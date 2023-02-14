Q2 FY2023

30.2% Year on Year Revenue Growth to £205.2 million

23.4% Revenue Growth at Constant Currency

IFRS diluted EPS £0.26 compared to £0.27 in the prior year comparative period

Adjusted diluted EPS £0.57 compared to £0.46 in the prior year comparative period

Endava plc(NYSE: DAVA) ("Endava" or the "Company") a global provider of digital transformation, agile development and intelligent automation services, today announced results for the three months ended December 31, 2022, the second quarter of its 2023 fiscal year ("Q2 FY2023").

"Endava reported another solid quarter for Q2 FY2023 as demand for our services across all regions and verticals in which we operate remained healthy," said John Cotterell, Endava's CEO. "Even with the global economic uncertainty, digital transformation remains a priority for our clients and they value the transformation services we are delivering. Demand from new and existing clients continued to drive revenue growth in the quarter, leading to a revenue increase of 23.4% in constant currency for Q2 FY2023."

SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2023 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

Revenue for Q2 FY2023 was £205.2 million, an increase of 30.2% compared to £157.7 million in the same period in the prior year.

Revenue growth rate at constant currency (a non-IFRS measure)* was 23.4% for Q2 FY2023, compared to 53.4% in the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted profit before tax (a non-IFRS measure)* for Q2 FY2023 was £41.9 million, compared to £33.0 million in the same period in the prior year, or 20.4% of revenue, compared to 20.9% of revenue in the same period in the prior year.

Profit for the period was £15.0 million in Q2 FY2023, resulting in a diluted EPS of £0.26, compared to profit of £15.4 million and diluted EPS of £0.27 in the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted profit for the period (a non-IFRS measure)* was £33.2 million in Q2 FY2023, resulting in adjusted diluted EPS (a non-IFRS measure)* of £0.57, compared to adjusted profit for the period of £26.5 million and adjusted diluted EPS of £0.46 in the same period in the prior year.

CASH FLOW:

Net cash from operating activities was £40.9 million in Q2 FY2023, compared to £35.0 million in the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted free cash flow (a non-IFRS measure)* was £37.0 million in Q2 FY2023, compared to £31.2 million in the same period in the prior year.

At December 31, 2022, Endava had cash and cash equivalents of £185.3 million, compared to £162.8 million at June 30, 2022.

* Definitions of the non-IFRS measures used by the Company and a reconciliation of such measures to the related IFRS financial measure can be found under the sections below titled "Non-IFRS Financial Information" and "Reconciliation of IFRS Financial Measures to Non-IFRS Financial Measures."

OTHER METRICS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022:

Headcount reached 12,183 at December 31, 2022, with 11,107 average operational employees in Q2 FY2023, compared to a headcount of 10,391 at December 31, 2021 and 9,167 average operational employees in the same quarter of the prior year.

Number of clients with over £1 million in revenue on a rolling twelve month basis was 156 at December 31, 2022, compared to 107 at December 31, 2021.

Top 10 clients accounted for 31% of revenue in Q2 FY2023, compared to 34% in the same period in the prior year.

By geographic region, 33% of revenue was generated in North America, 23% was generated in Europe, 39% was generated in the United Kingdom and 5% was generated in the rest of the world in Q2 FY2023. This compares to 35% in North America, 21% in Europe, 41% in the United Kingdom and 3% in the rest of the world in the same period in the prior year.

By industry vertical, 53% of revenue was generated from Payments and Financial Services, 22% from TMT and 25% from Other in Q2 FY2023. This compares to 51% from Payments and Financial Services, 25% from TMT and 24% from Other in the same period in the prior year.

OUTLOOK:

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023:

Endava expects revenues will be in the range £201.0 million to £203.0 million, representing constant currency revenue growth of between 14.0% and 15.0%. Endava expects adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of £0.52 to £0.54 per share.

Full Fiscal Year 2023:

Endava expects revenues will be in the range of £812.0 million to £817.0 million, representing constant currency growth of between 19.0% and 20.0%. Endava expects adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of £2.20 to £2.25 per share.

This above guidance for Q3 Fiscal Year 2023 and the Full Fiscal Year 2023 assumes the exchange rates at the end of January 2023 (when the exchange rate was 1 British Pound to 1.23 US Dollar and 1.14 Euro).

