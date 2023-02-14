

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's unemployment rate dropped in the fourth quarter to the lowest since early 2008, the statistical office INSEE reported Tuesday.



The ILO unemployment decreased 45,000 from the previous quarter to 2.2 million. The ILO jobless rate was 7.2 percent of the labor force, down from 7.3 percent in the third quarter.



'It is its lowest level since the Q1 2008, except for the sharp fall in Q2 2020 during the first lockdown,' the INSEE said.



The unemployment rate among people aged between 15 and 24 decreased to 16.9 percent from 17.9 percent in the third quarter.



Further, data showed that the employment rate of people aged 15 to 64 was unchanged at 68.3 percent, the highest level since INSEE started measuring it in 1975.



At the same time, the full-time employment rate came in at 57.2 percent in the fourth quarter, which was also its highest since the statistical office began measuring data on a quarterly basis in 2003.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!