" Wesco delivered a stellar encore performance for the full year 2022 including exceptional fourth quarter results, clearly demonstrating our ability to drive sustained growth and market outperformance. The success of our business model and integration efforts over the past two and a half years since our transformational combination with Anixter resulted in record full year sales of $21.4 billion, an increase of 18% over last year. We again set new company records for margin and profitability, and reduced leverage to below 3.0x for the first time since 2019. With this trajectory, we have taken a significant step forward in the achievement of our long-term target of 10%+ EBITDA margin. I am confident 2023 will be another transformational year with additional advances in our digital capabilities, strong topline growth, continued margin expansion and record free cash generation to support our capital allocation priorities," said John Engel, Chairman, President and CEO.

Mr. Engel continued, " Strong seasonal fourth-quarter growth was driven by secular demand trends, continued share gains and the start of supply chain pressures easing. We meaningfully reduced net working capital while delivering stronger than anticipated topline growth in the fourth quarter, and generated record quarterly free cash flow of approximately $400 million."

Mr. Engel added, " Each of our strategic business units again delivered strong double-digit organic sales and profit growth underscoring the success of our enterprise-wide cross selling and margin improvement programs. The fourth-quarter performance of our latest acquisition, Rahi Systems, builds on our data center solutions strategy and better positions us to capture value from this important secular-growth market. Our profitable execution across all three business units supports our investment in Wesco's digital transformation positioning us to deliver an even higher level of performance, operating efficiency and customer loyalty."

Mr. Engel concluded, " We are building on our strong positive momentum and 2023 is off to an excellent start. Our three-year post-merger integration plan is coming to a close. Our digital transformation plan is accelerating, and we are on-track to deliver advanced digital capabilities that will create superior value for our customers and supplier partners. We are confident in our ability to drive mid- to high-single digit sales growth this year, along with continued EBITDA margin expansion and approximately $600 to $800 million in free cash flow generation that supports our growth initiatives and capital allocation priorities. Most importantly, our dedicated team of colleagues continues to provide resilient and critical supply chain solutions for our customers around the world, capturing the benefits of our exposure to sustainable secular trends that are deep and drive our future sales and profitability. We look forward with greater confidence than ever to a future of sustained growth and market outperformance."

The following are results for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021:

Net sales were $5.6 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $4.9 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 14.6%, reflecting price inflation and volume growth, secular demand trends, execution of our cross-sell program, and moderate easing of supply chain constraints. Organic sales for the fourth quarter of 2022 grew 14.4% as the acquisition of Rahi Systems on November 1, 2022 positively impacted reported net sales by 2.3%, while fluctuations in foreign exchange rates negatively impacted reported net sales by 2.1%. Sequentially, net sales grew 2.1% while organic sales increased 3.7%. The acquisition of Rahi Systems positively impacted reported net sales by 2.1%, while the number of workdays and fluctuations in foreign exchange rate changes negatively impacted reported net sales by 3.1% and 0.6%, respectively. Backlog at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by more than 40% compared to the end of 2021. Sequentially, backlog declined slightly by approximately 1% following seven consecutive quarters of strong growth.

Cost of goods sold for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $4.3 billion compared to $3.8 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021, and gross profit was $1.2 billion and $1.0 billion, respectively. As a percentage of net sales, gross profit was 21.9% and 20.8% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales for the fourth quarter of 2022 reflects our focus on value-driven pricing and pass-through of inflationary costs, along with the continued momentum of our gross margin improvement program and higher supplier volume rebates as a percentage of net sales. Cost of goods sold for the fourth quarter of 2021 included a write-down to the carrying value of certain personal protective equipment inventories that unfavorably impacted gross profit as a percentage of net sales by approximately 12 basis points.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $793.1 million, or 14.3% of net sales, for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $733.7 million, or 15.1% of net sales, for the fourth quarter of 2021. SG&A expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2021 include merger-related and integration costs of $15.2 million and $38.7 million, respectively. Adjusted for these amounts, SG&A expenses were $777.9 million, or 14.0% of net sales, for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $695.0 million, or 14.3% of net sales, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted SG&A expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 reflect higher salaries due to wage inflation and increased headcount, an increase in commissions and volume-related costs driven by significant sales growth, as well as the impact of the Rahi Systems acquisition. In addition, digital transformation initiatives contributed to higher expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022, including those related to professional and consulting fees. These increases were partially offset by the realization of integration cost synergies and a reduction to incentive compensation expense.

Depreciation and amortization for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $43.4 million compared to $53.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $10.5 million. In connection with an integration initiative to review the Company's brand strategy, certain legacy trademarks are migrating to a master brand architecture, which resulted in $0.4 million and $11.8 million of accelerated amortization expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Operating profit was $381.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $220.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $161.5 million, or 73.3%. Operating profit as a percentage of net sales was 6.9% for the current quarter, compared to 4.5% for the fourth quarter of the prior year. Adjusted for the merger-related and integration costs, and accelerated trademark amortization described above, operating profit was $397.4 million, or 7.1% of net sales, for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $270.8 million, or 5.6% of net sales, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted operating margin was up 150 basis points compared to the prior year.

