14.02.2023
WKN: A0MXAU ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ 
14.02.23
08:03 Uhr
5,700 Euro
Dow Jones News
14.02.2023 | 13:10
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 14-Feb-2023 / 11:37 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company")

Director / PDMR Shareholding

The Company has been notified of the following purchases made by persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR") in the capital of the Company on 13 February 2023.

Michael Turner, Chairman, has purchased 6,145 B Ordinary Shares of 4p each at a price of GBP0.495 per share.

Sir James Fuller, Non-Executive Director, has purchased 1,000 C Ordinary Shares of 40p each at a price of GBP4.959 per share.

Further information is detailed in the following PDMR dealing notifications.

Enquiries to:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

14 February 2023

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                                        Michael Turner 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                                   Chairman 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                           Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                                 Fuller, Smith & 
a)      Name                                        Turner P.L.C. 
 
                                                  213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                                 B ordinary Shares of 
                                                 4p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                                 Unlisted 
 
                                                 Purchase 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                                 Price   Volume 
                                                 GBP0.495   6,145 
 
 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
d)      Aggregated volume                                  6,145 
       Price                                        GBP3041.77 
e)      Date of the transaction                               13 February 2023 
f)      Place of the transaction                              Outside a trading 
                                                 venue

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                                        Sir James Fuller 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                                   Non-Executive 
                                                 Director 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                           Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                                 Fuller, Smith & 
a)      Name                                        Turner P.L.C. 
 
                                                  213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                                 C ordinary Shares of 
                                                 40p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                                 Unlisted 
 
                                                 Purchase 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                                 Price   Volume 
                                                 GBP4.959   1,000 
 
 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
d)      Aggregated volume                                  1,000 
       Price                                        GBP4,959 
e)      Date of the transaction                               13 February 2023 
f)      Place of the transaction                              Outside a trading 
                                                 venue

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  223094 
EQS News ID:  1559469 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1559469&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 14, 2023 06:37 ET (11:37 GMT)

