DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 14-Feb-2023 / 11:37 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company")

Director / PDMR Shareholding

The Company has been notified of the following purchases made by persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR") in the capital of the Company on 13 February 2023.

Michael Turner, Chairman, has purchased 6,145 B Ordinary Shares of 4p each at a price of GBP0.495 per share.

Sir James Fuller, Non-Executive Director, has purchased 1,000 C Ordinary Shares of 40p each at a price of GBP4.959 per share.

Further information is detailed in the following PDMR dealing notifications.

Enquiries to:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

14 February 2023

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Michael Turner 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & a) Name Turner P.L.C. 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted B ordinary Shares of 4p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code Unlisted Purchase b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume GBP0.495 6,145 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 6,145 Price GBP3041.77 e) Date of the transaction 13 February 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Sir James Fuller 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & a) Name Turner P.L.C. 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted C ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code Unlisted Purchase b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume GBP4.959 1,000 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 1,000 Price GBP4,959 e) Date of the transaction 13 February 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: DSH TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 223094 EQS News ID: 1559469 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1559469&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 14, 2023 06:37 ET (11:37 GMT)