Net interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $87.3 million compared to $60.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase reflects higher borrowings and an increase in variable interest rates.

The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 24.6% compared to 15.7% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of the prior year was favorably impacted by a reduction in the valuation allowance recorded against certain foreign tax credit carryforwards, as well as higher tax benefits related to intercompany financing and certain foreign derived intangible income.

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $204.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $153.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted for merger-related and integration costs, accelerated trademark amortization expense, and the related income tax effects, net income attributable to common stockholders was $216.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted for merger-related and integration costs, accelerated trademark amortization expense, a $36.6 million curtailment gain resulting from the remeasurement of the Company's pension obligations in the U.S. and Canada due to amending certain terms of such defined benefit plans, and the related income tax effects, net income attributable to common stockholders was $165.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders increased 30.5% year-over-year.

Earnings per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $3.90, based on 52.4 million diluted shares, compared to $2.93 for the fourth quarter of 2021, based on 52.3 million diluted shares. Adjusted for merger-related and integration costs, accelerated trademark amortization expense, and the related income tax effects, earnings per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $4.13. Adjusted for merger-related and integration costs, accelerated trademark amortization expense, curtailment gain, and the related income tax effects, earnings per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $3.17. Adjusted earnings per diluted share increased 30.3% year-over-year, including a positive impact from the Rahi acquisition completed during the quarter.

Operating cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2022 was an inflow of $421.7 million compared to an outflow of $105.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Free cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $398.7 million, or 172.7% of adjusted net income, reflecting a significant reduction in working capital including a decrease in inventories of $69.3 million from the end of the third quarter of 2022. An increase in accounts payable of $73.3 million and a decrease in trade accounts receivable of $47.1 million also contributed to the strong free cash flow performance for the fourth quarter of 2022. Additionally, the Company repurchased $11.1 million of its common stock shares during the fourth quarter of 2022.

The following are results for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to the year ended December 31, 2021:

Net sales were $21.4 billion for 2022 compared to $18.2 billion for 2021, an increase of 17.6% reflecting price inflation and volume growth, secular demand trends, and execution of our cross-sell program. Organic sales for 2022 grew 18.2% as the acquisition of Rahi Systems in the fourth quarter of 2022, offset by the divestiture of Wesco's legacy utility and data communications businesses in Canada in the first quarter of 2021, positively impacted reported net sales by 0.5%. Additionally, the number of workdays positively impacted reported net sales by 0.4%, while fluctuations in foreign exchange rates negatively impacted reported net sales by 1.5%.

Cost of goods sold for 2022 was $16.8 billion compared to $14.4 billion for 2021, and gross profit was $4.7 billion and $3.8 billion, respectively. As a percentage of net sales, gross profit was 21.8% and 20.8% for 2022 and 2021, respectively. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales for 2022 reflects our focus on value-driven pricing and pass-through of inflationary costs, along with the continued momentum of our gross margin improvement program and higher supplier volume rebates as a percentage of net sales. Cost of goods sold for 2021 included a write-down to the carrying value of certain personal protective equipment inventories that unfavorably impacted gross profit as a percentage of net sales by approximately 14 basis points.

SG&A expenses for 2022 were $3.0 billion, or 14.2% of net sales, compared to $2.8 billion for 2021, or 15.3% of net sales. SG&A expenses for 2022 include merger-related and integration costs of $67.4 million. Adjusted for this amount, SG&A expenses for 2022 were 13.9% of net sales and reflect higher salaries due to wage inflation and increased headcount, as well as an increase in commissions and volume-related costs driven by significant sales growth. In addition, digital transformation initiatives contributed to higher expenses in 2022, including those related to professional and consulting fees. These increases were partially offset by the realization of integration cost synergies and a reduction to incentive compensation expense. SG&A expenses for 2021 include merger-related and integration costs of $158.5 million, as well as a net gain of $8.9 million resulting from the Canadian divestitures described above. Adjusted for these amounts, SG&A expenses were 14.5% of net sales for 2021.

Depreciation and amortization for 2022 was $179.0 million compared to $198.6 million for 2021, a decrease of $19.6 million. In connection with an integration initiative to review the Company's brand strategy, certain legacy trademarks are migrating to a master brand architecture, which resulted in $9.8 million and $32.0 million of accelerated amortization expense for 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Operating profit was $1.4 billion for 2022 compared to $0.8 billion for 2021, an increase of $636.2 million, or 79.3%. Operating profit as a percentage of net sales was 6.7% for the current year, compared to 4.4% for the prior year. Operating profit for 2022 includes the merger-related and integration costs, and accelerated trademark amortization expense described above. Adjusted for these amounts, operating profit was 7.1% of net sales. For 2021, operating profit was 5.4% as adjusted for merger-related and integration costs of $158.5 million, accelerated trademark amortization expense of $32.0 million, and the net gain on the Canadian divestitures of $8.9 million. Adjusted operating margin was up 170 basis points compared to the prior year.

