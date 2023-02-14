Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
14.02.2023 | 14:02
Whittier Trust Welcomes New Senior Vice President, Sharon Perlin

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE February 14, 2023 / Whittier Trust hires Sharon Perlin as Senior Vice President and Client Advisor with their Seattle and Portland offices.

Whittier Trust, Tuesday, February 14, 2023, Press release picture

Sharon brings to her new role five years as a Senior Fiduciary Advisor for Wells Fargo Private Bank, and one year as a Trust officer for Bank of America Private Wealth Management. Prior to wealth management, Sharon practiced law as a trust and estate attorney. Before her time in Seattle, Sharon worked for the Foreign Service, training foreign service and military personnel serving in US embassies in the Middle East.

As a client advisor in the Seattle and Portland offices, Sharon will work closely with clients to understand their priorities, goals and philosophies. With an eye on tax mitigation, she will also help individuals and families steward their wealth and navigate their personal circumstances and complex familial relationship dynamics.

"Sharon is a natural fit for Whittier Trust. Her efforts to approach wealth management holistically and nurture the human element align with Whittier Trust's mission to put the client first. We're excited to have someone with her background and experience on the team. She's going to do a stellar job." - Nick Momyer, Senior Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager, Northwest Regional Manager.

Sharon earned her degree at the University of Pennsylvania before graduating with a law degree from the University of Washington School of Law. She loves reading good novels as well as camping and hiking with her husband and three children.

For more information, contact Brandi J. Fields at BFields@whittiertrust.com, or visit www.whittiertrust.com.

###

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust"), are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely held holding company. Whittier Trust is the oldest and largest private multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast. Whittier Trust works with 566 families and close to 140 private foundations, donor-advised funds and nonprofit endowments throughout the US, advising on over $18 billion in assets. The firm has helped individuals and families manage, grow and transfer wealth intergenerationally for six generations. The firm has offices in South Pasadena, San Francisco, Menlo Park, Newport Beach, West Los Angeles, Reno, Seattle, and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com.

Contact:

Brandi J. Fields
Whittier Trust
Email: BFields@whittiertrust.com

SOURCE: Whittier Trust

