DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

14-Feb-2023

----------------------------------------------------------------------

FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 13-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 4.8473

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 211296675

CODE: AUEG LN

ISIN: LU1681045453

----------------------------------------------------------------------