Net interest expense for 2022 was $294.4 million compared to $268.1 million for 2021. The increase reflects higher borrowings and an increase in variable interest rates.

The effective tax rate for 2022 was 24.2% compared to 19.9% for 2021. The effective tax rates for both the current year and the prior year were favorably impacted by the tax benefits related to intercompany financing and reductions in the valuation allowance recorded against certain foreign tax credit carryforwards. The higher effective tax rate in the current year is primarily due to lower tax benefits from intercompany financing arrangements resulting from changes in Canadian tax law and certain foreign derived intangible income.

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $803.1 million for 2022 compared to $408.0 million for 2021. Adjusted for merger-related and integration costs, accelerated trademark amortization expense, and the related income tax effects, net income attributable to common stockholders was $860.1 million for 2022. Adjusted for merger-related and integration costs, accelerated trademark amortization expense, net gain on Canadian divestitures, a $36.6 million curtailment gain, and the related income tax effects, net income attributable to common stockholders was $519.3 million for 2021. Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders increased 65.6% year-over-year.

Earnings per diluted share for 2022 was $15.33, based on 52.4 million diluted shares, compared to $7.84 for 2021, based on 52.0 million diluted shares. Adjusted for merger-related and integration costs, accelerated trademark amortization expense, and the related income tax effects, earnings per diluted share for 2022 was $16.42. Adjusted for merger-related and integration costs, accelerated trademark amortization expense, net gain on divestitures, curtailment gain, and the related income tax effects, earnings per diluted share for 2021 was $9.98. Adjusted earnings per diluted share increased 64.5% year-over-year.

Operating cash flow for 2022 was $11.0 million compared to $67.1 million for 2021. Operating cash flow for the current year was lower than the prior year primarily due to changes in working capital, including an increase in inventories of $817.0 million and an increase in trade accounts receivable of $690.6 million. The increase in inventories resulted from investments to address supply chain challenges and to support growth in our sales backlog, including project-based business. The increase in trade accounts receivable was due to significant sales growth. These outflows were partially offset by an increase in accounts payable of $552.9 million.

Segment Results

The Company has operating segments comprising three strategic business units consisting of Electrical & Electronic Solutions ("EES"), Communications & Security Solutions ("CSS") and Utility & Broadband Solutions ("UBS").

The Company incurs corporate costs primarily related to treasury, tax, information technology, legal and other centralized functions. Segment results include depreciation expense or other allocations related to various corporate assets. Interest expense and other non-operating items are either not allocated to the segments or reviewed on a segment basis. Corporate expenses not directly identifiable with our reportable segments are reported in the tables below to reconcile the reportable segments to the consolidated financial statements.

The following are results by segment for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021:

EES reported net sales of $2.2 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $2.0 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 8.7%. Organic sales for the fourth quarter of 2022 grew 11.3% as fluctuations in foreign exchange rates negatively impacted reported net sales by 2.6%. Sequentially, reported net sales declined 3.0%. Adjusted for the negative effect of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and the number of workdays, organic sales increased 1.0%. The increase in organic sales compared to the prior year quarter reflects price inflation and growth in our construction, industrial and original equipment manufacturer businesses. EBITDA, adjusted for other non-operating expense and non-cash stock-based compensation expense, was $197.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, or 9.1% of net sales, compared to $150.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, or 7.5% of net sales. Adjusted EBITDA increased $47.0 million, or 31.3% year-over-year. The increase primarily reflects the factors impacting the overall business, as described above.

CSS reported net sales of $1.8 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $1.5 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 16.4%. Organic sales for the fourth quarter of 2022 grew 11.7% as the acquisition of Rahi Systems on November 1, 2022 positively impacted reported net sales by 7.4%, while fluctuations in foreign exchange rates negatively impacted reported net sales by 2.7%. Sequentially, reported net sales grew 10.0% and organic sales increased 6.7%. The increase in organic sales compared to the prior year quarter reflects price inflation, growth in our security solutions and network infrastructure businesses, as well as the benefits of cross selling and some improvements in supply chain constraints. EBITDA, adjusted for other non-operating income and non-cash stock-based compensation expense, was $169.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, or 9.6% of net sales, compared to $125.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, or 8.3% of net sales. Adjusted EBITDA increased $44.2 million, or 35.3% year-over-year. The increase primarily reflects the factors impacting the overall business, as described above. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales for the fourth quarter of 2021 was negatively impacted by 28 basis points from the inventory write-down described in the Company's overall results above.