Endava is not able, at this time, to provide an outlook for IFRS diluted EPS for Q3 FY2023 or FY2023 because of the unreasonable effort of estimating on a forward-looking basis certain items that are excluded from adjusted diluted EPS, including, for example, share-based compensation expense, amortisation of acquired intangible assets and foreign currency exchange (gains)/losses, the effect of which may be significant. Endava is also not able, at this time, to reconcile to an outlook for revenue growth not at constant currency because of the unreasonable effort of estimating foreign currency exchange (gains)/losses, the effect of which may be significant, on a forward-looking basis.

The guidance provided above is forward-looking in nature. Actual results may differ materially. See the cautionary note regarding "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

RECENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS:

On February 9, 2023, Endava announced the successful closing of a £350 million unsecured, multicurrency revolving credit facility. This facility is for general business purposes, including future capital investments and development activities. The facility replaced Endava's previous unsecured revolving credit facility of £200 million, which was due to expire on October 12, 2024. It also provides for uncommitted accordion options for up to an aggregate of £150 million in additional borrowing and has two renewal options for one year each.

On October 6, 2022, Endava announced the acquisition of Lexicon Digital Pty Ltd and Lexicon Consolidated Holdings Pty Ltd, headquartered in Melbourne, Australia ("Lexicon"). Lexicon is an Australian-based technology consulting, design and engineering firm who partners with clients to build new digital solutions or accelerate digital transformation programs across enterprise systems, products and IoT using an agile delivery methodology. Lexicon's clients include Australia's market leaders in the insurance and wealth management sectors and an array of companies in other sectors, including entertainment, retail, agribusiness and automotive. Lexicon has 127 billable staff member in Australia (with offices in Melbourne and Sydney) and Vietnam (Ho Chi Minh).

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 am ET today, February 14, 2023, to review its Q2 FY2023 results. To participate in Endava's Q2 FY2023 earnings conference call, please dial in at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time (844) 481-2736 or (412) 317-0665 for international participants, Conference ID: Endava Call

Investors may listen to the call on Endava's Investor Relations website at http://investors.Endava.com. The webcast will be recorded and available for replay until Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

ABOUT ENDAVA PLC:

Endava is reimagining the relationship between people and technology. By leveraging next-generation technologies, our agile, multi-disciplinary teams provide a combination of product technology strategies, intelligent experiences, and world class engineering to help clients become digital, experience-driven businesses by assisting them in their journey from idea generation to development and deployment of products, platforms and solutions. Endava collaborates with its clients, seamlessly integrating with their teams, catalysing ideation and delivering robust solutions.

Endava services clients in Payments and Financial Services, TMT, Consumer Products, Retail, Mobility and Healthcare. As of December 31, 2022, 12,183 Endavans served clients from locations in Asia-Pacific, Middle East, North America and Western Europe and delivery locations in Argentina, Bosnia Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Colombia, Croatia, Malaysia, Mexico, Moldova, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Uruguay and Vietnam.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL INFORMATION:

To supplement Endava's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income, Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow presented in accordance with IFRS, the Company uses non-IFRS measures of certain components of financial performance. These measures include: revenue growth rate at constant currency, adjusted profit before tax, adjusted profit for the period, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted free cash flow.

Revenue growth rate at constant currency is calculated by translating revenue from entities reporting in foreign currencies into British Pounds using the comparable foreign currency exchange rates from the prior period. For example, the average rates in effect for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021 were used to convert revenue for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022 and the revenue for the comparable prior period.

Adjusted profit before tax ("Adjusted PBT") is defined as the Company's profit before tax adjusted to exclude the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortisation of acquired intangible assets, realised and unrealised foreign currency exchange (gains)/losses and fair value movement of contingent consideration, all of which are non-cash items. Adjusted PBT margin is Adjusted PBT as a percentage of total revenue.

Adjusted profit for the period is defined as Adjusted PBT together with the tax impact of these adjustments.

Adjusted diluted EPS is defined as Adjusted profit for the period, divided by weighted average number of shares outstanding diluted.

Adjusted free cash flow is the Company's net cash from operating activities, plus grants received, less net purchases of non-current assets (tangible and intangible).

Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the Company's business and uses the measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the Company's business and evaluating its performance. Management also believes the presentation of its non-IFRS financial measures enhances an investor's overall understanding of the Company's historical financial performance. The presentation of the Company's non-IFRS financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with IFRS, and its non-IFRS measures may be different from non-IFRS measures used by other companies. Investors should review the reconciliation of the Company's non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS financial measures included below, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "believe," "expect," "outlook," "may," "will," and other similar terms and phrases. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements regarding Endava's projected financial performance for the third fiscal quarter of fiscal year 2023 and the full fiscal year 2023. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: Endava's business, results of operations and financial condition may be negatively impacted by the Russia-Ukraine armed conflict or if general economic conditions in Europe, the United States or the global economy continue to worsen, including increased inflation; Endava's ability to manage its rapid growth or achieve anticipated growth; Endava's ability to retain existing clients and attract new clients, including its ability to increase revenue from existing clients and diversify its revenue concentration; Endava's ability to attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals at cost-effective rates; Endava's ability to penetrate new industry verticals and geographies and grow its revenue in current industry verticals and geographies; Endava's ability to maintain favorable pricing and utilization rates; Endava's ability to successfully identify acquisition targets, consummate acquisitions and successfully integrate acquired businesses and personnel; the effects of increased competition as well as innovations by new and existing competitors in its market; Endava's ability to adapt to technological change and innovate solutions for its clients; Endava's ability to collect on billed and unbilled receivables from clients; Endava's ability to effectively manage its international operations, including Endava's exposure to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; Endava's ability to maintain an effective system of disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting; and Endava's future financial performance, including trends in revenue, cost of sales, gross profit, selling, general and administrative expenses, finance income and expense and taxes, as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report filed with the SEC on October 31, 2022. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Endava's views and expectations as of the date hereof and are based on information currently available to Endava. Endava anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. Endava specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Endava's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Six Months Ended

December 31 Three Months Ended

December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 REVENUE 401,410 305,133 205,241 157,668 Cost of sales Direct cost of sales (249,253 (189,292 (126,282 (99,806 Allocated cost of sales (12,243 (11,090 (6,460 (5,800 Total cost of sales (261,496 (200,382 (132,742 (105,606 GROSS PROFIT 139,914 104,751 72,499 52,062 Selling, general and administrative expenses (76,242 (59,624 (37,364 (31,981 Net impairment losses on financial assets (3,644 (1,812 (2,340 (651 OPERATING PROFIT 60,028 43,315 32,795 19,430 Net Finance income (expense) (1,189 683 (12,524 (354 PROFIT BEFORE TAX 58,839 43,998 20,271 19,076 Tax on profit on ordinary activities (12,092 (8,047 (5,252 (3,670 PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 46,747 35,951 15,019 15,406 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 823 (1,528 (7,157 (3,577 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT 47,570 34,423 7,862 11,829 EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS): Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 56,962,777 55,911,086 57,219,704 56,173,171 Weighted average number of shares outstanding Diluted 57,923,559 57,880,029 57,959,580 58,019,316 Basic EPS (£) 0.82 0.64 0.26 0.27 Diluted EPS (£) 0.81 0.62 0.26 0.27

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021(1) £'000 £'000 £'000 ASSETS NON-CURRENT Goodwill 189,684 145,916 126,316 Intangible assets 55,114 56,189 57,068 Property, plant and equipment 24,768 21,260 17,273 Lease right-of-use assets 62,034 50,818 51,688 Deferred tax assets 13,491 17,218 22,812 Financial assets 1,393 2,276 189 TOTAL 346,484 293,677 275,346 ASSETS CURRENT Trade and other receivables 173,750 162,671 143,840 Corporation tax receivable 2,343 2,309 1,193 Financial assets 226 392 444 Cash and cash equivalents 185,323 162,806 114,176 TOTAL 361,642 328,178 259,653 TOTAL ASSETS 708,126 621,855 534,999 LIABILITIES CURRENT Lease liabilities 13,768 11,898 11,960 Trade and other payables 96,481 98,252 93,954 Corporation tax payable 4,245 3,477 384 Contingent consideration 6,385 4,183 5,904 Deferred consideration 9,858 10,604 6,838 TOTAL 130,737 128,414 119,040 LIABILITIES NON CURRENT Lease liabilities 53,953 43,999 44,648 Contingent consideration 4,331 Deferred tax liabilities 11,021 10,826 8,901 Deferred consideration 1,407 1,062 2,831 Other liabilities 545 500 191 TOTAL 66,926 60,718 56,571 EQUITY Share capital 1,150 1,135 1,130 Share premium 21,389 9,152 4,541 Merger relief reserve 30,003 30,003 30,003 Retained earnings 462,767 398,102 338,996 Other reserves (4,691 (5,514 (15,127 Investment in own shares (155 (155 (155 TOTAL 510,463 432,723 359,388 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 708,126 621,855 534,999

