees from other financial services
4,764
4,763
5,888
19,830
21,225
Fee income on deposit liabilities
4,640
4,879
4,634
18,762
16,663
Fee income on other financial products
2,628
2,416
2,003
10,291
8,770
Bank-owned life insurance
1,872
122
1,107
2,533
7,318
Mortgage banking income
62
181
1,808
1,692
9,305
Gain on sale of real estate
776
-
-
1,778
-
Gain on sale of investment securities, net
-
-
-
-
528
Other income, net
606
633
220
2,086
851
Total noninterest income
15,348
12,994
15,660
56,972
64,660
Noninterest expense
Compensation and employee benefits
30,361
28,597
27,375
113,839
113,970
Occupancy
7,030
5,577
5,358
24,026
20,584
Data processing
4,537
4,509
4,472
17,681
17,634
Services
2,967
2,751
2,718
10,679
10,327
Equipment
2,937
2,432
2,521
10,100
9,510
Office supplies, printing and postage
1,142
1,123
1,145
4,398
4,239
Marketing
1,091
925
1,562
3,968
3,870
FDIC insurance
978
914
823
3,591
3,235
Other expense
5,056
4,729
3,993
16,985
13,783
Total noninterest expense
56,099
51,557
49,967
205,267
197,152
Income before income taxes
22,636
27,281
28,224
102,241
130,559
Income taxes
4,739
6,525
6,095
22,252
29,325
Net income
$
17,897
$
20,756
$
22,129
$
79,989
$
101,234
Comprehensive income (loss)
$
29,282
$
(78,186
)
$
9,840
$
(218,844
)
$
48,506
OTHER BANK INFORMATION (annualized %, except as of period end)
Return on average assets
0.76
0.89
0.97
0.86
1.15
Return on average equity
15.73
15.11
12.10
14.08
13.76
Return on average tangible common equity
19.20
17.77
13.63
16.46
15.49
Net interest margin
2.91
2.96
2.79
2.89
2.91
Efficiency ratio
68.86
65.55
66.86
66.31
65.31
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding
0.06
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.07
As of period end
Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable held for investment
0.28
0.35
0.86
Allowance for credit losses to loans outstanding
1.21
1.24
1.36
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
4.1
4.0
7.1
Tier-1 leverage ratio
7.8
7.7
7.9
Dividend paid to HEI (via ASB Hawaii, Inc.) ($ in millions)
$
10.0
$
5.0
$
19.0
$
42.0
$
59.0
This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC.
