Highlights:

Net income attributable to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $152.2 million or $2.61 per diluted share, a decrease of 2.2% from the fourth quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 9.4% from the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $160.7 million or $2.76 per diluted share, an increase of 3.4% from the fourth quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 4.2% from the third quarter of 2022.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $694.8 million for the full year of 2022, or $11.19 per diluted share, an increase of 55.0% from 2021.

Adjusted net income was $702.8 million for the full year of 2022, or $11.32 per diluted share, an increase of 23.6% from 2021. Adjusted return on equity was 28.4% in 2022.

Utilization averaged 98.4% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and was 97.6% as of February 8, 2023.

Triton repurchased 2.8 million common shares during the fourth quarter and 9.1 million common shares during 2022. An additional 0.6 million common shares were repurchased through February 8, 2023.

Financial Results

The following table summarizes Triton's selected key financial information for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 and the three months ended September 30, 2022.

(in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended, Twelve Months Ended, December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Total leasing revenues $416.3 $424.7 $417.2 $1,679.7 $1,533.9 GAAP Net income attributable to common shareholders $152.2 $176.8 $177.4 $694.8 $484.5 Net income per share - Diluted $2.61 $2.88 $2.67 $11.19 $7.22 Non-GAAP (1) Adjusted net income $160.7 $176.5 $177.5 $702.8 $614.2 Adjusted net income per share - Diluted $2.76 $2.88 $2.67 $11.32 $9.16 Adjusted return on equity (2) 25.4 % 27.5 % 30.7 % 28.4 % 28.1 %

(1) Refer to the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Items" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income" set forth below. (2) Refer to the "Calculation of Adjusted Return on Equity" set forth below.

Operating Performance

"Triton's results in the fourth quarter of 2022 provided a strong finish to an outstanding year," commented Brian Sondey, Chief Executive Officer of Triton. "In the fourth quarter, Triton generated $2.76 of Adjusted net income per share and achieved an annualized Adjusted return on equity over 25%. Triton's results in the fourth quarter included $4.8 million of gains from lease buyout transactions and a $3.0 million benefit from previously taken credit provisions. In total, these items added $0.13 to our Adjusted net income per share. For the full year of 2022, Triton generated $11.32 of Adjusted net income per share and achieved an Adjusted return on equity of 28.4%."

"Triton's outstanding performance reflects durable enhancements we have made to our business. In 2020 and 2021, Triton capitalized on very strong market conditions to drive rapid growth in our container fleet and to significantly extend the average duration of our lease portfolio. We were also able to take advantage of very low interest rates as well as our upgrade to an investment grade debt rating to refinance most of our debt portfolio, locking in low-cost long-term financing."

"Global trade volumes decreased in 2022 due to a variety of global economic and geopolitical challenges and as consumers shifted spending back to services. Logistical bottlenecks also eased in 2022, leading to improved container turn times. As a result, most of our customers shifted from aggressive container fleet expansion to fleet reductions. While Triton's operating metrics faced pressure in 2022, our performance remained strong. Our utilization averaged 99.1% in 2022, and currently stands at 97.6%."

"Triton continued to generate strong cash flow in 2022, reflecting the power and stability of our business model. We also demonstrated our ability to use our cash flow to drive shareholder value across a wide range of market environments as we shifted our investment focus from rapid fleet growth to aggressive share repurchases. We repurchased 9.1 million shares in 2022 for prices that we believe are compelling, leading to a 13.8% reduction in our outstanding shares while also decreasing leverage."

Outlook

Mr. Sondey continued, "We expect our utilization will continue to gradually trend down as long as market conditions remain challenging, but we expect our operating and financial performance will remain strong. The first quarter is typically the slow season for dry containers and has the fewest number of days. In addition, we expect used container sale prices and our disposal gains will begin to decrease more quickly. Our financial results will also not have the benefit of the transactions that added $0.13 to our Adjusted net income per share in the fourth quarter. As a result, we expect our Adjusted net income per share will decrease from the fourth quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of 2023."

"The trajectory of our performance after the first quarter will depend on how market conditions evolve. The outlook for global economic conditions is uncertain, but our fleet remains well protected by our lease portfolio, and container supply and demand usually rebalance quickly due to the short order cycle for containers and the steady disposal of older assets. We also expect to continue to use our strong cash flow to reduce our share count further, and we have historically been successful in putting equipment back on hire quickly when market conditions improve. As a result, we expect to maintain a high level of operating and financial performance throughout 2023, and expect our EPS trajectory will turn positive when market conditions stabilize and recover."