UBS reported net sales of $1.6 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $1.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 21.2%. Organic sales for the fourth quarter of 2022 grew 22.2% as fluctuations in foreign exchange rates negatively impacted reported net sales by 1.0%. Sequentially, reported net sales grew 1.2% and organic sales increased 4.6%. The increase in organic sales compared to the prior year quarter reflects price inflation, broad-based growth driven by investments in electrification, green energy, utility grid modernization and hardening, rural broadband development, as well as the benefits of cross selling and expansion in our integrated supply business. EBITDA, adjusted for other non-operating income and non-cash stock-based compensation expense, was $185.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, or 11.4% of net sales, compared to $129.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, or 9.6% of net sales. Adjusted EBITDA increased $56.3 million, or 43.5% year-over-year. The increase primarily reflects the factors impacting the overall business, as described above.

The following are results by segment for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to the year ended December 31, 2021:

EES reported net sales of $8.8 billion for 2022 compared to $7.6 billion for 2021, an increase of 15.8%. Organic sales for 2022 grew 17.3% as the number of workdays positively impacted reported net sales by 0.4%, while fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and the Canadian divestitures described in the Company's overall results above negatively impacted reported net sales by 1.8% and 0.1%, respectively. The year-over-year increase in organic sales reflects price inflation, growth in our industrial, construction, and original equipment manufacturer businesses, as well as the benefits of cross selling and secular growth trends. Additionally, supply chain constraints have had a negative impact on sales in both 2022 and 2021, however, these pressures have begun to moderate. EBITDA, adjusted for other non-operating income and non-cash stock-based compensation expense, was $851.3 million for 2022, or 9.6% of net sales, compared to $604.5 million for 2021, or 7.9% of net sales. Adjusted EBITDA increased $246.8 million, or 40.8% year-over-year. The increase primarily reflects the factors impacting the overall business, as described above.

CSS reported net sales of $6.4 billion for 2022 compared to $5.7 billion for 2021, an increase of 12.0%. Organic sales for 2022 grew 11.5% as the acquisition of Rahi Systems in the fourth quarter of 2022 and the number of workdays positively impacted reported net sales by 2.0% and 0.4%, respectively, while fluctuations in foreign exchange rates negatively impacted reported net sales by 1.9%. The year-over-year increase in organic sales reflects strong growth in our security solutions and network infrastructure businesses, as well as the benefits of cross selling and some improvements in supply chain constraints. EBITDA, adjusted for other non-operating income and non-cash stock-based compensation expense, was $599.0 million for 2022, or 9.4% of net sales, compared to $480.8 million for 2021, or 8.4% of net sales. Adjusted EBITDA increased $118.2 million or 24.6% year-over-year. The increase primarily reflects the factors impacting the overall business, as described above. Additionally, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales for 2021 was negatively impacted by 37 basis points from the inventory write-down described above.

UBS reported net sales of $6.2 billion for 2022 compared to $4.9 billion for 2021, an increase of 26.9%. Organic sales for 2022 grew 27.2% as the number of workdays positively impacted reported net sales by 0.4%, while fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and the Canadian divestitures described in the Company's overall results above negatively impacted reported net sales by 0.6% and 0.1%, respectively. The year-over-year increase in organic sales reflects price inflation, broad-based growth in our utility and broadband businesses, as well as expansion in our integrated supply business. EBITDA, adjusted for other non-operating expense, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, and the net gain on the Canadian divestitures in the first quarter of 2021, was $677.3 million for 2022, or 10.9% of net sales, compared to $428.4 million for 2021, or 8.8% of net sales. Adjusted EBITDA increased $248.9 million, or 58.1% year-over-year. The increase primarily reflects the factors impacting the overall business, as described above, offset by the benefit in the first quarter of 2021 from the net gain on the Canadian divestitures.

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with more than $21 billion in annual sales and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 20,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates approximately 800 branches, warehouses and sales offices in more than 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.

WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Net sales $ 5,558,494 $ 4,851,919 Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation and amortization) 4,340,233 78.1% 3,844,038 79.2% Selling, general and administrative expenses 793,061 14.3% 733,689 15.1% Depreciation and amortization 43,445 53,909 Income from operations 381,755 6.9% 220,283 4.5% Interest expense, net 87,265 60,390 Other expense (income), net 4,007 (39,183 ) Income before income taxes 290,483 5.2% 199,076 4.1% Provision for income taxes 71,351 31,309 Net income 219,132 3.9% 167,767 3.5% Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 212 355 Net income attributable to WESCO International, Inc. 218,920 3.9% 167,412 3.5% Preferred stock dividends 14,352 14,352 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 204,568 3.7% $ 153,060 3.2% Earnings per diluted share attributable to common stockholders $ 3.90 $ 2.93 Weighted-average common shares outstanding and common share equivalents used in computing earnings per diluted common share (in thousands) 52,404 52,269 Reportable Segments Net sales: Electrical & Electronic Solutions $ 2,168,448 $ 1,994,954 Communications & Security Solutions 1,762,837 1,514,813 Utility & Broadband Solutions 1,627,209 1,342,152 $ 5,558,494 $ 4,851,919 Income from operations: Electrical & Electronic Solutions $ 185,957 $ 132,997 Communications & Security Solutions 151,904 101,897 Utility & Broadband Solutions 178,803 122,845 Corporate (134,909 ) (137,456 ) $ 381,755 $ 220,283

WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Net sales $ 21,420,116 $ 18,217,512 Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation and amortization) 16,758,794 78.2% 14,425,444 79.2% Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,044,223 14.2% 2,791,641 15.3% Depreciation and amortization 179,014 198,554 Income from operations 1,438,085 6.7% 801,873 4.4% Interest expense, net 294,420 268,073 Other expense (income), net 7,014 (48,112 ) Income before income taxes 1,136,651 5.3% 581,912 3.2% Provision for income taxes 274,529 115,510 Net income 862,122 4.0% 466,402 2.6% Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,651 1,020 Net income attributable to WESCO International, Inc. 860,471 4.0% 465,382 2.6% Preferred stock dividends 57,408 57,408 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 803,063 3.7% $ 407,974 2.2% Earnings per diluted share attributable to common stockholders $ 15.33 $ 7.84 Weighted-average common shares outstanding and common share equivalents used in computing earnings per diluted common share (in thousands) 52,395 52,030 Reportable Segments Net sales: Electrical & Electronic Solutions $ 8,823,331 $ 7,621,263 Communications & Security Solutions 6,401,468 5,715,238 Utility & Broadband Solutions 6,195,317 4,881,011 $ 21,420,116 $ 18,217,512 Income from operations: Electrical & Electronic Solutions $ 799,419 $ 542,059 Communications & Security Solutions 525,693 395,343 Utility & Broadband Solutions 650,470 412,740 Corporate (537,497 ) (548,269 ) $ 1,438,085 $ 801,873

WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollar amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 527,348 $ 212,583 Trade accounts receivable, net 3,662,663 2,957,613 Inventories 3,498,824 2,666,219 Other current assets 641,704 513,696 Total current assets 8,330,539 6,350,111 Goodwill and intangible assets 5,184,331 5,152,474 Other assets 1,296,816 1,115,114 Total assets $ 14,811,686 $ 12,617,699 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,728,195 $ 2,140,251 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt, net(1) 70,471 9,528 Other current liabilities 1,018,681 900,029 Total current liabilities 3,817,347 3,049,808 Long-term debt, net 5,345,973 4,701,542 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,198,794 1,090,138 Total liabilities 10,362,114 8,841,488 Stockholders' Equity Total stockholders' equity 4,449,572 3,776,211 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,811,686 $ 12,617,699

(1) As of December 31, 2022, short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt includes the $58.6 million aggregate principal amount of the Company's 5.50% Anixter Senior Notes due 2023, which mature on March 1, 2023.

WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (dollar amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Operating Activities: Net income $ 862,122 $ 466,402 Add back (deduct): Depreciation and amortization 179,014 198,554 Deferred income taxes (1,236 ) (78,285 ) Change in trade receivables, net (690,568 ) (531,828 ) Change in inventories (817,046 ) (530,730 ) Change in accounts payable 552,916 449,564 Other, net (74,164 ) 93,461 Net cash provided by operating activities 11,038 67,138 Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (99,412 ) (54,746 ) Acquisition payments, net of cash acquired (186,787 ) - Proceeds from divestitures - 56,010 Other, net 2,624 1,273 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (283,575 ) 2,537 Financing Activities: Debt borrowings (repayments), net(1) 697,739 (208,716 ) Payments for taxes related to net-share settlement of equity awards (25,774 ) (27,158 ) Repurchases of common stock (11,069 ) - Payment of dividends (57,408 ) (57,408 ) Other, net (19,453 ) (17,497 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 584,035 (310,779 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 3,267 4,552 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 314,765 (236,552 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 212,583 449,135 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 527,348 $ 212,583

(1) The year ended December 31, 2022 includes borrowings under the Company's accounts receivable securitization and revolving credit facilities that were used to partially fund the acquisition of Rahi Systems. The year ended December 31, 2021 includes the redemption of the Company's $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.375% Senior Notes due 2021 (the "2021 Notes") and $354.7 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.375% Senior Notes due 2024 (the "2024 Notes"). The redemptions of the 2021 Notes and 2024 Notes were funded with excess cash, as well as borrowings under the Company's accounts receivable securitization and revolving credit facilities.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to the results provided in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("U.S. GAAP") above, this earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include organic sales growth, gross profit, gross margin, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, financial leverage, free cash flow, adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, adjusted income from operations, adjusted operating margin, adjusted other non-operating expense (income), adjusted provision for income taxes, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to WESCO International, Inc., adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, and adjusted earnings per diluted share. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors as they provide a better understanding of our financial condition and results of operations on a comparable basis. Additionally, certain non-GAAP measures either focus on or exclude items impacting comparability of results such as merger-related and integration costs, and the related income tax effect of such items, allowing investors to more easily compare the Company's financial performance from period to period. Management does not use these non-GAAP financial measures for any purpose other than the reasons stated above.

WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Organic Sales Growth by Segment - Three Months Ended: Three Months Ended Growth/(Decline) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Reported Acquisition

Impact Foreign

Exchange

Impact Workday

Impact Organic

Growth EES $ 2,168,448 $ 1,994,954 8.7 % - % (2.6 )% - % 11.3 % CSS 1,762,837 1,514,813 16.4 % 7.4 % (2.7 )% - % 11.7 % UBS 1,627,209 1,342,152 21.2 % - % (1.0 )% - % 22.2 % Total net sales $ 5,558,494 $ 4,851,919 14.6 % 2.3 % (2.1 )% - % 14.4 %

Organic Sales Growth by Segment - Twelve Months Ended: Twelve Months Ended Growth/(Decline) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Reported Acquisition/

Divestiture

Impact Foreign

Exchange

Impact Workday

Impact Organic

Growth EES $ 8,823,331 $ 7,621,263 15.8 % (0.1 )% (1.8 )% 0.4 % 17.3 % CSS 6,401,468 5,715,238 12.0 % 2.0 % (1.9 )% 0.4 % 11.5 % UBS 6,195,317 4,881,011 26.9 % (0.1 )% (0.6 )% 0.4 % 27.2 % Total net sales $ 21,420,116 $ 18,217,512 17.6 % 0.5 % (1.5 ) % 0.4 % 18.2 %

Organic Sales Growth by Segment - Sequential: Three Months Ended Growth/(Decline) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 Reported Acquisition

Impact Foreign

Exchange

Impact Workday

Impact Organic

Growth EES $ 2,168,448 $ 2,234,771 (3.0 )% - % (0.9 )% (3.1 )% 1.0 % CSS 1,762,837 1,602,459 10.0 % 7.0 % (0.6 )% (3.1 )% 6.7 % UBS 1,627,209 1,608,686 1.2 % - % (0.3 )% (3.1 )% 4.6 % Total net sales $ 5,558,494 $ 5,445,916 2.1 % 2.1 % (0.6 )% (3.1 )% 3.7 %

Note: Organic sales growth is a non-GAAP financial measure of sales performance. Organic sales growth is calculated by deducting the percentage impact from acquisitions and divestitures for one year following the respective transaction, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and number of workdays from the reported percentage change in consolidated net sales.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Gross Profit: December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Net sales $ 5,558,494 $ 4,851,919 $ 21,420,116 $ 18,217,512 Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation and amortization) 4,340,233 3,844,038 16,758,794 14,425,444 Gross profit $ 1,218,261 $ 1,007,881 $ 4,661,322 $ 3,792,068 Gross margin 21.9 % 20.8 % 21.8 % 20.8 %

Note: Gross profit is a financial measure commonly used within the distribution industry. Gross profit is calculated by deducting cost of goods sold, excluding depreciation and amortization, from net sales. Gross margin is calculated by dividing gross profit by net sales.

WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Adjusted SG&A Expenses: December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 793,061 $ 733,689 $ 3,044,223 $ 2,791,641 Merger-related and integration costs (15,246 ) (38,692 ) (67,446 ) (158,484 ) Net gain on divestitures - - - 8,927 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ 777,815 $ 694,997 $ 2,976,777 $ 2,642,084 Percentage of net sales 14.0 % 14.3 % 13.9 % 14.5 %

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Adjusted Income from Operations: December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Income from operations $ 381,755 $ 220,283 $ 1,438,085 $ 801,873 Merger-related and integration costs 15,246 38,692 67,446 158,484 Accelerated trademark amortization 390 11,825 9,774 32,021 Net gain on divestitures - - - (8,927 ) Adjusted income from operations $ 397,391 $ 270,800 $ 1,515,305 $ 983,451 Adjusted income from operations margin % 7.1 % 5.6 % 7.1 % 5.4 %

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Adjusted Other Expense (Income), net: December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Other expense (income), net $ 4,007 $ (39,183 ) $ 7,014 $ (48,112 ) Curtailment gain - 36,580 - 36,580 Adjusted other expense (income), net $ 4,007 $ (2,603 ) $ 7,014 $ (11,532 )

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes: December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Provision for income taxes $ 71,351 $ 31,309 $ 274,529 $ 115,510 Income tax effect of adjustments to income from operations and other income, net(1) 3,870 1,280 20,165 33,672 Adjusted provision for income taxes $ 75,221 $ 32,589 $ 294,694 $ 149,182

(1) The adjustments to income from operations have been tax effected at rates of 24.8% and 26.1% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively, and 20.3% and 23.5% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, respectively. The adjustment to other non-operating income for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 has been tax effected at a rate of 24.6%.

WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share: December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Adjusted income from operations $ 397,391 $ 270,800 $ 1,515,305 $ 983,451 Interest expense, net 87,265 60,390 294,420 268,073 Adjusted other expense (income), net 4,007 (2,603 ) 7,014 (11,532 ) Adjusted income before income taxes 306,119 213,013 1,213,871 726,910 Adjusted provision for income taxes 75,221 32,589 294,694 149,182 Adjusted net income 230,898 180,424 919,177 577,728 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 212 355 1,651 1,020 Adjusted net income attributable to WESCO International, Inc. 230,686 180,069 917,526 576,708 Preferred stock dividends 14,352 14,352 57,408 57,408 Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 216,334 $ 165,717 $ 860,118 $ 519,300 Diluted shares 52,404 52,269 52,395 52,030 Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 4.13 $ 3.17 $ 16.42 $ 9.98

Note: For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, SG&A expenses, income from operations, the provision for income taxes and earnings per diluted share have been adjusted to exclude merger-related and integration costs, accelerated trademark amortization expense associated with migrating to the Company's master brand architecture, and the related income tax effects. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, SG&A expenses, income from operations, other non-operating income, the provision for income taxes and earnings per diluted share have been adjusted to exclude merger-related and integration costs, a net gain on the divestiture of Wesco's legacy utility and data communications businesses in Canada, accelerated trademark amortization expense associated with migrating to the Company's master brand architecture, a curtailment gain resulting from the remeasurement of the Company's pension obligations in the U.S. and Canada due to amending certain terms of such defined benefit plans, and the related income tax effects. These non-GAAP financial measures provide a better understanding of the Company's financial results on a comparable basis.

WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment: EES CSS UBS Corporate Total Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 185,736 $ 153,912 $ 176,359 $ (311,439 ) $ 204,568 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (403 ) - - 615 212 Preferred stock dividends - - - 14,352 14,352 Provision for income taxes - - - 71,351 71,351 Interest expense, net - - - 87,265 87,265 Depreciation and amortization 9,803 16,531 5,936 11,175 43,445 EBITDA $ 195,136 $ 170,443 $ 182,295 $ (126,681 ) $ 421,193 Other expense (income), net 624 (2,008 ) 2,444 2,947 4,007 Stock-based compensation expense(1) 1,876 1,113 864 6,806 10,659 Merger-related and integration costs - - - 15,246 15,246 Adjusted EBITDA $ 197,636 $ 169,548 $ 185,603 $ (101,682 ) $ 451,105 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 9.1 % 9.6 % 11.4 % 8.1 % (1) Stock-based compensation expense in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2022 excludes $1.3 million as such amount is included in merger-related and integration costs. Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment: EES CSS UBS Corporate Total Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 133,400 $ 101,494 $ 122,847 $ (204,681 ) $ 153,060 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 140 - - 215 355 Preferred stock dividends - - - 14,352 14,352 Provision for income taxes - - - 31,309 31,309 Interest expense, net - - - 60,390 60,390 Depreciation and amortization 15,814 22,613 5,902 9,580 53,909 EBITDA $ 149,354 $ 124,107 $ 128,749 $ (88,835 ) $ 313,375 Other (income) expense, net(1) (543 ) 403 (2 ) (39,041 ) (39,183 ) Stock-based compensation expense(2) 1,756 788 591 3,608 6,743 Merger-related and integration costs - - - 38,692 38,692 Adjusted EBITDA $ 150,567 $ 125,298 $ 129,338 $ (85,576 ) $ 319,627 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 7.5 % 8.3 % 9.6 % 6.6 % (1) Corporate other non-operating income in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2021 includes a $36.6 million curtailment gain resulting from the remeasurement of the Company's pension obligations in the U.S. and Canada due to amending certain terms of such defined benefit plans. (2) Stock-based compensation expense in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2021 excludes $1.3 million as such amount is included in merger-related and integration costs.

WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2022 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment: EES CSS UBS Corporate Total Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 801,283 $ 526,985 $ 648,478 $ (1,173,683 ) $ 803,063 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 158 - - 1,493 1,651 Preferred stock dividends - - - 57,408 57,408 Provision for income taxes - - - 274,529 274,529 Interest expense, net - - - 294,420 294,420 Depreciation and amortization 42,621 68,448 23,251 44,694 179,014 EBITDA $ 844,062 $ 595,433 $ 671,729 $ (501,139 ) $ 1,610,085 Other (income) expense, net (2,022 ) (1,292 ) 1,992 8,336 7,014 Stock-based compensation expense(1) 9,226 4,859 3,534 23,418 41,037 Merger-related and integration costs - - - 67,446 67,446 Adjusted EBITDA $ 851,266 $ 599,000 $ 677,255 $ (401,939 ) $ 1,725,582 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 9.6 % 9.4 % 10.9 % 8.1 % (1) Stock-based compensation expense in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2022 excludes $5.4 million as such amount is included in merger-related and integration costs. Year Ended December 31, 2021 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment: EES CSS UBS Corporate Total Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 543,633 $ 394,031 $ 412,698 $ (942,388 ) $ 407,974 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 298 - - 722 1,020 Preferred stock dividends - - - 57,408 57,408 Provision for income taxes - - - 115,510 115,510 Interest expense, net - - - 268,073 268,073 Depreciation and amortization 55,998 82,870 22,447 37,239 198,554 EBITDA $ 599,929 $ 476,901 $ 435,145 $ (463,436 ) $ 1,048,539 Other (income) expense, net(1) (1,872 ) 1,312 42 (47,594 ) (48,112 ) Stock-based compensation expense(2) 6,404 2,607 2,107 14,581 25,699 Merger-related and integration costs - - - 158,484 158,484 Net gain on divestitures - - (8,927 ) - (8,927 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 604,461 $ 480,820 $ 428,367 $ (337,965 ) $ 1,175,683 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 7.9 % 8.4 % 8.8 % 6.5 % (1) Corporate other non-operating income in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2021 includes a $36.6 million curtailment gain resulting from the remeasurement of the Company's pension obligations in the U.S. and Canada due to amending certain terms of such defined benefit plans. (2) Stock-based compensation expense in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2021 excludes $5.1 million as such amount is included in merger-related and integration costs.

WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Note: EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin % are non-GAAP financial measures that provide indicators of the Company's performance and its ability to meet debt service requirements. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA before other non-operating expenses (income), non-cash stock-based compensation expense, merger-related and integration costs, and net gain on the divestiture of Wesco's legacy utility and data communications businesses in Canada. Adjusted EBITDA margin % is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by net sales. Twelve Months Ended Financial Leverage: December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 803,063 $ 407,974 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,651 1,020 Preferred stock dividends 57,408 57,408 Provision for income taxes 274,529 115,510 Interest expense, net 294,420 268,073 Depreciation and amortization 179,014 198,554 EBITDA $ 1,610,085 $ 1,048,539 Other expense (income), net(1) 7,014 (48,112 ) Stock-based compensation expense 41,037 25,699 Merger-related and integration costs 67,446 158,484 Net gain on divestitures - (8,927 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,725,582 $ 1,175,683 As of December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt, net $ 70,471 $ 9,528 Long-term debt, net 5,345,973 4,701,542 Debt discount and debt issuance costs(2) 57,943 70,572 Fair value adjustments to Anixter Senior Notes due 2023 and 2025(2) (264 ) (957 ) Total debt 5,474,123 4,780,685 Less: cash and cash equivalents 527,348 212,583 Total debt, net of cash $ 4,946,775 $ 4,568,102 Financial leverage ratio 2.9 3.9

(1) Other non-operating income for the year ended December 31, 2021 includes a $36.6 million curtailment gain resulting from the remeasurement of the Company's pension obligations in the U.S. and Canada due to amending certain terms of such defined benefit plans. (2) Debt is presented in the condensed consolidated balance sheets net of debt discount and debt issuance costs, and includes adjustments to record the long-term debt assumed in the merger with Anixter at its acquisition date fair value.

Note: Financial leverage is a non-GAAP measure of the use of debt. Financial leverage ratio is calculated by dividing total debt, excluding debt discount, debt issuance costs and fair value adjustments, net of cash, by adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA is defined as the trailing twelve months earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as the trailing twelve months EBITDA before other non-operating expenses (income), non-cash stock-based compensation expense, merger-related and integration costs, and net gain on the divestiture of Wesco's legacy utility and data communications businesses in Canada.

WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Free Cash Flow: December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Cash flow provided by (used in) operations $ 421,659 $ (105,532 ) $ 11,038 $ 67,138 Less: Capital expenditures (40,046 ) (29,576 ) (99,412 ) (54,746 ) Add: Merger-related and integration cash costs 17,060 19,439 66,520 81,115 Free cash flow $ 398,673 $ (115,669 ) $ (21,854 ) $ 93,507 Percentage of adjusted net income 172.7 % (64.1 )% (2.4 )% 16.2 %

Note: Free cash flow is non-GAAP financial measure of liquidity. Capital expenditures are deducted from operating cash flow to determine free cash flow. Free cash flow is available to fund investing and financing activities. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, the Company paid for certain costs to integrate the acquired Anixter business. Such expenditures have been added back to operating cash flow to determine free cash flow for such periods.