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Six Months Ended December 31 Three Months Ended December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit for the period 46,747 35,951 15,019 15,406 Income tax charge 12,092 8,047 5,252 3,670 Non-cash adjustments 24,974 32,970 18,875 18,228 Tax paid (10,047 (5,701 (8,437 (3,468 Net changes in working capital (7,635 (16,396 10,186 1,126 Net cash from operating activities 66,131 54,871 40,895 34,962 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of non-current assets (tangibles and intangibles) (7,591 (7,398 (4,148 (3,836 Proceeds from disposal of non-current assets 16 171 (3 59 Payment for acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired (32,397 (611 (32,397 Interest received 797 20 432 11 Net cash used in investing activities (39,175 (7,818 (36,116 (3,766 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from sublease 237 277 92 142 Repayment of lease liabilities (6,491 (7,123 (3,392 (3,322 Interest paid (423 (475 (206 (226 Grant received 220 43 220 42 Issue of shares 2,266 4,299 2,245 4,299 Net cash (used in)/from financing activities (4,191 (2,979 (1,041 935 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 22,765 44,074 3,738 32,131 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 162,806 69,884 182,395 82,034 Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents (248 218 (810 11 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 185,323 114,176 185,323 114,176

RECONCILIATION OF IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

RECONCILIATION OF REVENUE GROWTH RATE AS REPORTED UNDER IFRS TO REVENUE GROWTH RATE AT CONSTANT CURRENCY:

Six Months Ended December 31 Three Months Ended December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUE GROWTH RATE AS REPORTED UNDER IFRS 31.6 52.3 30.2 49.8 Foreign exchange rates impact (6.9 4.6 (6.8 3.6 REVENUE GROWTH RATE AT CONSTANT CURRENCY 24.6 56.9 23.4 53.4

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND ADJUSTED PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD:

Six Months Ended December 31 Three Months Ended December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 PROFIT BEFORE TAX 58,839 43,998 20,271 19,076 Adjustments: Share-based compensation expense 15,909 20,916 6,365 11,758 Amortisation of acquired intangible assets 6,207 4,941 3,188 2,480 Foreign currency exchange (gains) losses, net 7,533 (2,060 14,947 (303 Fair value movement of contingent consideration (7,143 (2,894 Total adjustments 22,506 23,797 21,606 13,935 ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX 81,345 67,795 41,877 33,011 PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 46,747 35,951 15,019 15,406 Adjustments: Adjustments to profit before tax 22,506 23,797 21,606 13,935 Tax impact of adjustments (4,734 (4,977 (3,404 (2,870 ADJUSTED PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 64,519 54,771 33,221 26,471 Diluted EPS (£) 0.81 0.62 0.26 0.27 Adjusted diluted EPS (£) 1.11 0.95 0.57 0.46

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW

Six Months Ended December 31 Three Months Ended December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Net cash from operating activities 66,131 54,871 40,895 34,962 Adjustments: Grant received 220 43 220 42 Purchases of non-current assets (tangibles and intangibles) (7,575 (7,227 (4,151 (3,777 Adjusted Free cash flow 58,776 47,687 36,964 31,227

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION

SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE

Six Months Ended December 31 Three Months Ended December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Direct cost of sales 10,297 12,675 4,340 7,329 Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,612 8,241 2,025 4,429 Total 15,909 20,916 6,365 11,758

DEPRECIATION AND AMORTISATION

Six Months Ended December 31 Three Months Ended December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Direct cost of sales 8,626 8,024 4,539 4,108 Selling, general and administrative expenses 7,461 6,162 3,843 3,105 Total 16,087 14,186 8,382 7,213

EMPLOYEES, TOP 10 CUSTOMERS AND REVENUE SPLIT

Six Months Ended December 31 Three Months Ended December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Closing number of total employees (including directors) 12,183 10,391 12,183 10,391 Average operational employees 11,031 8,825 11,107 9,167 Top 10 customers % 32 35 31 34 Number of clients with £1m of revenue (rolling 12 months) 156 107 156 107 Geographic split of revenue % North America 34 36 33 35 Europe 22 20 23 21 UK 40 41 39 41 Rest of World (RoW) 4 3 5 3 Industry vertical split of revenue % Payments and Financial Services 53 50 53 51 TMT 22 25 22 25 Other 25 25 25 24

FOOTNOTES

(1) The Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2021 has been restated to include the effects of IFRIC agenda decision on cloud configuration and customisation costs and to include the effect of revisions arising from provisional to final acquisition accounting for Five and Levvel (refer to note 3C from our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 for details).