Common and Preferred Share Dividends

Triton's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per common share, payable on March 24, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2023.

The Company's Board of Directors also declared a cash dividend payable on March 15, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on March 8, 2023 on Triton's issued and outstanding preferred shares as follows:

Preferred Share Series Dividend Rate Dividend Per Share Series A Preferred Shares (NYSE:TRTNPRA) 8.500% $0.5312500 Series B Preferred Shares (NYSE:TRTNPRB) 8.000% $0.5000000 Series C Preferred Shares (NYSE:TRTNPRC) 7.375% $0.4609375 Series D Preferred Shares (NYSE:TRTNPRD) 6.875% $0.4296875 Series E Preferred Shares (NYSE:TRTNPRE) 5.750% $0.3593750

About Triton International Limited

Triton International Limited is the world's largest lessor of intermodal freight containers. With a container fleet of over 7 million twenty-foot equivalent units ("TEU"), Triton's global operations include acquisition, leasing, re-leasing and subsequent sale of multiple types of intermodal containers and chassis.

Utilization, Fleet, and Leasing Revenue Information

The following table summarizes the equipment fleet utilization for the periods indicated:

Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Average Utilization (1) 98.4 % 99.1 % 99.4 % 99.6 % Ending Utilization (1) 98.1 % 98.8 % 99.3 % 99.5 %

(1) Utilization is computed by dividing total units on lease (in CEU) by the total units in our fleet (in CEU), excluding new units not yet leased and off-hire units designated for sale.

The following table summarizes the equipment fleet as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021 (in units, TEUs and CEUs):

Equipment Fleet in Units Equipment Fleet in TEU December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Dry 3,784,386 3,833,065 3,843,719 6,458,705 6,540,720 6,531,816 Refrigerated 227,628 229,839 235,338 442,489 446,678 457,172 Special 92,379 91,949 92,411 169,290 168,441 169,004 Tank 12,000 11,911 11,692 12,000 11,911 11,692 Chassis 27,937 25,823 24,139 52,744 48,615 44,554 Equipment leasing fleet 4,144,330 4,192,587 4,207,299 7,135,228 7,216,365 7,214,238 Equipment trading fleet 48,328 47,696 53,204 79,102 77,755 83,692 Total 4,192,658 4,240,283 4,260,503 7,214,330 7,294,120 7,297,930

Equipment in CEU(1) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Operating leases 7,147,332 7,210,150 7,291,769 Finance leases 662,822 676,310 623,136 Equipment trading fleet 75,697 73,529 81,136 Total 7,885,851 7,959,989 7,996,041

(1) In the equipment fleet tables above, we have included total fleet count information based on CEU. CEU is a ratio used to convert the actual number of containers in our fleet to a figure based on the relative purchase prices of our various equipment types to that of a 20-foot dry container. For example, the CEU ratio for a 40-foot high cube dry container is 1.70, and a 40-foot high cube refrigerated container is 7.50. These factors may differ slightly from CEU ratios used by others in the industry.

The following table provides a summary of our equipment lease portfolio by lease type, based on CEU and net book value, as of December 31, 2022:

Lease Portfolio By CEU By Net Book Value Long-term leases 72.4 % 72.8 % Finance leases 9.0 15.4 Subtotal 81.4 88.2 Service leases 6.7 4.2 Expired long-term leases, non-sale age (units on hire) 6.8 5.0 Expired long-term leases, sale-age (units on hire) 5.1 2.6 Total 100.0 % 100.0 %

The following table summarizes our leasing revenue for the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three Months Ended, December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Operating leases Per diem revenues $ 369,837 $ 379,623 $ 383,529 Fee and ancillary revenues 18,213 15,777 11,092 Total operating lease revenues 388,050 395,400 394,621 Finance leases 28,257 29,283 22,541 Total leasing revenues $ 416,307 $ 424,683 $ 417,162

Share Repurchase Information

The following table provides information with respect to our purchases of the Company's common shares for the periods indicated:

Total Number of Shares Purchased Average Price Paid per Share July 1, 2021 through September 30, 2021 378,765 $ 51.19 October 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021 1,149,408 $ 57.52 2021 Total 1,528,173 $ 55.95 January 1, 2022 through March 31, 2022 1,257,374 $ 63.74 April 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022 1,832,240 $ 60.04 July 1, 2022 through September 30, 2022 3,200,340 $ 59.21 October 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022 2,775,332 $ 63.19 2022 Total 9,065,286 $ 61.22 January 1, 2023 through February 8, 2023 583,343 $ 70.74 Total 11,176,802 $ 61.00

TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share data) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS: Leasing equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $4,289,259 and $3,919,181 $ 9,530,396 $ 10,201,113 Net investment in finance leases 1,639,831 1,558,290 Equipment held for sale 138,506 48,746 Revenue earning assets 11,308,733 11,808,149 Cash and cash equivalents 83,227 106,168 Restricted cash 103,082 124,370 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $2,075 and $1,178 226,554 294,792 Goodwill 236,665 236,665 Lease intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $291,837 and $281,340 6,620 17,117 Other assets 28,383 50,346 Fair value of derivative instruments 115,994 6,231 Total assets $ 12,109,258 $ 12,643,838 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Equipment purchases payable $ 11,817 $ 429,568 Fair value of derivative instruments 2,117 48,277 Deferred revenue 333,260 92,198 Accounts payable and other accrued expenses 71,253 70,557 Net deferred income tax liability 411,628 376,009 Debt, net of unamortized costs of $55,863 and $63,794 8,074,820 8,562,517 Total liabilities 8,904,895 9,579,126 Shareholders' equity: Preferred shares, $0.01 par value, at liquidation preference 730,000 730,000 Common shares, $0.01 par value, 270,000,000 shares authorized, 81,383,024 and 81,295,366 shares issued, respectively 814 813 Undesignated shares, $0.01 par value, 800,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding - - Treasury shares, at cost, 24,494,785 and 15,429,499 shares, respectively (1,077,559 ) (522,360 ) Additional paid-in capital 909,911 904,224 Accumulated earnings 2,531,928 2,000,854 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 109,269 (48,819 ) Total shareholders' equity 3,204,363 3,064,712 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,109,258 $ 12,643,838

TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Leasing revenues: Operating leases $ 388,050 $ 394,621 $ 1,564,486 $ 1,480,495 Finance leases 28,257 22,541 115,200 53,385 Total leasing revenues 416,307 417,162 1,679,686 1,533,880 Equipment trading revenues 20,860 39,423 147,874 142,969 Equipment trading expenses (19,079 ) (33,354 ) (131,870 ) (108,870 ) Trading margin 1,781 6,069 16,004 34,099 Net gain on sale of leasing equipment 25,156 28,096 115,665 107,060 Operating expenses: Depreciation and amortization 154,661 165,384 634,837 626,240 Direct operating expenses 18,238 5,614 42,381 26,860 Administrative expenses 23,996 23,993 93,011 89,319 Provision (reversal) for doubtful accounts (2,998 ) (8 ) (3,102 ) (2,475 ) Total operating expenses 193,897 194,983 767,127 739,944 Operating income (loss) 249,347 256,344 1,044,228 935,095 Other expenses: Interest and debt expense 59,798 52,669 226,091 222,024 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net (23 ) - (343 ) - Debt termination expense 80 1,330 1,933 133,853 Other (income) expense, net (41 ) (184 ) (1,182 ) (1,379 ) Total other expenses 59,814 53,815 226,499 354,498 Income (loss) before income taxes 189,533 202,529 817,729 580,597 Income tax expense (benefit) 24,325 12,076 70,807 50,357 Net income (loss) $ 165,208 $ 190,453 $ 746,922 $ 530,240 Less: dividend on preferred shares 13,028 13,027 52,112 45,740 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 152,180 $ 177,426 $ 694,810 $ 484,500 Net income per common share-Basic $ 2.63 $ 2.68 $ 11.25 $ 7.26 Net income per common share-Diluted $ 2.61 $ 2.67 $ 11.19 $ 7.22 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.70 $ 0.65 $ 2.65 $ 2.36 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding-Basic 57,820 66,113 61,778 66,728 Dilutive restricted shares 405 428 322 340 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding-Diluted 58,225 66,541 62,100 67,068

TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 746,922 $ 530,240 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 634,837 626,240 Amortization of deferred debt cost and other debt related amortization 11,112 11,603 Lease related amortization 11,285 17,654 Share-based compensation expense 12,512 9,365 Net (gain) loss on sale of leasing equipment (115,665 ) (107,060 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments (343 ) - Debt termination expense 1,933 133,853 Deferred income taxes 26,018 43,077 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 44,119 (50,336 ) Deferred revenue 287,328 83,600 Accounts payable and other accrued expenses 4,620 (6,860 ) Net equipment sold (purchased) for resale activity (93 ) 7,606 Cash received (paid) for settlement of interest rate swaps 19,026 5,497 Cash collections on finance lease receivables, net of income earned 180,075 74,117 Other assets 21,182 26,568 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,884,868 1,405,164 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of leasing equipment and investments in finance leases (943,062 ) (3,434,394 ) Proceeds from sale of equipment, net of selling costs 296,737 217,078 Other (638 ) (70 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (646,963 ) (3,217,386 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of preferred shares, net of underwriting discount - 169,488 Purchases of treasury shares (554,095 ) (82,528 ) Debt issuance costs (10,162 ) (42,631 ) Borrowings under debt facilities 1,952,600 8,690,006 Payments under debt facilities and finance lease obligations (2,449,367 ) (6,635,987 ) Dividends paid on preferred shares (52,112 ) (45,321 ) Dividends paid on common shares (162,174 ) (157,312 ) Other (6,824 ) (4,951 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,282,134 ) 1,890,764 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (44,229 ) $ 78,542 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 230,538 151,996 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 186,309 $ 230,538 Supplemental disclosures: Interest paid $ 208,714 $ 211,412 Income taxes paid (refunded) $ 47,010 $ 7,933 Right-of-use asset for leased property $ 907 $ 2,517 Supplemental non-cash investing activities: Equipment purchases payable $ 11,817 $ 429,568

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Items

We use the terms "Adjusted net income" and "Adjusted return on equity" throughout this press release.

Adjusted net income and Adjusted return on equity are not items presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, amounts determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, including net income.

Adjusted net income is adjusted for certain items management believes are not representative of our operating performance. Adjusted net income is defined as net income attributable to common shareholders excluding debt termination expenses net of tax, unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments net of tax, and foreign and other income tax adjustments.

We believe that Adjusted net income is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because this item:

is widely used by securities analysts and investors to measure a company's operating performance;

helps investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing certain non-routine events which we do not expect to occur in the future; and

is used by our management for various purposes, including as measures of operating performance and liquidity, to assist in comparing performance from period to period on a consistent basis, in presentations to our board of directors concerning our financial performance and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.

We have provided a reconciliation of Net income attributable to common shareholders, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, to Adjusted net income in the table below for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021 and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

Additionally, the calculation for Adjusted return on equity is adjusted annualized net income divided by average shareholders' equity. Management utilizes Adjusted return on equity in evaluating how much profit the Company generates on the shareholders' equity in the Company and believes it is useful for comparing the profitability of companies in the same industry.

Certain forward-looking information included in this press release is provided only on a non-GAAP basis without a reconciliation of these measures to the mostly directly comparable GAAP measure due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation. These items depend on highly variable factors, many of which may not be in our control, and which could vary significantly from future GAAP financial results.

TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Non-GAAP Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended, Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 152,180 $ 176,809 $ 177,426 $ 694,810 $ 484,500 Add (subtract): Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments, net (20 ) 17 - (303 ) - Debt termination expense 69 180 1,119 1,589 131,818 State and other income tax adjustments 8,551 (510 ) (957 ) 8,041 (1,453 ) Tax benefit from vesting of restricted shares (107 ) - (40 ) (1,291 ) (683 ) Adjusted net income $ 160,673 $ 176,496 $ 177,548 $ 702,846 $ 614,182 Adjusted net income per common share-Diluted $ 2.76 $ 2.88 $ 2.67 $ 11.32 $ 9.16 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding-Diluted 58,225 61,364 66,541 62,100 67,068

TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Calculation of Adjusted Return on Equity (In thousands) Three Months Ended, Twelve Months Ended, December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Adjusted net income $ 160,673 $ 176,496 $ 177,548 $ 702,846 $ 614,182 Annualized Adjusted net income (1) 637,453 700,229 704,402 702,846 614,182 Average Shareholders' equity (2)(3) $ 2,509,142 $ 2,544,111 $ 2,291,791 $ 2,473,570 $ 2,187,185 Adjusted return on equity 25.4 % 27.5 % 30.7 % 28.4 % 28.1 %

(1) Annualized Adjusted net income was calculated based on calendar days per quarter. (2) Average Shareholders' equity was calculated using the quarter's beginning and ending Shareholder's equity for the three-month ended periods, and the ending Shareholder's equity from each quarter in the current year and December 31 of the previous year for the twelve-month ended periods. (3) Average Shareholders' equity was adjusted to exclude preferred shares.

